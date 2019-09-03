Hasbro Will Benefit From Entertainment One

Even though, at $4 billion, it's a lot of money for Hasbro compared to some financial metrics, it immediately makes the company a Hollywood player, something it needs to be.

Hasbro (HAS) shareholders recently read some exciting news. The toy company decided to become a little more serious about entering the Hollywood industry by purchasing Entertainment One (OTCPK:ENTMF). The production company/independent studio has access to a library/content portfolio that contains significant brand equity, something that will help Hasbro move beyond its reliance on the Transformers franchise.

The eOne purchase also helps the company navigate a post-Toys "R" Us, online shopping centered world by adding more opportunities for merchandising. It didn't come at a cheap cost - $4 billion is a lot of money. Nevertheless, I believe that management was wise to finally make an acquisition in this area. I also believe the purchase will add value over time for shareholders, although I do acknowledge that the risk is on proper management of the asset - i.e., don't let Hollywood push you around.

I offer three opportunities Hasbro now possesses with eOne, and will discuss them here in brief:

The company now has more valuable brands in its portfolio.

The filmed-entertainment aspect provides a more direct avenue into original content and it allows management to more easily control production.

The company can expand into collectibles for adults based off the library asset.

While I would have rather seen the company acquire DreamWorks Animation a few years back, the company can look at something like eOne as a good alternative option. Furthermore, I do not believe Hasbro is done acquiring Hollywood concerns, although one would presume any in the short term would be smaller in nature.

Additional Brands Available To Hasbro

There are two main toy brands that will be of use to Hasbro over time: Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. A third, as mentioned in this Hollywood Reporter article, called Ricky Zoom, is reportedly a strong contender for new IP.

As Disney (DIS) has taught the industry, it is important to augment an IP library with new characters. Hasbro is an ideal partner for these names because the company knows the toy business inside and out and has prime distribution channels already in its mix. Granted, had Toys "R" Us still existed, this deal would have been even more attractive, but it actually helps Hasbro fill that vacuum by having more top product which can command additional shelf estate in retail locations. (Toys "R" Us may at some point make a comeback, anyway, something that could be helpful to Hasbro as well as the industry in general.)

According to this article, the Pig character sold enough toys and merchandise to generate over $1.3 billion in fiscal 2019. The Masks trademark generated over $1.1 billion. Obviously, all that money won't flow to Hasbro since they represent gross point-of-sale collections, but they do demonstrate the popularity of the brands. I believe Hasbro will grow that performance over the next several years via distribution and content tied to the characters (i.e., the content will drive increased sales, as is the case when a new Transformers picture hits the silver screen).

Filmed-Entertainment: Original Content Will Be A Driver

This could actually be more important than the toys, in my opinion. I'm big on media/tech/consumer companies that have exposure to filmed-entertainment branching out into new storytelling modes - i.e., in Hasbro's case, instead of simply producing family fare exclusively, it could try other genres that wouldn't normally be expected of the company. It's simply another revenue stream in the context of the overall model.

Entertainment One is sort of like a Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) in that it has multiple small partnerships here and there... they all add up to one large portfolio of lower-cap deal-making. Studios in this genre of business have to do this to ensure some kind of a scale exists, although to me, it always indicates a risk, since there has to be a fair amount of complexity of management present - i.e., without a core strategy like one would find with Disney, you end up basically trying out everything. For Hasbro, though, this omnibus approach offers an instant 'in' to the ecosystem of Hollywood and allows it to begin making connections with talent (although, management doesn't want to go overboard in appeasing talent/agents at any cost). One notable partnership is with Steven Spielberg's Amblin. The company had a deal with Lions Gate as well (it's unclear to me at this time if that deal was ever renewed). Recently, eOne got together with CBS Films to make the recent Scary Stories hit.

To get a useful overview of what I mean, simply peruse the eOne website to get an idea of the variety offered by this acquisition.

Toy Portfolio Diversification

A further point derived from the previous section is that eOne can facilitate a mechanism of diversification for Hasbro and affect the company's toy portfolio in a positive manner. Targeting adults with collectible action figures/playsets, for example, is something I believe could be big business going forward, and I don't think this genre of consumer products has been exploited to its full potential.

Let's consider something like The Walking Dead. Entertainment One has a distribution deal with the series. Hasbro could, once it is up-and-running with the asset under its control, initiate the development of something similar in this space. It could use, say, another effects-driven adult horror drama to sell toys to an older age group that is more into displaying items than removing them from original packaging. That's a hedge against children-targeted toys like the Transformers line. In today's comic-convention culture, adults have shown that they have cultivated a significant appreciation of merchandise items that offer brand-extension mementos of filmed-entertainment. It's something Hasbro will want to tap into further.

Conclusion

This $4 billion purchase is arguably not inexpensive. Obviously, I'm not the first person to point out that Disney bought Marvel for that price, as well as Lucasfilm. Entertainment One is neither of those two companies in terms of brand power. It's different.

Hasbro will pay for the buy via debt and equity, as indicated in the previously-linked news item. The plan is to stop buying back stock and to maintain the dividend. Suspension of buybacks is warranted, and I hope the company does not grow the dividend for a while (I'm taking 'maintain' to me as such).

Hasbro has a market capitalization of $13.5 billion at the time of this writing. Long-term debt was reported to be $1.7 billion as of the last quarterly missive. From the annual report, page 57, we see that full-year operational cash flow in 2018 was $645 million. In the previous two years, operating activities generated roughly $700 million and $800 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in adjusted profit following the first year post-buy.

Here's what I think will happen. Management will identify monetization opportunities via asset sales to generate cash to soften the purchase price. Entertainment One says that it owns rights to library product worth $2 billion, which is composed of film/episodic of about 80,000 hours. There's also a big exposure to music (40,000 tracks). I didn't really discuss eOne's music-investing side because I am more bullish on the film-side. Management should consider selling portions of the library as its main focus will be on future, fresh original product. One way to do that would be to sell some rights while maintaining distribution rights, as was the case years ago in the sale of the DreamWorks SKG library to Soros Strategic Partners and Dune Entertainment after Paramount acquired the films.

I don't believe Hasbro is finished acquiring companies in this space, as I have mentioned, but there probably will be a pause in such activities, unless it is for something much less costly. Going forward, though, Hasbro will need to build itself out in Hollywood. The eOne team will allow the company to learn the ropes in the industry town, and the focus should be on not getting ripped off... i.e., don't throw money around like a new startup streaming service with cash to burn. We should probably not be surprised at the news given that the toy concern once wanted to purchase Lions Gate. Obviously, the company was determined to finally assert itself in this competitive arena.

On a valuation basis, the SA quote system still gives a low rating, partly based on an above-average P/E of 22.8 (as I write this) on a forward and adjusted basis. I agree, that is a bit pricey, but I would argue in this case to consider the 52-week range of $76.84 to $126.87. Hasbro has pulled back in recent days to $108 (as I write this). Further weakness makes me bullish on the stock considering the long-term potential of the company's current portfolio in conjunction with the eOne portfolio.

This is a big bet. Betting big in media is not without precedence - recall that one Bob Iger set Disney on a new course when he bet big on Pixar. Hasbro needs to become more Disney-like (many companies do, arguably), and while eOne is more Lions Gate than Pixar/Marvel/Lucasfilm/Fox, the template has been set: take on debt, issue shares, suspend buyback, roll the dice on a well-vetted media property. Yes, I would have rather seen DreamWorks Animation in the corporate hands of Hasbro - that might have been a more optimal fit (if the company plays its cards correctly, it could turn eOne into an animated powerhouse anyway) - but I find eOne to be an interesting buy as well for Hasbro considering the latter's goals and current scale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.