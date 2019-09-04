Past Results, Future Returns: A Smart Beta Skeptic Speaks

Victor raises serious questions about smart beta strategies - and the likelihood simple screens for things like value and size can continue to produce sustained outperformance for investors.

Can one of the most popular investing strategies of the last decade live up to the hype?

By Jonathan Liss

The spark for today's conversation was an article that my guest, Victor Haghani, posted to Seeking Alpha back on July 18 of this year titled Smart Beta: The Good, The Bad, And The Muddy. In it Victor helped crystallize some of the issues I myself have been struggling with around the narratives which are often constructed about smart beta - or factor investing as it's often called. Victor is not uncharitable to the idea of smart beta. In fact he still uses some factor tilts in client portfolios when called for. But he is also not satisfied to accept at face value the notion that academics have suddenly discovered some sort of free lunch and that all smart investors need to do to claim their reward is show up at the table with a buffet plate.

Victor will likely be known to many of you already. He is a 35-year veteran of the investment management industry and currently serves as Chief Investment Officer of Elm Partners, which he founded in 2011. From Salomon Brothers in the 1980s to Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s, Victor has often found himself at the center of the action in the financial markets. If you’ve read Michael Lewis’s Liar’s Poker or Roger Lowenstein’s When Genius Failed, you should be intimately familiar with Victor's previous work. He is a graduate of the London School of Economics.

One of the most noteworthy parts of our conversation is just how much Victor's approach to investing has changed since those days. I highly recommend giving Victor’s article on smart beta, which I linked to above, a read - either before or after you listen to this podcast as he expands on many of the topics we discuss here in greater detail.

Topics covered:

3:30 - Approach to investing, most important lesson learned.

6:30 - What is factor investing? Smart Beta vs. Factor

9:10 - What is meant by "market" in this context?

11:30 - Is loading up on smart beta a "sucker's" bet?

13:35 - The efficient markets debate

17:30 - Assuming some efficiency, wouldn't the advantage disappear as more money crowds into particular strategies?

26:40 - The "Market Portfolio": How wide a net should investors cast in search of diversification?

32:55 - Can dynamic allocation only work if markets are largely inefficient?

36:20 - Favorite fund issuers and core funds used

41:25 - How are you getting reasonable yield without putting too much risk on the table in this environment?

44:30 - Any exposure to thematic or niche ETFs?

46:30 - Finding "Alpha" by keeping fees low

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIL, CIBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Victor Haghani is long BIL in his own and client accounts. Jonathan Liss is long CIBR,