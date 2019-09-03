Yext: A Downright Steal

Shares have lost more than 30% from their YTD highs above $23, and the stock is trading at a bargain-basement ~5x forward revenue multiple.

Yext consistently guides below where it will actually land for the quarter. This quarter, Yext grew one point stronger than the high end of its original Q2 guidance range.

Investors focused on the company's downside guidance for Q3, which implies 29-30% y/y growth (two points of declaration from this quarter's 32% y/y growth rate).

Shares of Yext skidded 15% after reporting Q2 earnings, despite beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Investors have a hard time getting behind Yext (YEXT) and giving it the kind of preferential treatment that fellow SaaS companies like Coupa (COUP) and Anaplan (PLAN) do, even though Yext has a similar financial profile and a strong >30% y/y growth rate. After reporting Q2 results and offering slightly downbeat guidance for the third quarter, shares of Yext tanked nearly 15%:

Down in the dumps, despite strong tailwinds

The crash puts Yext at barely up for the year, even though many fellow high-growth software companies have seen tremendous gains since January. Yext's strengths aren't just limited to its strong growth - the technology angle is solid, too. Try to name another technology company that focuses exclusively on location data - you probably can't. Yext's product is niche enough that it basically has an entire market to itself, and its platform has become essential for the likes of banks and retail chains to manage their physical footprints across the country.

Yext's customers are also enterprise powerhouses as well - and the company signed several major new clients in Q2. Per CEO Howard Lerman's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

During the quarter, we signed contracts with leading brands like Travelers, Liberty Mutual, UCLA Health, MAC, Big Lots, Versace and Lloyds Pharmacy. We also signed expansions in renewal with big customers like FedEx, AT&T, Baskin Robbins, Metro PCS and BBVA Compass."

Yext has also delivered a new product that it calls Yext Answers, which it claims gives users a "Google-like experience" but responds with real answers, and not links. Yext's customers can use Answers to power search on their own brand websites. The company recently signed on a large healthcare provider to Answers, helping site visitors search for and find a doctor.

Previously, Yext focused on companies with physical footprints - but now, Yext Answers is an entry point to any company with a website. Lerman noted that because Answers is so broadly applicable to any number of customer-facing companies, it will "significantly increase our total addressable market." The company will make Answers generally available at its annual Onward user conference in October, so it will start impacting Yext's fourth quarter and beyond.

Valuation check

When considering all the growth drivers powering Yext, as well as the fact that it faces so little competition for its platform, we find Yext's valuation incredibly attractive. At present share prices around $16, Yext trades at a market cap of just $1.75 billion. After netting out Yext's $286.3 million of cash, we are left with an enterprise value of $1.46 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Yext's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 1. Yext guidance update Source: Yext 2Q20 earnings release

A word on Yext's guidance - the company has traditionally been conservative when it comes to issuing future-quarter ranges. For Q3, Yext guided to $75.5-$76.5 million in revenues, representing a growth range of 29-32% y/y (two to three points of deceleration relative to this quarter's growth). Wall Street had hoped for a slightly higher revenue number of $76.6 million. But Yext usually comes in well above the high end of its guidance anyway. This quarter, for example, Yext's revenues actualized at $0.6 million (one point higher) than the high end of its original guidance range. When we consider the fact that Yext's high end guidance only missed expectations by $0.1 million this quarter, we come to recognize that a ~15% stock price drop is too harsh a punishment.

Over the past twelve months, Yext has generated $263.4 million in revenues. If we assume that Yext continues to generate ~30% y/y growth over the next twelve months, we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $342.4 million. This puts Yext's current valuation at a starkly cheap 4.3x EV/forward estimated revenues.

Many of Yext's peers at a ~30% y/y growth pace, by comparison, are trading at double-digit valuation multiples:

I continue to believe Yext is worth at least 8x EV/forward estimated revenues, which still represents a conservative valuation relative to peers and implies a price target of $33 and more than 2x upside to current levels.

Q2 download

Now let's dive deeper into Yext's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Yext 2Q20 results Source: Yext 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 32% y/y to $72.4 million - which, as previously mentioned, exceeded the high end of Yext's own guidance range as well as Wall Street's expectations of $71.9 million (+31% y/y). The company noted that its revenue strength was broad-based, with Yext winning deals across industries and in both the enterprise and mid-market space.

Large deals did especially shine through this quarter. Jim Steele, the company's president and go-to-market leader, reported that the company closed 90 deals worth greater than $100,000, while also closing ten deals worth greater than $1 million - up from just seven large deals in the year-ago period.

Steele also reported that Yext is exceeding expectations abroad, where investments in sales capacity have produced wins at European companies like Diageo as well as Japan's largest food service company. Yext is quickly scaling up its sales and support teams in order to meet global demand - here are Steele's earnings call remarks on Yext's headcount development:

Total quota carrying sales reps increased nearly 35% year-over-year to 203. And under Patrick Blair’s leadership we made significant progress in building out our mid-market team where we are attracting the best people in the business to build a solid foundation. And speaking of attracting the best to the team, I am pleased to announce that we hired my former colleague from Salesforce, Mary Fratto Rowe as our new EVP and Chief Customer Officer. Mary will lead our global client success, professional services and consulting and client delivery organizations. She will be responsible for the entire end-to-end client and partner experience with Yext."

Equally impressive is the fact that Yext managed to grow deferred revenue balances by 42% y/y in the quarter - essentially building up a "reserve bank" of deals that will get recognized as revenue in future quarters.

The only metric that slightly disappointed in Yext's second quarter results is the fact that net retention rates dipped to 108%, two points below what CFO Steve Cakebread has referred to as "our traditional 110%." This dip in retention rates, alongside the downbeat guidance outlook, is another potential driver behind Yext's huge stock fall - as investors have paid close attention to net retention rates as many software companies begin to report "sales execution issues." However, Cakebread did offer a justification for the slight downtick:

It was driven by some mergers, a partner in Europe that was closing business and one of our other European partners who serves a very small end of our business line reduced their license count as renewals to their solutions slowed. We do expect over time to return to our more traditional levels."

On the profitability side, Yext's pro forma EPS of -$0.11 still beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.12. Yext's pro forma net margin of -17.5% (down 170 bps year-over-year) is also rather benign compared to other high-growth technology companies that are burning cash at much greater rates.

Key takeaways

There are a lot of catalysts underpinning Yext's growth that make us confident in a near-term recovery. A quick ramp-up in sales headcount may have impacted profitability and margins this quarter, but as these reps begin to scale and hit their quotas, especially in overseas markets, Yext should see continued progress toward capturing a larger part of its TAM. Yext Answers, to be released to all customers in the fourth quarter of this year, should also provide a lift to Yext's top line.

The ~15% drop in Yext's share price since earnings is unwarranted. Investors should use the opportunity to buy shares of a fantastic, unique software company with limited competition at bargain-basement prices.

