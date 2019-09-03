Upwork Continues To Encourage

Upwork’s most attractive feature is its likely success in a good or bad economy, further strengthening an ‘outperform’ thesis.

The company is focusing on growing client-side revenue. This will be its higher-growth segment in the years to come, but receivable turnover is becoming a challenge.

Its focus on the United States and higher-earning freelancers will grow revenue per job and create an atmosphere for premium work.

Upwork (UPWK) has had a rough first year as a public company, in every way except those that count. The company's share price has fallen from a high of $24, due perhaps in part to sub-20% annual revenue growth. However, a holistic view of Upwork's financial and qualitative picture warrants optimism. In the long term, Upwork is likely to outperform.

Financials Generally Look Good

We won’t devote too much time to Upwork’s financial statements (perhaps in a later article), but the company’s financial position is mostly strong. Let’s review a few numbers from Q2.

First, the company’s total debt is less than cash on hand. Cash and short-term investments total roughly $130M vs. $72M in total liabilities. These figures exclude escrow held and payable, which are equal on both sides of the balance sheet.

Upwork's receivables have begun to rise against revenue, hurting its operating cash flow and turnover rate. This change is likely due to the fact that, while most of Upwork's revenue has historically been driven by freelancer fees, which are collected automatically, clients are contributing more and more to topline figures. Payments from clients can be delayed for a number of reasons, decreasing the turnover rate.

While SG&A has increased substantially, most of this growth was driven by increased marketing expense and an expanded sales team. General and administrative expenses comprise about 20% of revenue, a figure I’d like to see fall as revenue grows.

Revenue grew 18.5% YoY in Q2, and net margins are quickly approaching zero, as the chart below shows. Upwork could easily see its first profitable quarter in 2019.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Trends

Some larger trends have emerged in Upwork’s financial statements, reflecting Upwork’s focus toward the United States, more premium work, and a larger revenue contribution from clients.

Premium Work and the US Market

Upwork made a major decision in 2019 by removing the allowance of free job proposals that freelancers could send under a basic plan. Although the fees are small, they can have a major impact on the platform moving forward, and appear to have already begun to impact freelancer makeup.

In Q2 2017, the US generated 19% of Upwork’s freelancer revenue. That number is up to 27% in 2019. One possible explanation is the trend toward higher-earning work, driven in part by job application fees pricing out workers in developing countries who charge pennies on the American dollar. Upwork also seems to be focusing marketing efforts on the United States, including domestic television advertising in 2019.

Client-Driven Revenue

Historically, freelancers have kept the lights on for Upwork, generating over two-thirds of the company’s revenue. In my last article, I expressed a desire to see clients contribute more to Upwork’s top line, reflecting the value that Upwork provides to businesses as a talent search platform, rather than just a relationship guarantor. I’m happy to see this trend beginning to take place. In 2016, client-side revenue was 31% of Upwork’s total. Last quarter, that figure was up to 36%. With recent client pricing changes, this trend should continue.

Source: Upwork

Upwork has made some changes this year to its client-side pricing, such as charging clients more for taking advantage of the very features I described in my last article, such as sending job invitations to freelancers. This roll-out is the right move. Upwork has much more room to increase its take rate on the client side, as it already charges freelancers quite heavily to work through the platform.

Offering a sliding level of service enables revenue growth without turning off smaller fish. Notice that the majority of the premium services relate to talent search, arguably Upwork’s greatest value offering. Large businesses will happily pay $500 per month for a dedicated HR suite, enabling thousands of invitations to qualified freelancers for every job posted, prominently placed job postings, and detailed search filters to help find the right candidate.

As more large companies decide to partner with Upwork, its HR services will become a significant source of company revenue. In an economic downturn, the platform will likely see an increase in both larger companies looking for creative labor solutions, and newly unemployed workers moving into the freelance space.

Upwork’s Industry: Uniquely Resilient to Macro Challenges

The global economic outlook is becoming more uncertain. A return to protectionism, not just in the United States but around the world, threatens to disrupt supply chains and be a drag on the economy. Germany is already flirting with recession, and the yield curve boogeyman is back. You may not buy into the doom-and-gloom predictions, and one need not convince you. Regardless of your near-term economic outlook, most rational observers would agree on three things: a recession will happen again in the future, jobs will be cut when that happens, and Upwork will be a continuing entity when it does.

Upwork appears to be a strong candidate to outperform if macroeconomic risks are realized. The company will not directly see the Chinese tariffs reflected in its financial statements in a significant way. It will also likely benefit if companies begin cutting payrolls.

Data Source: Brookings Institute. Chart by Patrick Mayles

As we can see in the chart above, the last recession saw 1099-Miscs jump as a ratio of income tax filings in the years that followed. In a recession, payroll expense is one of the first places companies look to for cost reduction. Contingent work is less expensive, requiring less commitment on the part of the business, and generally none of the benefits afforded to employees.

The nature of the labor force has changed drastically since the last recession. Workers are moving online in greater numbers, either with or without an employer. Jobs that may have been considered to require a physical presence and a payrolled employee, such as accounting or legal services, are moving online. In the next recession, the trend in the chart above will likely be far more dramatic, as more work can be moved off of the company’s payroll and workers can more easily find contract work in their field.

Upwork offers a reliable platform for businesses to contract labor and centrally manage their contingent workforce. It leads in an industry that is not only outpacing formal employment during an economic expansion, as W2s grow, but will likely explode when payrolls tighten in a tougher environment.

Company Caveats

Upwork's leadership in remote contract work is not guaranteed. It needs to continue to grow its GSV, bringing as much of this work volume to its platform as possible. It also must see to it that falling receivables turnover does not become a problem.

In many respects, Upwork already looks like a mature company, with relatively tame revenue growth and a focus on reaching profitability. This can obfuscate the valuation of a newly public company in an industry that is just beginning to take off. A possible disrupter could be a well-funded competitor, perhaps backed by a larger tech firm, offering more attractive services at lower rates. If such a competitor was willing and financially able to run a loss for several years, it could steal a great deal of market share from bottom line-focused Upwork.

Upwork also must see that its growing receivables do not eat too heavily into cash flows, or even become an impairment down the line. Client receivables could and have become uncollectable, as some clients choose to deactivate their card and shut down their account, leaving Upwork with few collection options. I've personally seen this happen on the platform, and Upwork is left on the hook for client subscription fees or outstanding payments to freelancers. Improving turnover and implementing safety measures to avoid delinquency should be priorities amid Upwork's new focus on client revenue.

Conclusion

Upwork is making subtle changes to its service offerings, changing the culture of the platform and growing its client-side revenue. The company is managing its financials well, and will soon be profitable. It enjoys leadership in a high-growth industry, and is likely to outperform in an economic downturn.

That said, Upwork's leadership moving forward is not guaranteed, and its $2 billion in GSV must keep up with the rapid pace of industry growth. The company must balance growing client revenue with falling receivables turnover, and I would like to see general and administrative expenses fall against revenue.

Overall, Upwork appears poised to outperform the market in the medium term, and is a strong growth play as the macroeconomic environment becomes more uncertain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPWK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.