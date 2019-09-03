SolarEdge - Reaching New Heights

SolarEdge (SEDG) is rapidly becoming one of the most intriguing companies in the solar industry. Despite focusing on the accessory/component aspect of solar technology, SolarEdge has become more valuable than many of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers and installers. In fact, SolarEdge is now more valuable than even leading US solar manufacturing/installation giants like SunPower (SPWR). Given how well positioned SolarEdge is in the fast-growing solar accessory/component industry, the company has far more room to grow.

SolarEdge is reaching new heights after a stellar Q2. In fact, SolarEdge is now valued at nearly $4 billion in an industry plagued with bankruptcy and extreme volatility. The company's unique approach to solar inverter technology has made it the largest PV inverter company in the world, even beating out the likes of technology giant Huawei. Given the growth trajectory of solar over the next few years, SolarEdge clearly has more opportunity to grow.

Strong Performance Continues

In an industry plagued with uncertainty, volatility, and slim margins, SolarEdge has managed to consistently outperform. By focusing heavily on solar components/accessories, SolarEdge has been able to leverage the rapid growth of solar while avoiding the cutthroat competition found in solar panel manufacturing. The increasingly commoditized and competitive nature of solar panel manufacturing has made it incredibly difficult for traditional solar companies to stay profitable.

SolarEdge has taken advantage of this industry turmoil by focusing heavily on solar components such as inverters. While the constant downward pricing pressures on solar panels have been terrible for solar panel manufacturers, such downward pressures are actually great for SolarEdge. Given that cheaper solar panels translates into greater demand for solar, demand for solar components/accessories has also increased.

The growing demand for solar components/accessories has been reflected in SolarEdge's increasingly impressive quarterly results. SolarEdge has arguably done the best job out of its competitors in capturing such growing demand, which is evident in its growing market presence. In fact, the company reported a staggering 43% Y/Y revenue increase to $325 million in Q2. Such massive growth and record quarterly revenues are a clear indication that SolarEdge is here to stay.

SolarEdge is expecting revenues of $395 million-$410 million in Q3, far surpassing analyst expectations. The company also posted non-GAAP gross margins of 36.9% for solar business during the quarter, beating last quarter's gross margins by more than 2%. As solar technology becomes ever cheaper and the global push towards cleaner energy intensifies, SolarEdge will likely continue to thrive. Global PV installations are projected to continue growing at a rapid rate in the near-term future. Source: IHS

Favorable Conditions

Global solar companies have had a particularly hard time maintaining profitability over the past years in part due to Chinese supply overcapacity. While overcapacity has mainly been a problem in the solar panel manufacturing market, such problems could spill into the solar accessory/component market. Companies like SolarEdge could find themselves in deep trouble if Chinese technology giants like Huawei decided to pump excessive amounts of money into their solar inverter businesses.

Fortunately for SolarEdge, the current US-China trade war is making Chinese companies like Huawei less competitive in the US market. What's more, the growing suspicions around Huawei will likely make the company even less of a threat moving forward. As such, overcapacity from Chinese firms will be far less of a problem for SolarEdge and other global solar companies in the current tense state of US-China relations. With seemingly no end in sight for the escalating trade war, SolarEdge is positioned to cement and even stronger foothold in the industry.

Potential Obstacles Ahead

SolarEdge has done a great job of expanding globally and growing its market share in vital regions like North America. SolarEdge's highly innovative products like its power optimizers has allow the company to outcompete more traditional solar components/accessory providers. Despite the company's growing success, there is still a big risk in the form of growing competition and potential new technologies. Given the relatively young and technologically immature nature of the industry, SolarEdge will almost certainly have to contend with larger competitive threats moving forward.

SolarEdge was recently hit with the tragic news of CEO Guy Sella's passing due to illness. Guy Sella will undoubtedly leave a large hole in the company leadership as he had been an integral part of SolarEdge's rise and success. Under Guy Sella's leadership, SolarEdge has been able to grow profitably despite major industry volatility and uncertainty. Guy Sella positioned the company well to thrive in the coming years and has undoubtedly left a positive impact on the company.

Conclusion

SolarEdge is poised to grow even further given the company's increasing market dominance and the growing promise of solar. What's more, SolarEdge has diversified its business into other high-growth industries like energy storage. While SolarEdge's core inverter business is booming, the company is still wise to enter into other high-growth markets. At a market valuation of nearly $4 billion and a P/E ratio of 36, SolarEdge still has room for upward movement. With solar proving to be one of the most cost-effective renewable energies, the global push towards clean energy, and the pace of technological advancement in solar, SolarEdge should continue to thrive moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.