Edison International: This 3.3%-Yielding Dividend Is Trading At A Slight Discount

The company has an annual capital expenditure of about 4.6% to grow its rate base.

Investment Thesis

Edison International (EIX) delivered a good Q2 2019 with solid EPS growth. The company’s future EPS growth is supported by its annual capital expenditure of about $4.6 billion. Its future outlook is also favorable, thanks to strong business activities in California and steady population growth rate in the state. The company has an investment grade balance sheet to support its capital expenditures. Edison International currently pays a growing 3.33%-yielding dividend. The company is also trading at a discount to its peers. We think it is a good candidate for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking dividend growth and share price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Edison International delivered a solid quarter in its Q2 2019 results. The company saw its basic EPS increase to $1.20 in Q2 2019 from $0.85 in Q2 2018. The quarter was helped by a one-time revenue due to delayed 2018-20 general rate case approval. This helped drive its earnings higher by $0.28 per share. Without this contribution, Edison International would still have increased its EPS by about 8.2% year over year. The company also expects its 2019 core EPS to be in the range of $4.61-.81 per share. This would be a growth rate of 13.5% higher than last year’s $4.15 per share (using the midpoint of its guidance).

(Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Average annual capital expenditure of $4.6 billion will help drive 8.4% rate base growth

Edison International has a 3-year capital investment program of $14.1 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, this includes electric generation, electric transmission, and electric distribution projects. As can be seen from the chart, the company expects to spend nearly $3 billion and $3.2 billion in 2019 and 2020 respectively. These projects should help deliver EPS growth rate of 5-7% annually through 2023.

(Source: July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Healthy economic and population growth rate in California

The company primarily operates in southern California. In the entire state, population growth rate is expected to be about 0.48% per year in 2019 and 2020.

(Source: Open Data Network)

While California’s population growth rate is slightly below the national average of 0.60%, the state’s economic growth rate has consistently outperformed the national average. Therefore, we expect Edison International’s electricity business to benefit from this healthy economic and population growth trend in the state.

(Source: Open Data Network)

Electricity consumption growth rate may gradually increase due to the growing popularity of electric vehicles

While electricity consumption growth rate may have been slow in the past, we expect demand for electricity to grow in the next few decades, thanks to California’s target of reducing carbon emissions.

(Source: July 2019 Business Update)

In order to meet California’s target by reducing its carbon emissions of 80% below 1990 levels by 2050, electric vehicles are needed to replace conventional vehicles (about 41% of emissions are produced by the transportation sector). If electric vehicles completely replace all fuel-powered vehicles, it will result in much higher electricity consumption than the current levels. It is estimated that if all of the cars in California are to be replaced by electric vehicles, it will result in a 47% growth in electricity consumption.

(Source: CityLab.com)

An investment grade balance sheet

Edison International has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB by S&P, and BBB- by Fitch. The company’s total debt-to-capitalization ratio was 54% at the end of Q2 2019. This was slightly higher than last year’s 51%. Edison International should be able to fund its capital projects with its balance sheet. The company has recently raised $1.2 billion through equity issuance to fund its capital programs, as well as contribute money to the California wildfire insurance fund.

Risks and Challenges

Edison International may be found liable for wildfires in its service area, and the liabilities may easily exceed insurance coverage. The company is contributing about $2.4 billion to the California wildfire insurance fund. This participation was one of the reasons for its recent equity issuance of $1.2 billion this year.

The company also faces other risks:

A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity. Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity.

Valuation Analysis

Edison International is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 15.59x. This is significantly below its peers, which trade above 20x (see chart below). However, the company's current P/E ratio of 15.59x is slightly below its 5-year average of 16.36x.

Data by YCharts

A growing 3.33%-yielding dividend

Edison International pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.33%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.33% is in the midpoint of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like Edison International’s regulated utilities business and its growth outlook. The company offers a growing dividend with a yield of 3.33%. It is trading at a discount to its peers. We think Edison International is a fine choice for investors seeking some capital appreciation and dividend growth in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.