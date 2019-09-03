British American Tobacco Needs To Stay Above $34

We have been long British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) for almost a year now, and our cost basis remains around $33.70 per share excluding dividends. This stock just hasn't gained traction at the level we had originally envisioned when we went long the stock. In saying this, British American Tobacco still pays out a fantastic dividend yield of 7.71%, which means the cost basis of our shares can be significantly reduced over time through the aggressive reinvestment of those quarterly payouts.

If we first go to the long-term monthly chart, we can see that shares rallied aggressively from their 2009 lows up to their peak in 2017. That huge spike in selling volume in July 2017 was definitely a shot across the bow which let us know that lower prices were coming. Shares finally bottomed along with the market on Christmas Eve last year, but have failed to gain any real upward traction since then.

When we have situations like this, we like to revisit the key dividend metrics, whilst also revisiting the reasons why we picked this stock in the first place. The key reasons behind this investment were obviously the firm's dividend along with its strong cash flows and attractive valuation. Let's see if there are any adverse trends in play in BTI's financials at present.

Over the past four quarters, management has paid out 4,510 million GBP from a cash flow kitty of 7,788 million GBP. This gives us an attractive payout ratio of 58%. The debt-to-equity ratio remained attractive in the latest quarter in that it came in at 0.64. With respect to the company's valuation, we are looking a present sales multiple of 2.6, whereas last year, we had an average of 2.3. Despite the slight rise in the multiple, BTI's sales remain about 23% cheaper that the average in this industry. Suffice it to say, the trends of all of the above key metrics would not make us rethink our bullish stance at this moment in time.

When we go to the daily chart, we can see that we have a possible double-bottom formation (bullish) or a descending triangle (bearish) in play. Irrespective of the firm's dividend, cash flows or valuation, we constantly remind ourselves that we need to remain objective when reading the charts. Being chartists, we believe that all possible fundamental factors which could affect the share price have already been embedded in the technical chart.

The worrying aspect here for the bulls is that buying volume on that second bottom has not followed through to any extent as of yet. Furthermore, the share price at present is hovering only just over a $1 per share above that support level. If this level gets convincingly breached to the downside, then we will definitely have a descending triangle in play. The downside potential from that $34 level would be about $7 per share, which is the height of the present pattern.

What we need to see this week is some strong buying, which would move that 4-day moving average above the longer 9 and 18 averages. This would be our signal to stand pat on our current shares. Although the share price managed to hold support above those May lows, the OBV indicator (On Balance Volume) continues to trend downward. One would feel that this would need to change for the descending triangle not to play out.

To sum up, although the long-term monthly chart in BTI shows really oversold MACD and stochastics numbers, the daily chart may be telling us that lower lows are coming. The volume trend one feels needs to change in the near term for a descending triangle bearish pattern not to play out. We will revisit if support gets broken.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.