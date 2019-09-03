Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/29/19

Includes: BTU, CYH, EWBC, GTES, GTT, SG
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/29/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Sirius International Insurance Group (SG);
  • GTT Communications (GTT);
  • Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES);
  • East West Bancorp (EWBC), and;
  • Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Community Health Systems (CYH).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Fox Corp. (FOX);
  • Bunge Limited (BG);
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB);
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • National Research Corp. (NRC);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Equinix Inc. (EQIX), and;
  • Becton, Dickinson (BDX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH);
  • Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and;
  • Intel (INTC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Murdoch Keith R

CB, DIR

Fox Corp.

FOX

B

$16,028,000

2

Continental Grain

DIR

Bunge Limited

BG

B

$6,543,783

3

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$4,342,375

4

Smith Wayne T

CB, CEO

Community Health Systems

CYH

B

$2,382,485

5

Ng Dominic

CEO, DIR

East West Bancorp

EWBC

B

$1,000,314

6

Blackstone

BO

Gates Industrial Corp.

GTES

B

$960,490

7

Elliott Intl

BO

Peabody Energy Corp.

BTU

B

$871,500

8

Swan Robert Holmes

CEO,DIR

Intel

INTC

AB

$498,953

9

Flynn Timothy P

DIR

UnitedHealth Group

UNH

B

$455,094

10

Oberting Kernan V

CEO, DIR

Sirius International Insurance Group

SG

B

$327,567

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Roeder Douglas A

DIR

Tandem Diabetes Care

TNDM

AS

$21,680,376

2

Amandla Mk Trust

BO

National Research Corp.

NRC

S

$15,876,428

3

Sandberg Sheryl

COO, DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$10,032,791

4

Huyard Wayne Elliot

VP

Fair Isaac Corp.

FICO

S

$3,475,378

5

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$3,034,199

6

Conroy Alexandre

VP

Becton, Dickinson

BDX

S

$2,506,985

7

Vivian Robert T

DIR, BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$2,478,250

8

Wedell Wedellsborg Johan

DIR, BO

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

YMAB

S

$1,336,795

9

Hedayat Ali

DIR

Restaurant Brands International

QSR

S

$1,167,150

10

Strohmeyer Karl

O

Equinix Inc.

EQIX

S

$1,045,718

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

