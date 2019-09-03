Nanosonics: A Promising Long-Term Play In Infection Control

Expected traction in key European markets and Japan in 2020 will further propel revenue traction, with the company expecting at 'least similar growth' to that of 2019.

Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF) is a very promising, early-stage infection control business that I own for Project $1M, the growth portfolio I run that has returned almost 40% this year. Nanosonics itself has generated a return north of 100% in 2019 thus far.

Nanosonics provides infection control for ultrasound probe handling. Specifically, the company has developed a high-level disinfection system (HLD) that allows for the automated removal of transmitted viruses that linger from the reuse of ultrasound probes in clinical procedures. Trophon, which is the Nanosonics developed infection control system, allows for the systematic disinfection of probes within a cycle time of just 7 minutes, compared with a manual disinfection time that can typically be north of 30 minutes. Just as importantly, Nanosonics also provides systematic documentation and audit reporting, providing a detailed log of when the probes were cleaned, vitally important in the event of inspection by relevant healthcare authorities.

The pain point that Nanosonics is solving for is a relatively big one. By expediting the time taken for the probes to be cleaned, Nanosonics frees up ultrasound technicians to perform more procedures. The automated documentation of the disinfection removes the risk of errors in documentation by technicians, in addition to time savings, and saves red faces in the event of any healthcare audit. However, one of the issues that Nanosonics mitigates is that of reputational damage to any healthcare institution from a lack of rigor in enforcing infection control. A recent illustration of this was UPMC Jameson, which was hit by a class action from more than 200 patients as a result of insufficient infection control for patient ultrasound procedures that were potentially subject to transmitted diseases. The potential legal liability, not to mention loss of confidence amongst potential patients, is enough to make healthcare institutions take notice and put in rigorous steps. An aging population requiring repeated endoscopic procedures also increases the risk and burden on technicians in ensuring an effective sterilization program.

Business Traction

The market for infection control systems in hospitals and other healthcare facilities is sizable. Nanosonics estimates that its market for the Trophon system is close to 120,000 units globally, split across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Nanosonics has made good inroads in capturing this market, particularly in the US, but it still has a long way to go. Nanosonics has deployed almost 18,570 Trophon units across 4,000 hospitals in North America, implying close to 45% market share in the market, with a global deployment of almost Trophon 21,000 units. European and Asia penetration is still in its infancy, with the groundwork now being prepared by the company for a more sustained assault on this market, given the release of regulatory pronouncements in support of HLD from regulatory agencies in the UK, France, Ireland, and Wales.

Source: Nanosonics 2019 report

In addition to selling physical Trophon units, Nanosonics also supplies the disinfectant as a consumable, which supplies a steady high margin recurring revenue stream for the company.

At close to $10k per hardware unit, potential hardware revenue alone is a market in excess of $1B, while the consumable revenue at close to $3K per unit per year represents an annual market of close to $350M.

To illustrate the potential size of the opportunity still to be captured by Nanosonics, in 2019, the business only did AUD $84M.

Going after such a large market in a timely fashion to obtain first mover advantage is of significant value to Nanosonics.

The level of process integration and audit and compliance features that Nanosonics has embedded in its system makes it difficult for those deploying the units to want to move to another system, thus capturing as much of the market as possible initially is valuable to the company, with retention of customers being fairly high.

To that end, Nanosonics has a valuable tool in its arsenal to rapidly capture market share in the form of a distribution relationship with GE (NYSE:GE), which it has leveraged to great effect in North America, and which also has promise internationally also. Conversely, Nanosonics has a very heavy dependence on GE, with GE accounting for almost 65% of Nanosonics revenue.

As far as competitive dynamics in the sector, Nanosonics primarily competes against manual wipes for high-level disinfection control, which are typically cheaper but take significantly longer and lack the automated reporting and compliance. A competitor with smaller market share is Germitec, which is more dominant in European markets and currently lacks FDA approvals. While the Germitec system is faster than a typical Trophon disinfection cycle, the capital cost of the system is estimated at close 2-3x the cost.

Recent Results

Nanosonics recently reported FY 2019 numbers which were quite exceptional. Unit sales were up 18%. Full year revenues were up almost 40%, with operating profit almost tripling. The market loved the result and sent Nanosonics stock price up more than 30%.

Nanosonics market penetration globally is still small, and with accelerated momentum in select European markets such as UK, Germany, France, and Japan likely to occur during 2020, Nanosonics is poised to benefit from new markets coming online. Much was also made in the reported results of Nanosonics product pipeline. Nanosonics provided a more concrete timeline of new product launches and indicated that its next product would debut toward the end of 2020. While the specifics of this product were not detailed, logical market segments for Nanosonics to sequentially pursue include endoscopic disinfection control as well as whole room disinfection control where Nanosonics has filed for IP protection. Each of these market segments could leverage NAN's existing IP and process technology and represents opportunities of at least the same size, if not larger, than Nanosonics core markets today.

Nanosonics rocketed up post its 2019 results announcement, and the company is up over 100% year to date. However, this is a business that is still in its infancy and is certainly a name to consider adding on a more sustained pullback in markets, given strong near-term and longer-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.