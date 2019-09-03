Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 16, 2019

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday August 16, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

7 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 8 last week) and the average price return was -1.17% (down from -0.77% last week). The leading gainers were New York Munis (+1.29%), Asia Equity (+0.51%) and National Munis (+0.32%), while Emerging Market Income (-4.18%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

7 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 14 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.12% (down from -0.10% last week). The top sector by NAV was California Munis (+0.71%), followed by New York Munis (+0.70%). The lowest sector was Latin American Equity (-3.10%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were US Utilities (+3.83%), Preferreds (+3.55%) and Multisector Income (+1.08%), while the sector with the widest discount is Other Non-US Equity (-12.63%). The average sector discount is -5.55% (up from -5.57% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Latin American Equity (+1.96%), while High Yield Munis (-1.83%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.01% (up from -0.62% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is MLPs (+1.94). Only two CEFs showed negative z-scores this week, the lowest z-score was Emerging Market Equity (-0.37), followed by Other Non-U.S. Equity (-0.35). The average z-score is +0.81 (up from +0.62 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.61%), global equity dividend (10.20%), Global Growth & Income (9.71%), Emerging Market Income (9.31%) and Covered Call (8.73%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.15% (up from +7.08% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Tortoise Energy Independence F (NDP) -18.56% 34.12% -7.80% -1.6 -21.14% -5.27% Western Asset Mortgage Def Opp (DMO) -5.51% 7.01% -0.1 -4.43% 0.50% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) -5.06% 7.91% 17.81% 0.1 -6.21% -2.16% MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -4.90% 4.67% -4.36% 0.3 -4.36% 0.55% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -4.69% % -19.27% -0.6 -5.49% 0.00% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps (PTY) -4.56% 8.95% 23.70% 0.6 -6.04% -2.56% PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -4.43% 4.51% 7.32% -0.3 -3.13% 0.87% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In (EDI) -4.25% 15.24% 12.26% 0.7 -8.81% -5.36% Blackstone / GSO Sr Float Term (BSL) -3.68% 7.97% 0.42% 0.6 -4.02% -0.48% BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -3.30% -1.36% 0.7 -2.75% 0.52%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps (GMZ) 6.41% 11.91% 4.75% 3.3 -1.40% -7.43% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 6.22% 6.31% 23.36% 2.5 5.29% 0.00% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) 5.80% 10.80% 11.51% 3.1 0.12% -5.08% Flah&Crum Preferred Income (PFD) 5.40% 5.66% 12.62% 2.5 5.23% 0.21% Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 4.66% 8.49% 20.90% 0.4 1.99% -1.94% Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK) 4.53% 9.00% 3.21% 1.9 0.59% -3.81% GAMCO Nat Res Gold & Income (GNT) 4.20% 10.20% -0.84% 3.0 0.51% -3.73% Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) 4.14% 4.88% -14.47% 2.2 1.19% -3.69% Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) 4.00% 9.97% 10.46% 3.3 -1.15% -4.72% BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 3.73% 4.46% 3.11% 2.3 4.15% 0.40%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Energy Independence F (NDP) -77.1% 0.4375 0.1 34.12% -7.80% -1.6 0% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) -30.1% 0.4075 0.285 11.81% -10.58% 2.1 -6% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Aberdeen Global Premier Proper (AWP) -20.0% 0.05 0.04 9.92% -12.11% -1 37% 8/9/2019 8/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -10.6% 0.0358 0.032 6.89% -9.71% 1.3 99% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 4.52% -4.90% 1 104% 8/6/2019 8/19/2019 EV National Muni Opps Trust (EOT) -6.2% 0.0809 0.0759 3.97% 4.61% 0.6 105% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 Nuveen Select Maturities Muni (NIM) -5.7% 0.0265 0.025 2.88% -3.87% 0.7 104% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) -5.3% 0.019 0.018 4.66% -6.64% -0.6 108% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) -2.9% 0.068 0.066 4.13% -6.99% -0.1 104% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp (EOD) -0.6% 0.14659 0.14576 11.21% -7.81% 1.2 11% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.3% 0.0911 0.0908 8.49% 20.90% 0.4 37% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.2% 0.02883 0.02876 9.11% -7.11% 0.3 30% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.2% 0.09942 0.09927 9.73% -6.78% 0.7 66% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02891 0.02887 7.55% -5.36% 0.1 34% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0917 0.0916 11.40% -10.99% -0.1 40% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) -0.1% 0.1172 0.1171 % -0.05% 0 0% 8/1/2019 8/15/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp (EAD) 0.0% 0.059 0.05902 8.77% -8.80% 1.2 77% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.3% 0.1032 0.1035 11.58% -13.75% -1.8 19% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.0202 0.02035 9.58% 0.39% 0.6 57% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.0% 0.05925 0.05983 8.72% -8.66% 1.2 49% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.2% 0.04192 0.04242 8.76% -8.50% 0.8 54% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.82% -12.47% -0.9 97% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.55% -12.33% -0.6 98% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.4% 0.04611 0.04676 9.90% 2.72% 0.6 29% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 2.1% 0.0884 0.0903 11.52% -10.72% -0.2 0% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 2.4% 0.1125 0.1152 11.58% -10.56% -1.4 2% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 30.8% 0.013 0.017 2.02% -19.94% 0 0% 8/2/2019 8/9/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents CEF Analysis: Floating Rate Review | July 2019 (Aug. 12), Update On Core Portfolio | August (Aug. 13), PIMCO CEF Update | July (Aug. 14)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Negative Performance For The Sector (Aug. 13), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - New Highest Levels For The Sector (Aug. 15)

BOOX Research presents Liberty All-Star Equity Fund: Beats The S&P 500, But Underperforms To The Downside (Aug. 14), IFN: Bearish On A Weak Macro Outlook For India (Aug. 15)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents BANX: High Yield, Yet Conservative Outlook (Aug. 13)

Dividend Seeker presents PKO: The Premium Is Persistent (Aug. 11), NEA: Muni Debt At A Discounted Price (Aug. 14), PCK: Great Short-Term Profit, Now Exercise Caution (Aug. 15)

Juan de la Hoz presents RFI: Diversified, Low-Risk REIT CEF, 6.80% Yield, Market-Beating Shareholder Returns (Aug. 15)

Maks F. S. presents Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund: Still Over Distributing, But Worth A Look (Aug. 10)

Michael Foster presents 5.8% Yielding, 18% Discounted IRL Is Worth A Look (Aug. 11)

*Nick Ackerman presents BDJ: Buy For Defensive Options Strategy, Stay For The Long-Term Gain (Aug. 12)

Rida Morwa presents If You Missed The REIT Rally, Buy AWP, A Global Property Fund At A 15% Discount (Aug. 16)

SA Marketplace Roundtable Podcast presents Closed-End Funds For The Next Recession (Podcast) (Aug. 12)

*Stanford Chemist presents Why SMHD And SMHB Are Struggling (Aug. 11), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NDP Enters Danger Zone (Aug. 14), The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: July 2019 (Aug. 16)

Strubel Investment Management presents AOD: Good Diversification But Lackluster Performance (Aug. 10), ETY: Investors Better Off With A 90/10 Stock/Bond Index Fund Split (Aug. 15)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Markets In Turmoil, Fear And Emotion Rule (Aug. 17)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Yield Curve Inversion And The Jackson Hole Agenda (Aug. 18)

Lance Roberts presents Pay Attention To The Message The Yield Curve Is Sending (Aug. 18)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

We've got three rights offers and one tender offering expiring this week! Remember that brokers may have an internal deadline for submitting your requests for corporate actions, so please check with your broker about the deadline to make your decision. Also, take note of any fees that your broker may charge for corporate actions - this could have the effect of making the decision to subscribe from economic to non-economic. It may be possible to get this type of fee waived, however, if one protests loudly enough, according to some of our members' experience.

Let's take a took at OFS Credit Company's (OCCI) non-transferable, 1-for-2 rights offering first. The expiration date is set for August 23, 2019, "unless otherwise extended," but I've not seen any announcement of an extension. The fund closed at $16.58 which is just above the fixed subscription price of $16.50, so at first glance it appears that it would be marginally beneficial to subscribe. However, note that the fund has an ex-date on August 22, 2019 for $0.1670/share, and the newly subscribed-for shares will not be entitled to this distribution. What this means is that you're effectively paying $16.67 per new share of OCCI if we include the opportunity cost of not being able to receive the distribution. As this price is higher than the current share price, this means that is actually better to not subscribe but to purchase the fund on the open market instead. A different (but mathematically equivalent) way of looking at this is that the fund will lose $0.1670 on ex-rights day due to the dividend adjustment. This would put the share price at $16.41 on August 22, 2019, again making it uneconomic to subscribe for new shares at a price of $16.50 each. On the positive, this is actually a good thing for shareholders. With a NAV of $18.82, an issuance of new shares at $16.50 would be highly dilutive to the NAV/share. The fewer shareholders that subscribe, the less the dilutive impact would be. In a nutshell: I recommend not subscribing with your rights, but instead buying new shares on the open market instead as long as OCCI remains below $16.67 before August 23, 2019.

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) both have transferable, 1-for-5 rights offerings that expire on August 23, 2019. The subscription price will be the higher of 85% of NAV or 95% of the market price on expiration date. GLQ closed last Friday with a market price of $11.94 and a NAV of $13.35, giving an estimated subscription price of $11.3475. As this is still some ways (-4.96%) below the latest market price of $11.94, my suggestion would be to subscribe for the maximum amount with your rights. Each right currently has a fundamental value of 11.85 cents, while they closed last Friday at 5.23 cents. So anyone not already owning rights could generate a small amount of alpha by buying rights and subscribing with them. Specifically, you would pay $11.3475 + 26.15 cents = $11.609 for each new share of GLQ, a discount of -2.77% to the current market price.

GLV closed last Friday with a market price of $10.73 and a NAV of $12.44, giving an estimated subscription price of $10.574. This is only slightly below (-1.45%) the latest market price of $10.73, so my suggestion would still be to subscribe if you already own rights, but the benefit of subscribing is less than with GLQ. Moreover, the narrower discount means that it is more likely that any fee (if any) your broker charges on the corporate action will eliminate the alpha available from the offer. Each right currently has a fundamental value of 3.12 cents, while they closed last Friday at 2.20 cents. However, the alpha available from buying rights hear is negligible. Specifically, you would pay $10.574 + 11 cents = $11.684 for each new share of GLV, only a discount of -0.43% to the current market price.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund's (LOR) tender offer is due to expire on August 21, 2019. Because there is no guaranteed delivery, unless one already owns shares, one must purchase the fund today (August 19) in order to make the shares available for tender (prospectus here). However, please do double-check with your broker whether or not you can buy the fund today and still tender in time for the deadline as each broker may have different requirements. The offer is a rather sizable offer for 20% of outstanding shares at 98% of NAV. However, the discount has contracted nearly 3 points (from -8.74% to -6.03%) since the offer was announced. This does make it slightly risky to buy the fund now for the purpose of the offer, since there is a possible risk of capital loss on the remaining shares if the discount reverts to the level where it was before the announcement. Specifically, if 100% of shareholders tender (worst case) then the overall loss would be about -1.4% (this includes the gain from the tendered shares, while if 50% of shareholders tender (base case) then the position would be about flat. There is a chance to profit if fewer than 50% of shareholders tender, or if the discount does not revert back to its original level after expiry. If one holds LOR but does not wish to partake in this offer, they could sell their shares now and reap the ~3 points of discount contraction that has taken place over the last couple of weeks.

Why didn't we take advantage of this tender offer in our portfolios, given that we had previously participated in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund's (DSU) tender offer, and are anticipating Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund's (EIM) and Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund's (VTA) upcoming tender offers? The answer is that the latter three funds are all fixed income funds, which are generally more stable in terms of their price behavior over the short term. Moreover, we'd feel comfortable holding these funds for the long-term even if the discount widened more than expected after the offer expired. In contrast, we aren't as sanguine on LOR's long-term prospects, and we would be stuck with unwanted shares on the portion that were not accepted for tender should the premium/discount valuation collapse after expiry. Moreover, given the more volatile nature of equity funds, any discount contraction or alpha potential could get wiped out during the holding period. In fact, this has happened with LOR: the ~3% discount contraction was outweighed by the ~7% NAV drop. This risk could be mitigated by hedging LOR (e.g. by shorting an ETF correlated with its holdings), but that's outside the purview of the typical investor.

Data by YCharts

Finally, turning to the two premium/discount gainers list, two funds stand out as particularly overvalued. Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) gained +4.00% in premium and sits at a current premium/discount valuation of +10.46%, a 5-year high, along with a +3.3 1-year z-score, indicating extreme relative overvaluation.

One swap candidate could be Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV), which has 99% correlation with GAB according to CEFAnalyzer but can be had at a -5.15% discount (+1.3 z-score). Notice how both funds have very similar NAV profiles over the last one year, but GAB's price return is far above GDV's. Therefore, a swap from GAB to GDV is recommended.

Data by YCharts

The second fund is Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund (PFD), which gained +4.66% in premium and currently sits at a +12.62% premium/discount valuation with a +2.5 z-score. The last time the fund reached such levels of valuation was in 2016; note also that any forays into over-10% territory were usually brief.

One swap candidate could be Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP), available at a -1.32% discount and +0.9 z-score. Here's the 1-year price and NAV charts for the two funds, showing again the similar NAV movements but the clear price differential.

Data by YCharts

Also Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is now down nearly -35% after we recommended selling the fund three weeks ago on the basis of an anticipated distribution cut, which occurred (see "Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NDP Enters Danger Zone, LOR Tender Offer Announced"). Remember, don't just focus on the yield!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield that beat the market to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members 2 weeks ago.