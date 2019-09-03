A German Tax On Cheap Flights Would Benefit Lufthansa More Than It Would The Environment

However it would help Deutsche Lufthansa AG which has struggled to compete with more cost efficient ow cost rivals to reduce its disadvantage in the budget segment.

One might have noticed: At the moment environmentalism seems to be en vogue globally. That does not stop at the German border, naturally. On the contrary, Germany's Green Party is reaching new heights in the polls while Fridays high school students vocally demand climate action. But there are also various proposals from within the ruling coalition. One such proposal comes from Alexander Dobrindt, the parliamentary leader of the CSU faction and a former minister of transportation. His plan is to introduce a "price-war-tax" ("Kampfpreis-Steuer") on flight tickets below a threshold of €50. The declared goal of such measures is to prevent unnecessary air travel and strengthening alternatives such as the railway. I do however believe that neither trains nor environment would be the biggest beneficiaries of such measures. I would look for the big winner elsewhere: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF;OTCQX:DLAKY).

Alexander Dobrindt; source: Deutscher Bundestag

A Tax Is Far From Certain - But Certainly A Possibility

It should be said initially that it is far from being a certainty that a "price-war-tax" will be introduced. There has been considerable backlash immediately. And admittedly the arguments are compelling. For example it is rather unlikely that less airplanes would fly due to such a tax. instead they might merely fly with less passengers aboard thus increasing the per capita emissions (while at least the gross emissions would be minimally lower due to reduced weight). There are also concerns that a tax on the cheapest fares would disproportionately hurt lower income consumers. That too is certainly true However, it would possibly be in line with the target of emission reduction if lower income households no longer could afford holiday at foreign destinations as it would reduce long distance travel. Several members of the ruling coalition underlined its agreed commitment not to raise taxes. Even Dobrindt's own party, the CSU, chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU's Bavarian sister party, is in large parts sceptical of the idea.

However the possibility of a tax should not be ruled out either. Notably, the CDU/CSU's Social Democrat coalition partner SPD seems not to be fundamentally opposed to it. The general idea of a additional tax is also supported by the opposition Green Party. Given the current political climate in Germany the plans might also find the acclaim of various environmentalist societal groups.

A tax would also offer the opportunity to visibly take -albeit rather symbolical.- action on an issue that has increasingly moved to the center of the political debate recently. The fact alone that a tax or other measure objectively makes no sense has seldom stopped politicians from entertaining it.

Why Lufthansa Would Profit

Higher ticket fares on domestic routes might compel customers to rather use alternative means of transportations such as the railway. But there are some destinations where there is no viable alternative to air travel. It would be quite an endeavor to reach say Lisbon from Berlin via train. Traveling to Mallorca (an all-time favorite among Germans' summer vacation destinations) would be even harder for obvious reasons of geographical nature. So clearly there would still be vast demand for air travel. And among those who offer it will be Lufthansa group's carriers, then as now.

As of now there is but one problem for the company. Lufthansa can not compete in a price war with rivals such as Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYAAY;OTCPK:RYAOF) or EasyJet plc (OTCPK:EJTTF;OTCQX:ESYJY). Following the bankruptcy of AirBerlin plc (OTCPK:AIBEF) especially the former increased its presence in the German market. Despite for example Ryanair facing rapidly growing staff cost as of late (33 percent increase in FY2019), Lufthansa still operates at higher cost per employee. Given the strong unions and existing collective bargaining agreements it is rather unlikely that this gap will be fully closed anytime soon. Moreover Lufthansa/Eurowings operates a mixed fleet of different aircraft types. Ryanair on the other hand exclusively operates one model, Boeing's (BA) 737-800, while Easyjet employs only models of Airbus SE's (OTCPK:EADSF;OTCPK:EADSY) A320 single aisle family. A more diversified fleet naturally adds complexity and thus increases cost.

All in all Lufthansa is unlikely to ever be able to beat its rivals on short haul flights in terms of ticket fares while maintaining its profitability. The company explicitly refers to the adverse effects of the price war on inner-European short haul flights in its latest interim report. Especially the budget carrier Eurowings suffers from said price war. The divisions loss increased by about a quarter YoY to €274 million in the first half. Revenue per customer declined by 3.7 percent.

Those numbers underline the uncomfortable situation the company finds itself in. Neither can it raise ticket fares for customers would be pushed into the open arms of the competition. Nor is it able to match its rivals prices in a way that would be economically sound in the long term. However a special tax on cheap tickets - thus effectively a minimum price level - would reduce Lufthansa's disadvantage considerably.

Notably, Lufthansa's CEO Carsten Spohr is on the record stating that ticket fares below €10 are "neither economically sound nor ecologically or politically responsible".

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr; source: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

On the other hand long haul flights below €50 are a rather seldom sight. In fact, if you happen to know about an opportunity to snap up tickets at that fare I kindly ask you let me know. Therefore a "price-war-tax" would reduce Lufthansa's disadvantage in the budget segment without affecting its premium long haul business. It would thereby help the company to fortify its home market.

Conclusion

There is no guarantee that a "price-war-tax" will be implemented. In fact it is probably at least as likely that there will be no new tax. However it should not be ruled out that there is at least the possibility of such measure being taken given the current political climate. And if this will be the case, it would certainly benefit Deutsche Lufthansa AG (if maybe somewhat unintentional). I thus advise investors interested in airlines to have a special focus not only on potential environmentally motivated taxes but also on the specific shape of such taxes if there will be.

