Politics In The U.K. Will Move The Pound

Last week August came to an end, and with that, the summer will soon start to fade into the rear-view mirrors of market participants. The beginning of September means that the United Kingdom and Europe Union face another deadline to fulfill the will of the British people.

In June 2016, the citizens of the UK voted to leave the EU by a slim margin. The shock of the referendum caused the resignation of the sitting prime minister.

Theresa May led the nation through the negotiation process for over three years. The initial deadline of March 29, 2019, came and went as Prime Minister May could not bring her parliament and the leadership of the EU together and make a deal for a smooth transition. The prime minister resigned after the frustrating ordeal and handed the job over to a Brexit supporter, Boris Johnson. The new prime minister pledged that the current Oct. 31 deadline is a line in the sand and the UK will exit the EU with or without an agreement. While he is likely working furiously behind the scenes to strike an eleventh-hour deal with the EU leadership, an agreement that would make the transition smooth is looking unlikely. A hard Brexit will create more than a few bumps in the road for both the UK and EU. This divorce could be the most hideous in history. As the deadline is now under two months away, we could see a surge in currency volatility in the British pound. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) is a tool that replicates the price action in the pound-versus-US-dollar foreign-exchange relationship.

The Prime Minister Makes A Move

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to make a move in his chess game with the parliament. He suspended the legislative body for five weeks with only around eight weeks remaining before the deadline for UK membership in the EU. The leader of the Tory party went off to Buckingham Palace where the queen rubber-stamped his decree and made it official. Many members of the parliament expressed outrage at the move that limits the ability to challenge Prime Minister Johnson and a hard Brexit on Oct. 31. After the move, it's parliament’s turn to act and time is not on its side.

The EU is unlikely to capitulate

All parties involved in Brexit on both sides of the English Channel agree that a deal is a preferred route to execute the UK’s departure from the EU. However, the gulf between the terms for an agreement is vast. The UK’s border with Ireland in terms of immigration, trade, and other regulatory concerns, as well as a massive payment from the UK to the EU, stand as roadblocks for the prime minister. When it comes to negotiating with the EU leadership, they have taken a take-it-or-leave-it approach since dealing with former Prime Minister May. While Johnson is prepared to call the bluff, the EU leaders are standing firm because of the precedent Brexit will set for other members that decide to divorce from the union. The last thing that Brussels and Frankfurt want is to make a departure easy for any member nation.

The prime minister of the UK is playing hardball. Meanwhile, the leadership of the EU has been unyielding, and that is not likely to change.

The pound is near the lows

The pound is near the lows of this century against both the US dollar and the euro currency as the deadline for Brexit approaches.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights that at $1.2087 on Sept. 2, the pound is only $0.0086 above the lows dating back to 2001 against the US dollar at $1.2001.

Source: CQG

At the same time, the pound is 0.0599 above the lows against the euro at 1.1003 compared with 1.0462 in 2008 during the global financial crisis.

Meanwhile, the euro is not doing that well against the US dollar these days either as Brexit and economic weakness in Europe weigh on the currency.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that at $1.09855 on Aug. 30, the euro is just 0.0618 above the 2016 bottom, which was the lowest level for the European currency since late 2002. A hard Brexit could send both the pound and the euro steaming back towards parity against the US dollar.

A no-confidence vote could be on the horizon

With the queen’s signature on Prime Minister Johnson’s decree to shutter the parliament for five weeks, a flurry of activity will come out of the body this week. The new prime minister has only been in office for a few short weeks, but the odds of a no-confidence vote rose dramatically last week. MPs opposed to a hard Brexit, and those who wish to remain within the EU will do everything in their collective power to put roadblocks in front of the prime minister. The Scottish parliament declared the latest move illegal as they side with those who wish to remain. A no-confidence vote would trigger a general election, and many MPs could pressure Europe to extend the deadline beyond election day in the UK to make the contest a second referendum. If that were to happen, the votes could fall into three categories: a hard Brexit, an exit only with an agreement, or an about-face that allows the UK to stay within the EU. The prime minister favors the first option while the EU the last with many MPs hoping for the middle option. The bottom line is that the next week will test the new prime minister’s grasp on power and influence more than any other since Winston Churchill. And, it could cause a wild period of volatility in both the pound and euro and the overall foreign exchange market.

FXB reflects the pound-dollar currency relationship

The most direct route for a risk position in the currency markets is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign-exchange market. The futures contracts on a host of currency pairs provide a microcosm of the broader OTC market. For those who do not venture into the forex or futures arenas, Invesco offers currency pair tools for the pound versus the US dollar (FXB) and the euro versus the US dollar (FXE). The pound-dollar relationship could see lots of volatility over the coming weeks.

The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $136.55 million and trades an average of just under 40,000 shares each day. The volume is likely to increase over the coming weeks. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound-dollar relationship stages a modest bounce since Aug. 12 rising from $1.2033 to $1.2320 on Aug. 27, a rise of 2.39%.

Source: Barchart

Around the same time, FXB rose from a low at $116.61 to $119.29 per share or 2.3%. The product can experience divergence with the foreign exchange market at times because it only trades during US stock market hours while the international foreign exchange markets operate around the clock on business days.

Fasten your seatbelts if you are involved in the pound or UK. Markets could begin to swing wildly as the uncertainty of politics takes center stage in London over the coming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.