Running On E With Global Autos

As the threat of tariffs intensify and climate control regulations become stricter, the survival of the automakers would depend on their ability to innovate & optimize resource usage.

As per a report from Germany's Center for Automotive Research, the global auto market is expected to witness the most significant slowdown since the 2008 recession.

What I've said repeatedly is, 'I think the auto industry is a very important industry. - Henry Paulson

The contraction in demand for cars for 13 consecutive months in the world's largest automotive market, China, coupled with ongoing trade tensions and global slowdown concerns have weighed negatively on the return from the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF (CARZ). Since 2018, the auto ETF has been consistently underperforming the broader market index (SPY), and the divergence between the returns have been increasing.

Even though Central Banks across the world are adopting quantitative easing policies, the lower interest rates have not been enough to stimulate demand for cars across the globe. Moreover, the increasing penetration of ride-sharing companies such as Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) have negatively impacted the market for new vehicles. On an annual basis, the global auto sales declined for the first time over the past decade in 2018, and the decline was steepest in the Asia-Pacific region.

While sales are declining, major auto companies such as Ford Motor Company (F), General Motors (GM), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) are burdened with the dual pressure of cost reduction and making investments in research for developing electric and self-driven cars. Automakers are forming strategic alliances so that they can collectively invest in new technology and oust competitors. One of the most recent partnerships has been formed between BMW and Jaguar Land Rover for building a new generation of motors for the pair's electric vehicles. These structural shifts are causing a transformation of the entire auto industry, and investors need to be overly cautious while making investments in this sector.

As there has been an increase in focus on environment protection and sustainable development, electric vehicles have been in demand. The performance of the Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) has been much better when compared with the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto ETF on a YTD basis. While the latter has generated a negative return of -2.41% on YTD basis, the electric vehicle ETF has generated a positive return of 6.82% over the same period. Investors looking to invest in the auto industry should conduct due diligence and commit their funds to companies that are making fruitful investments in new technologies of electric and self-driven cars. Contrarian traders may want to look for momentum to start bottom picking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.