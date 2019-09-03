Revenue And Profit Aren't Mutually Exclusive With Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO

Summary

Joe Lusardi is President & CEO of Curaleaf, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S.

Joe joins the show today to discuss the growth trajectory of the industry, and vertical integration as a means to control supply and quality of product.

We also cover Curaleaf's recent big-name acquisitions, the need to focus on developing brands and why its Q2 in-depth earnings call is a point of differentiation in the industry.