Admiral: Upgrade To Neutral After U.K. Motor Premiums Rebound

At 2,120p, we upgrade Admiral to Neutral, but remain cautious about the sector due to its mature status and the abundance of capital.

Shares have a 6.1% dividend yield but remain at a premium to peers, due to its the continuing flow of past reserves into current earnings.

We are revising our view after 19H1 results – U.K. motor premiums have started to rebound, and Admiral has more reserve release to come.

Our Sell case was based on continuing falls in U.K. motor insurance premiums, Admiral reserve releases being too high, and valuation.

Since our Sell recommendation in February, Admiral shares have been flat including dividends, slightly worse than the FTSE All-Share index.

Introduction

Since our Sell recommendation on Admiral Group plc (OTCPK:AMIGF) on Feb 21, the share price has fallen by 7.2% in London but, including dividends paid (66.0p), shares have returned a small 0.1%, slightly worse than the FTSE All-Share Index (up 0.8% in price). U.K. insurance names that we considered more attractive, Direct Line (OTC:DIISF) and Hastings (OTC:HNGGF), have done far worse in this period, as shown below:

Admiral Share Price vs. Peers & FTSE All-Share (Since Feb 20) Source: Yahoo Finance (29-Aug-19).

Following Admiral's 19H1 results last week, we have reconsidered our Sell thesis, and upgraded our rating to Neutral. We outline our reasons below.

Sell Case Recap

As outlined in our last article in February, Admiral earnings are primarily generated by its U.K. motor insurance business, which was the focus of our Sell case. Specifically, we believed (1) U.K. motor premiums would continue to fall, damaging Admiral's profitability; (2) Admiral's reserve releases in recent years have been too high, and these will normalize and thus reduce Admiral's earnings; and (3) Admiral's valuation was too high compared to its peers.

U.K. Motor Premiums Recovering

While U.K. motor premiums did decline during 19H1 as we expected, the rate of the decline has been decelerating, with signs of a recovery, as shown below:

UK Motor Premiums Y/Y Change (2013-19H1) NB. ABI = Association of British Insurers. Confused is a price comparison website. Source: Admiral results presentation (19H1).

The Confused data, which includes new business only, shows the decline in premiums gradually decelerating since 18Q2; premiums were actually higher year-on-year in 19Q2, and were 3% higher compared to 19Q1.

The ABI data, which includes both new business and renewals, also shows the year-on-year decline in premiums to be smaller in 19Q2; compared to 19Q1, premiums were actually flat.

Premiums are starting to recover because insurers have started to raise prices. Admiral has been raising its prices since 2018, but more aggressively in 19H1, with increases ahead of market. The chart below shows the frequency of Admiral appearing as the cheapest option on price comparison websites - this declined markedly during 19H1 as Admiral raised prices:

Frequency of Admiral Appearing Cheapest on Price Comparison Websites Source: Admiral results presentation (19H1).

Admiral has been raising prices fairly substantially, expects to continue to do so and believes the rest of the market is following. As the head of its U.K. business explained on the 19H1 earnings call:

“We started putting prices up a year ago and we have continued doing so in the first half of this year. We put prices up by about low-to mid single-digits. And recently, due to the change in Ogden, we also have increased prices by an additional 1%. Second half of the year, we expect to continue putting prices up. And as I mentioned, we hope the market to continue doing the same.” Cristina Nestares, Admiral Head of UK (19H1 earnings call)

We also see evidence of price increases in other listed U.K. motor insurers (Direct Line and Hastings, both of which have reported H1 results previously). All three insurers have been pulling back from price competition and achieving slower membership growth as result, as shown in the chart below:

No. of UK Motor Policies by Listed Insurers (12H2-19H1A) NB1. Hastings figures include estimates. NB2. esure figures not available after 18H1 since its leveraged buyout. Source: Admiral, Direct Line and Hastings filings.

With the key listed motor insurers all raising prices and stepping back from new customer growth, a general rebound in premiums is likely to be imminent.

Lower “Whiplash” Reforms Impact

We previously believed that “whiplash” reforms by the U.K. government, expected to take effect from April 2020 (or later), will reduce claims and thus deflate U.K. motor insurance premiums further. (As a reminder, “whiplash” reforms are designed to reduce fraudulent small body-injury claims in U.K. motor insurance, a major driver of claims inflation in previous years.)

However, as of 19H1, because the frequency of such claims has fallen significantly, the impact of the reforms are now also expected to be non-material. As the head of Admiral's U.K. business stated on the call:

“The whiplash reform that we expect that will happen in about a year … when this was first announced about two years ago, the market estimated the savings in the cost of the claim to be around £30 to £40 per policy. However … there has been a very strong decrease in the frequency of these type of claims. So the impact, it's going to be less than initially anticipated. … we don't yet know how claimants and how lawyers are going to react to it … So with this uncertainty, we don't expect the market to discount prices much” Cristina Nestares, Admiral Head of UK (19H1 earnings call)

We agree with Admiral's assessment - we no longer believe "whiplash" reforms (including expectations for them in the run-up to their implementation) to materially lower U.K. motor insurance premiums.

More Reserve Releases Than Expected

We previously believed that the historically high 2018 reserve reserves at Admiral were sustainable and would not be repeated in 2019, and that this would lead to much lower underwriting profits this year, especially with claims inflation continuing to be high while premiums are falling.

However, during 19H1, while claims inflation remained high (at 6-7%), Admiral's reserve releases were even stronger. Higher reserve releases meant that, whereas Admiral's Loss Ratio Before Reserve Releases have been escalating since 2014, the actual Loss Ratio reported after reserve releases has been trending down, as shown below:

Admiral UK Car Loss Ratios & Reserve Releases (2009-19H1) NB. The 2016 jump in reported loss ratio was due to the reduction in the Ogden rate. Source: Admiral company filings.

Reserve releases, as a percentage of Admiral's net earned premiums, have been markedly stronger after 2015 than before, as shown below:

Admiral UK Car Reserve Releases as % of Net Earned Premiums (2009-19H1) Source: Admiral results presentations.

Far from expecting less reserve releases in the future, Admiral has revised its guidance on reserve releases upwards, from 15% to 20%, at least for 19H2; they also described their reserves as "conservative and large", implying further large releases in the future. As Admiral's CEO explained on the call:

“On reserve releases, we used to guide that 15% was the long-term average … it's heading more towards 20% ... we commented earlier the size of our margins is conservative and large. And I think if things develop as we would normally expect them to in the second half you'd expect H2 to be pretty strong, so not in the 15% territory, probably closer to 20%. And the future will, obviously, depend on how claims develop. But I think 20% is probably a more reasonable guide for the very near-term than 15% for sure” David Stevens, Admiral CEO (19H1 earnings call)

Admiral's reserves during previous years must be much more conservative than we thought. We no longer have confidence that they will fall in the near term.

Valuation

At 2,120p, on last-twelve-months (19H1) financials, Admiral shares trdae at 15.4x P/E and 6.1% dividend Yield, with a payout ratio of 100% in 19H1:

Admiral Profits, EPS & Dividends (2014-19H1) NB1. 2016 profit decline due to Ogden rate change. NB2. "Other" loss in 2018 includes £11.8m Admiral Loans loss before tax. Source: Admiral company filings.

Business lines outside U.K. Insurance, while still small in size, have continued to progress in the right direction in P&L terms (the exceptions being new Admiral Loans business, launched in 2017 and still in a growth phrase).

Admiral shares continue to trade at a premium valuation over its listed peers (Direct Line and Hastings), as shown below, likely because its earnings are seen as more resilient due to the potential for further reserve releases. Admiral's dividend yield is also much lower than its peers, with all three now on fairly high payout ratios of close to 100%:

Admiral P/E vs. Peers NB. Last 12 months as of 19H1. Market data as of 29-Aug-19. Source: Company filings. Admiral Dividend Yield vs. Peers NB. Last 12 months as of 19H1 . Market data as of 29-Aug-19. Source: Company filings.

Conclusion

Developments in 19H1 have caused us to update our assumptions around U.K. motor premiums and Admiral's reserve releases in the future.

We now believe Admiral's earnings will remain resilient in the near term, thanks to continuing large reserve releases from previous years.

At 2,120p, Admiral shares trade at 15.3x P/E and 6.1% dividend yield.

We remain pessimistic about the U.K. motor insurance sector, as it is a mature industry with an abundance of capital competing for business.

Our previous Sell recommendation produced no meaningful profit or loss over the last 6 months; we now upgrade our recommendation to Neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.