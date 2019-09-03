IAA: Recession Proof Business

IAA Inc. (IAA) operates three wholly-owned business subsidiaries. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. in the United States, Impact Auto Auctions Ltd. in Canada, and HBC Vehicle Services Limited in the United Kingdom.

IAA was spun-off from KAR Auction Services (KAR). The spin-off plan was announced in February 2018 with the distribution of sharesn occurring on June 18th. Distribution to existing shareholders was 1:1. For every share of KAR shareholders owned, they received 1 share of IAA. As part of the spin-off, IAA would make a cash distribution of 1.25B to KAR Auction Services.

This investment write-up aims to provide information to readers about the strong and resilient business the salvage auto marketplace is, of which IAA along with Copart takes 80% market share. IAA has historically shown 5-8% annual growth even during the recession years. I believe at a current price of $48.17, IAA is slightly overvalued. However, I could see an investment in IAA returning at least 8% to 10% a year for the near-term future.

Business Overview

IAA facilitates an efficient marketplace by providing auction services for sellers of damaged and total loss vehicles through a network of 179 across the U.S, Canada and 14 sites in the U.K.

IAA's main function as a business is to match buyers and sellers in the marketplace. IAA customers include insurance companies (80% of the volume), dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies. Buyers would include individuals or businesses looking for scrap metal or replacement parts. It is estimated that around 80% of the vehicle can be recycled.

Once IAA matches a seller with a buyer, they earn a fee from both parties. Fees are variable depending on sales price of the vehicle or ancillary services IAA provides, such as inspection services, marketing, administrative services and a proprietary platform call IAA Total Loss Solutions, which provides insurance companies a suite of solutions to manage costs during the total loss claims process more effectively.

IAA operates on a consignment basis, meaning it doesn’t hold any inventory. The seller remains the owner of the vehicle until it is sold to the third party. On their international business, they operate on a purchase agreement. In this type of agreement IAA would take possession of inventory. Currently it is not a meaningful number.

IAA marketplace is both physical and online. For FY2018, 60% of the cars sold were made through the digital marketplace.

IAA and Copart (CPRT) are a duopoly in the salvage auction industry, with IAA having around 40% market share and Copart also having around 40% market share.

Potential tailwinds in the industry

Industry analysis found in company reports estimates over five million vehicles are sold in salvage vehicle marketplaces, representing less than 2% of the 300M estimated vehicles in operation. Management believes the industry could grow 5% to 7% annually for the foreseeable future. This could be attributed to:

A growing and aging vehicle population. There is a growing number of vehicles on the road (Car Parc), and the average age of the vehicles plus miles driven are increasing. Car Parc has increased by 10.8% from 2013 to 2018, with vehicle age and miles driven increasing 2.6% and 7.7% respectively during the same time frame. All three trends contributing to an increase in automotive accidents which supports volume growth at IAA. An aging vehicle becomes candidate for a total loss sale by the insurance company if on an accident, writing it off instead and selling the car through IAA marketplace. More parts per vehicle and complexity. With recent advancements in technology, cars are becoming more complex. This has resulted in higher repair costs and parts replacement costs following an accident. Insurance companies are more likely to declare a damage vehicle a total loss. Once the vehicle is declared a total loss, insures would typically auction the vehicle through a marketplace. Increase in accident frequency. More vehicles in operation and more miles driven increases the chances for a car accident. The percentage of claims resulting in total losses has increase steadily over the last five years. Better utilization of recycled car materials and automotive parts. An increase in revenue for the buyer base helps IAA as demand for their marketplace increases.

Asset light operating model with high margins.

There is a low maintenance capex (17% of adjusted EBITDA) and working capital needs. Inventory risk is almost non existent as IAA doesn’t take hold of vehicle title. There is also limited risk in accounts receivable as buyers do not receive title or possession of the vehicle after full payment is received. EBITDA margins have range from a low of 21% in the aftermath of the great recession to a current high of 29%

IAA competitive advantages includes network effects. The more buyers IAA can attract to their marketplace, the greater number of bidders for salvage cars. This in effect brings more sellers to the platform. International expansion can help expand the number of buyers and bidders.

The larger number of vehicles IAA can move through its auction process, the more efficient their real estate usage becomes, increasing operating margins. Also, a faster process slows down the reduction of depreciation of vehicles values helping to achieve higher selling prices.

A higher volume of transactions also helps IAA to improve their databases. IAA can capitalize on that information by studying buying and selling behavior. This in turn helps the company to develop better tools to provide their customers, enhancing their experience with the platform and customer satisfaction. This would fortify their network effects as more customers would return to the platform.

Present Capital Allocation Policy

IAA has the capacity to generate significant cashflow as they operate an asset light business model. After the spin-off, they got stuck with 1.32B consisting of a 500M Senior Note due 2027 at 5.5%, with cash interests payable semi-annually, a 800M seven year term loan facility and a 225M five year revolving credit facility with interest set at Libor plus an interest rate margin. The debt issuance was part of the spin off plans and the cash was distributed to KAR Auction Services. Management has guided about future capital allocation policies and debt repayment sits at the top priority.

“In the near term, we aim to utilize a significant portion of excess cash generated by the business for debt reduction.” Form 10

I agree with management’s capital allocation policy, as it would reduce interest expense, which on the future could add up to 52c in EPS. With IAA trading at P/E multiple of 30x, a reduction of interest expense would increase share price by $15.6 at current multiples.

Debt repayment would also get rid of financial covenants and strengthen the balance sheet. With a current Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.2x, a reduction of debt should be a priority and a sensible way to return capital to shareholders.

Growth Opportunities

During the second quarter conference call, the management team at IAA provided some color on the company’s long term goals and how they plan to achieve such targets.

They highlighted three main areas where they see improvements can be made. Margin expansion, gaining more wallet share and discipline capital allocation

On margin expansion, the company sees an opportunity to increase its presence online. Currently 60% of transactions happened on the online marketplace. Management believes that increasing their online penetration help them achieve meaningful cost reductions.

Providing more services and enhancing their data analytics capabilities would allow IAA to gain wallet share from their customers. A better customer experience allows the company to deepen relationships with insurance and non-insurance companies, increasing as their total addressable market. Other opportunities for increase wallet and market share is in international markets. International showed some strong results during Q2 by growing revenues 38.8% from 33.1M to 45.9M during the quarter per the press release

Management provided some guidance about capital allocation. As previously mention debt reduction is one of the key priorities. During the conference call management said the following:

“Our current leverage ratio which we define as net debt divided by LTM, adjusted EBITDA is 3.2 times and we intend to delever in the near term with a goal of getting within our targeted range of two to three times. As John mentioned in his remarks, we are focused on instilling a disciplined capital allocation approach. In the near term, we will be focused on paying down debt, while also continuing to evaluate high return growth opportunities, both on an organic basis as well as selective M&A opportunities.” 2Q Conference call

Historical Results and Valuation

Source: Table created by author using company filings

We can see from the historical results how IAA has been steadily growing the top line, EBITDA and improved efficiency by increasing operating margins. Results from 2008 to 2010 also shows the strength of the business model to recessionary environments. Management guidance about foreseeable long term growth and the macro picture describe in the beginning of the article is in line with historical results by the company.

Again, we see steady growth in key metrics. Vehicles sold relates to volume while revenue per vehicle relates to the pricing power IAA has. Taking the compounded annual growth rate (cagr) for both metrics we see 8% growth in vehicles sold and 2% growth in revenue per vehicle. These two metrics would imply IAA could grow intrinsic value at a compounded 10% growth rate.

Since IAA has recently started trading as a public company since June, we don’t have historical market information and valuation metrics. However we can use Copart as a proxy for how the market might price IAA. Historically, the market has price Copart on an EV/EBITDA multiple of a low 9.9x to a current high of 23x. Copart has higher operating margins and on a market value is almost double the size of IAA. Therefore I believe IAA should trade at a slight discount to Copart. I decided to value IAA at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 15x, reflecting its share duopoly with Copart, it’s steady growth on key metrics and healthy profit margins. Valuing IAA at 15x multiple of EV/EBITDA, I get the following results:

At a current share price of $48.17 I would wait for the market to give me a better entry point. At a price point lower than $40 per share, it would give an opportunity to start accumulating shares. The resiliency of the business gives me a safety net.

Risks

A slowdown in the economy would reduce miles driven. A reduction of miles driven affects chances of vehicle accidents, therefore it would reduce the vehicles sold volume. An accelerated expansion to International markets would suppress gross margins, as IAA would have to take possession of vehicles, increasing COGS and inventory risks. IAA international business in Canada and the UK operates on a purchase agreement and not on a consignment agreement. Autonomous vehicles would present problems to IAA if the technology manages to reduce traffic accidents. However, I believe we are far from such situation.

Conclusion

IAA is an excellent business. Its light business model, high margins and share duopoly with Copart provides barriers to entry against competitors. The increased number of vehicles in the road and an increase in miles driven provides some tailwinds to the salvage business. I would wait for the price to retract before purchasing some shares. Long term, I do expect IAA to compound intrinsic value by mid-single digits to 10%.

