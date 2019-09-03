The Magnitude Of The August Bond Rally

This article looks at other historically strong monthly returns for this index, the economic conditions that fostered those gains, and the way forward for the bond market.

When there are historic market moves, it is helpful to put that move into a broader historical context. It is also useful to examine what has happened in that market after similar moves.

The Bloomberg Barclays Long Treasury Index (TLT), which returned 10.5% in August, had its fourth best monthly return in data dating back to January 1973. In 560 monthly observations, this puts the August gain in the 99th percentile of all monthly observations.

In the table below, I have listed the ten all-time best monthly returns for the Long Treasury Index. August 2019 ranks fourth. The largest one-month rally occurred in April 1980 when then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, in a quest to tame inflation, hiked the Fed Funds rate from 15% to 20%. The long end of the curve rallied on dis-inflationary expectations from this restrictive policy. The third largest monthly rally was also part of the Volcker-led disinflation push. The economy went through recession in the first half of 1980 and a more prolonged recession from mid-1981 to late 1982.

The second largest monthly returned happened in November 2008 in the market morass that was the post-Lehman period. A massive flight-to-quality sent long Treasuries up more than 12%. In each of these three instances, the outsized Treasury rally occurred when the economy was in recession. I do not expect that we will look back at August 2019 and retroactively decide that the domestic economy was contracting, but there may be others positioning in the bond market that feel differently.

This is the largest monthly Treasury bond rally in 11 years. This past month's gains eclipsed the August-September 2011 period that coincided with the debt ceiling debacle, U.S. debt downgrade, and an escalation of the Eurozone crisis.

Note that I also included the next month's returns after these ten historically large gains for the long bond in the far right column. The average monthly return for the long Treasury Index over this four-decade plus sample period has been 0.7% with a 3.0% standard deviation of monthly returns. The volatility in returns following these strong monthly gains has been quite high. While you would expect, on average, roughly 7 of 10 observations to be within one standard deviation of the mean, only 1 of the next month's returns fell in that range. There have been big gains and big losses for the Long Treasury Index over the next month, and a lot of volatility. Buckle your seats for September.

For those looking to position in the short-run, Long Treasury bonds have tended to exhibit short-term momentum. In the 337 months that the long Treasury Index has generated positive returns, it has gained 0.9%, on average, in the next month. In the 223 months that the Long Treasury Index has generated negative returns, its gain in the next month has been roughly half of that figure.

With long Treasury yields at all-time lows, the duration of the Long Treasury index is as high as it has even been. Duration, a measure of interest sensitivity, extends as the cash flows from bond coupons and the market discount rate both fall. With all-time low yields and all-time high interest rate sensitivity, long-term holders of long Treasury bonds have a worsening outlook for future risk-adjusted returns. Outside of utilizing long Treasuries as a portfolio hedge given their typical negative correlation with risky assets, this risk-adjusted return paradigm suggests that short-term investors should be thinking more tactically about their positioning. Given the potential for high volatility, short-term traders will be placing their bets, and I hope this article puts the recent move in a consumable historical context.

Disclaimer

