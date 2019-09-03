The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has tentacles around the globe. The company operated regulated exchanges, clearinghouses, and listing venues in the commodities, financial, fixed income, and equity markets around the world. ICE is a US company, but it operates in the US, UK, EU, Asia, Israel, and Canada.

The company has only been around for two decades and began as an electronic marketplace in the energy markets. Jeff Sprecher is the visionary who purchases a startup technology company in 1997 for $1 and built the company into a leading exchange with a market capitalization of over $52 billion as of August 30, 2019.

ICE has been at the forefront when it comes to creating market transparency, and the company benefited from the increased regulations following the 2008 global financial crisis. Clearing over-the-counter swap transactions generated another revenue vertical for the company. ICE’s earnings come from fees, clearing, and data dissemination. The company’s stock has been on a one-way street to the upside since 2009. In November 2005, ICE shares traded to a low at $6.25 and have never looked back.

ICE has been rising steadily for a decade

The price of ICE shares has been on a one-way street to the upside since 2008. Even at the low in 2008 at $9.94, the stock was still 59% higher than the price in 2005.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the latest record high in the shares came in August of this year at $93.88 and closed the month that ended last Friday just 40 cents below that level.

Volumes are increasing

The growth trajectory for clearing and execution services as well as the rising demand for real-time and historical data across all asset classes has been steep over the past decade. Many markets across all asset classes have experienced exponential increases in both daily trading volume and the number of open long and short positions held by market participants. Aside from its presence in a myriad of markets as a trading platform, ICE owns the New York Stock Exchange.

Increasing volumes and an expanding product base have led to the revenue growth that has lifted the price of ICE shares. However, the stock remains inexpensive on a price to earnings multiple basis compared to its chief competitor.

Cheaper than CME on a P/E basis

ICE has a market cap of $52.664 billion. The company pays a 1.19% dividend and trades at a P/E ratio of 26.46 times earnings as of the close of business on August 30 at a share price of $93.48.

The CME Group (CME) is ICE’s chief competitor with a higher market cap of $77.836 billion. CME pays shareholders a slightly higher dividend at 1.39% and trades a P/E ratio of 42.37 times earnings at its share price of $217.29 as of Friday, August 30. Like ICE shares, CME stock closed at the end of last week less than 50 cents below its all-time high price.

CME’s business focuses on US futures and futures options markets, but its customer base is worldwide. The company has subsidiaries that operate away from the US, but the bulk of the business operates from its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. Meanwhile, ICE’s business is a bit more diversified with ownership of the NYSE as well as various electronic trading platforms in the US and around the globe that service a myriad of markets across all asset classes. ICE has exposure to markets in the UK, EU, Israel, and Canada as well as in the US, which could be weighing on the company’s valuation when compared with the CME.

The upcoming presidential election in the United States in 2020 poses some risks for both ICE and the CME as well as other businesses in the financial and trading sectors.

Political change could pose a risk

The businesses over the two leading exchanges in the US have flourished since the election of President Donald Trump in November 2016. Since then, the stock market has rallied dramatically because of tax and regulatory reforms and a business-friendly approach to the economy. At the same time, fewer regulations on energy producers in the US has made the nation the world’s leading producer of crude oil and natural gas. Trading volumes in energy commodities and a host of other raw material markets that trade in the futures, options, and swaps arena, have added to revenues at both CME and ICE. At the start of November 2016, ICE shares were at $53.60 per share. At $93.48 last Friday, they have gained 74.4% under the Trump Administration. CME shares were at $100.53 at the start of November 2016 and at $217.29 last Friday, they more than doubled in value.

President Trump is presently well behind the leading opposition party candidates in many of the polls for the 2020 election. Meanwhile, the Democrats running against the sitting president have shifted further to the left with “Democratic Socialism” becoming more accepted and favored. Leading candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren continue to rail against large corporations, and “Wall Street,” in favor of “Main Street.” The impact of the election of either could have a significant effect on the price of stocks in the financial sector, including ICE shares. New fees, taxes, and a host of regulations could likely make trading more expensive for market participants. A stricter regulatory environment in the US in 2021 and beyond could reduce volume and open interest, which are the metrics that create earnings for ICE and other exchanges. At the same time, rising corporate and individual tax rates to fund the wide range of social programs promised by the candidates from the left would likely weigh on the stock market as a whole and hit financial companies like ICE particularly hard. More regulations in the US could also chase the exchange business away from US borders to countries around the world that offer a friendlier environment.

The risk of a political shift to the left in the US following the 2020 election is a clear and present danger for the stock market and companies like the Intercontinental Exchange. While the company could attempt to pass rising costs along to market participants by hiking fees and prices, that would stoke competition from abroad.

ICE consistently beats earnings estimates

ICE has done an excellent job managing analyst expectations when it comes to earnings and delivers above estimate results each quarter. In Q3 2018, the company beat the average estimated earnings by five cents per share. Over the past three consecutive quarters, it has surpassed the street’s estimates by two cents per share. In Q2 2019, adjusted earnings per share came in at 94 cents. Revenues of $1.3 billion increased by 4.2% on a year-over-year basis with gains in all earnings verticals including transaction and clearing fees (5%), data services (5.1%) and other revenues (14.5%).

While total futures and options volume dropped by 9% on a year-over-year basis, revenue per contract of $1.15 rose by 9% over the period. The average estimate for earnings per share for Q3 is currently running around the 91-cents level, which is marginally below both the Q2 estimates and actual result.

Shares in ICE have been on a one-way street higher over the past decade. Growth in the financial services industry that leads to increased volumes and demand for exchange platforms like ICE depends on the economic and regulatory environment. A shift to the left when it comes to regulations and tax policy after the 2020 presidential election in the US could cause some speed bumps for the shares. At the same time, the growing population and wealth around the world point to increasing demand from financial services and platforms where ICE has a stronghold alongside the CME. At a lower P/E multiple with more diversification when it comes to both products and geographic locations compared to the CME, ICE may be a more conservative stock with a potential for better performance in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.