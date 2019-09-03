Boot Barn: Another Doubling Is Possible

Boot Barn (BOOT) is a stock that certainly flies under investors’ radars, given its relatively small enterprise value and market cap of just $1 billion. However, this is quite an interesting company that has put up an impressive YTD return of 108.7%. Boot Barn classifies itself as a lifestyle retail brand in the western and work industry, which while limiting its customer base, allows it to tailor its products to exactly what each and every customer needs rather than spreading itself thin. This esoteric retailer is seeing impressive growth rates on both the top and bottom lines, supporting the valuation and leading me to believe that this is a great buy today, especially if the company can boost its e-commerce sales.

Source: US1061

Recent Strategic Decisions Point to Further Growth

In an era where brick-and-mortar retail is struggling and retail at large tends to be a low gross margin business, the companies with the best brands, lowest costs, and strongest inventory management prove to be the winners. Boot Barn’s strategy is quite clear in that it aims to drive same-store sales growth, have multiple strong distribution points for its products, take on exclusivity with respect the brands it offers, and grow its store base rapidly without hampering profitability.

What I find to be rather supportive is that Boot Barn identifies its target market as being $20 billion in size, and this is just within the U.S. The actual market is likely significantly larger. That market opportunity is split 60% work wear and 40% western wear, as seen below. The company’s current product mix is pretty evenly split between footwear (52%) and apparel (34%), with the remainder being hats, accessories, and other products. Where I think there’s a great opportunity for the company to massively expand its consumer base is in its current e-commerce penetration level. Right now, 83% of sales are coming from brick-and-mortar locations, with only 17% coming from online. The more it can grow the proportion of online sales against brick-and-mortar sales, the higher the growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

From an intangible perspective, I think it's quite interesting to evaluate a company like this. This isn’t an H&M or Zara, which rely on getting the “fast fashion” trends right and catering to constantly changing consumer demands. Rather, Boot Barn notes that it has a “low fashion quotient” with a majority of products selling at full price because it's selling high-quality, long-term clothing and other products. Jeans, rugged footwear, and flame-resistant clothing, as well as western shirts, simply don’t change all that much with respect to fashion.

We are well past FY Q1 earnings at this point (calendar second-quarter earnings), which took place on July 31st, but the result that came through showed another strong quarter for both sales and profitability. Boot Barn is growing sales at a 22% CAGR, and LTM sales now stand at $801 million, meaning this company is trading at very undemanding price to sales ratio of 1.23x. It has also posted LTM adjusted EBIT of $75 million, which represents a margin of 9.3%. The adjusted EBIT margin did struggle in the FY16 and FY17 context, but the issues have been taken care of and adjusted EBIT has only accelerated since those lows (as has the stock).

During the quarter, the company grew same-store sales at +11.1%. I said this in my piece about YETI Holdings (YETI) recently, but it is incredibly rare to find retailers growing same-store sales at a double-digit pace, and these make for incredible growth opportunities for investors’ portfolios. The consolidated sales growth rate was +9.4%. One thing I did find to be rather interesting was only +0.90%. That seems quite the counter-intuitive trend from what investors associate with e-commerce, and I was equally shocked until I delved further into the company’s e-commerce business.

In store, Boot Barn has a very interesting experience, where it utilizes a range finder for customers to find various products that fit their tailored needs, and it is all automated. It also has enabled drop shopping at its locations. The company has three brands online: Country Outfitter, Boot Barn, and Sheplers. In terms of a user interface, I don’t think it's the best and seems to be rather low-tech relative to other retailer options. While that’s a personal opinion, I encourage investors to go explore these sites and provide their opinions. I’ve simply seen easier e-commerce options to use, and believe this could be one of the core reasons why e-commerce isn’t growing faster than the company’s brick-and-mortar locations.

Boot Barn has identified key issues, and I imagine, once these are addressed fully, the platform will be more versatile and will result in a better channel for the company. It’s eliminating unprofitable and low-margin SKUs, which is absolutely a welcome development. The company is also putting more exclusive brands online, which come with higher margins, and the company has detailed that this, on average, results in a margin enhancement of 1,000 bps. Additionally, it’s lowering drop shipping fees from vendors, which should help to result in a higher purchase frequency. I think the company is going to have to incur higher capex in order to boost the e-commerce business, which is difficult considering it has grown its store base in the last 9 years at a 15.8% CAGR and is targeting an additional 24 stores in FY 2020. This higher spend is one of the few risks I see to Boot Barn’s near- and medium-term profitability.

The company is also only present in 33 states with respect to its e-commerce platform. Notably, the northeast United States is not yet a market for Boot Barn, which is shocking given average income statistics for the region. Opening to these states will undoubtedly improve the e-commerce growth rate.

It’s quite clear to me what investors care about. The stock has directly mirrored same-store sales growth, and while it's difficult to keep double-digit, let alone high-single digit, growth rates up with such a narrow customer base, this company has managed to remain consistent. If the company can accelerate from here with a better e-commerce offering, the stock will mirror its 2019 success in 2020.

Source: Investor Presentation

Also, Boot barn recently acquired the assets of G&L Clothing. While the details of the transaction are undisclosed, it represents an incremental avenue of growth for the company. G&L Clothing is a retailer that operates one large store in Des Moines, Iowa. In connection with the transaction, Boot Barn obtained a new lease and is taking on G&L employees. The transaction is entirely funded using cash and allows it to grow incrementally in Iowa. The reason I believe this is important to mention is that it isn’t the first time Boot Barn has made an acquisition. Rather, it has made 3 key bolt-ons in the last two years. In 2017, it acquired four stores from Woods Boots in West Texas. In early 2018, the company acquired 3 stores from Lone Star in Central Texas. Later that year, it acquired 2 stores from Drysdales in Oklahoma. There are thousands of independent western wear retailers in the U.S., creating multiple future opportunities for this company to grow.

Shareholder Value Intact and Accelerating

This isn’t a new public company or something that investors attribute to having complex technology that might make it a high-flying stock in years to come. Rather, this stock, since its 2017 lows in the $6-7 region, has quietly posted a ~500% return, which makes it one of the best growth investments of the last two years. As mentioned previously, the growth is linked to the return of strong SSS growth rates, and I expect those to continue for the foreseeable future. The company also has a relatively high short interest rate at 11% of the float, but this isn’t all that high when we consider much of the brick-and-mortar retail industry has a double-digit short base.

The stock trades at 24x earnings, and I have to say, when I first looked at the company in a quick glance, I was surprised to see it was even profitable given the esoteric nature of its business. It also trades at an EV/EBITDA of 10.9x, which is high, but again, for a company growing as fast as Boot Barn is, it’s not all that unreasonable. I also don’t think value investors are going to be the investor base that is attracted to this name. Rather, it’s going to be investors seeking small-cap growth stocks that are profitable and potential M&A targets. I also imagine a good portion of retail investors are interested in the stock, rather than institutional investors, given the small market cap.

Usually, 100%+ returns in a calendar year tend to come with extremely high valuations. However, the fact that this company is profitable and trades under 25x earnings makes me think that this is a potential M&A target for a larger retailer. A few that come to mind are Foot Locker (FL), Zumiez (ZUMZ), and Levi’s (LEVI).

To start with, Foot Locker is a nearly $4 billion market cap company that pays a 4.24% dividend yield and is down 31% on a YTD basis. It trades at a very low P/E of 8.2x. Zumiez is a much smaller company with just a $672.4 million market cap, and it is up 38.6% on the year. The company trades at a 16.5x earnings multiple. Levi’s is the largest of the group with a market cap of $6.81 billion, trading at a 17.1x earnings multiple and paying a 1.56% dividend. In order to gain a bit more perspective, take a look below at the margin profiles of each company. Boot Barn is accretive at a gross margin and EBIT margin level compared to both Foot Locker and Zumiez. Here, Levi’s also proves to be best in class across all margin levels. Boot Barn would simply be attractive to them from an SSS growth perspective.

Source: Author derived from various company filings

I will say that during the most recent quarter, EBIT (unadjusted) grew a whopping +63.4% and the margin improved by 250bps to 8.6%. Again, this kind of growth in profitability is extremely difficult to find. Certainly, from a same-store sales growth perspective, this company isn’t growth dilutive to a potential acquirer and can help to drive real synergies for a retailer looking to expand its customer base into a challenging segment of the market.

Conclusion

Boot Barn has been an incredible stock to watch this year, and despite doubling in this period, I believe the stock has more room to run, as there is simply no material headwind in sight for the company’s growth profile. The company is addressing its low level of e-commerce sales, and I expect to see sales from this channel inflect in the quarters to come, which further justifies the valuation to wait. Investors looking for a unique small-cap growth opportunity should definitely consider Boot Barn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.