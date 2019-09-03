Bluerock Residential Growth: 5% Yield With Significant NAV Discount

Opportunistic management coupled with secular industry tail-winds bode well for Bluerock capitalizing on the already recognized opportunities, which could bring a 40% share price appreciation.

Management has identified 5001 units in the existing portfolio that have the potential of adding extra ~25% to the current NAV.

Despite the strong underlying growth in FFO and positively revised guidance for 2019, the discount to NAV remains one of the largest in the sector.

The thesis

FED cutting rates to 2 to 2.25% range and more importantly communicating a continued dovish stance has stimulated the overall REIT performance. Defensive REITs such as health care and multifamily have benefited the most since the uncertainties in economic development have increased dramatically. However, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) has been somewhat outlier by underperforming the market on a relative basis. The key characteristic of the Company - (1) growing cash flows (2) profitable activity in acquisitions (3) steep NAV discount (4) portfolio set to benefit from secular industry trends – warrant the argument for taking a position in the stock.

Company overview

Bluerock Residential Growth focuses on acquiring a diversified portfolio of Class A institutional-quality apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Source: BlueRockResidential.com

Secular tailwinds and the nature of Multifamily Real Estate bode well for BRG

The multifamily REIT sector experiences major tail-winds, which ensure a continued demand growth. Here are the key drivers for that:

Generational demographics. The multifamily apartment sector is experiencing significant demand driven by changing demographics. Millennials are showing interest in downsizing after many years of living in their own homes. According to population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau millennials are on the cusp of surpassing baby boomers as the nation’s largest living adult generation.

Source: inland-investments.com

Richard Hill, head of Morgan Stanley's U.S. REIT Equity and Commercial Real Estate Debt Research said:

Net aggregate demand for rentals could surge 22% above long-term averages over the next 10 years.

The key takeaway here is that as millennials are becoming the largest part of the U.S. population and opting for proximity to nightlife, restaurants and the workplace along with access to shared spaces and amenities, the renting becomes more conducive to owning. This translates into greater demand for rented apartments in the urban core.

Favorable supply and demand. Supply and demand of units play a huge roll in the rental property market. It takes into account the amount of housing being built and the amount of housing required by the people living in that area. We are clearly not building enough homes. The chart below shows that since 2008, the demand for housing has surpassed new household formation.

Source: BlueRockResidential.com

In the market situation like this, the whole residential real estate sector is put in a great spot to grow its future revenues. When there are more buyers than sellers (producers), the chances for price hikes are very high. By acquiring more real estate and increasing rents, BRG and its sector peers should experience a significant top-line growth going forward.

Less risky than other REIT sectors. Because housing is the most essential function in the built environment, and because renting becomes more appealing than owning a home in times of uncertainty, multifamily tends to be less vulnerable.

Source: BlueRockResidential.com

The chart above proves that not only multifamily is a much safer type of REIT, but that during expansionary times it offers a potential for a relatively bigger upside. This just exemplifies the presence of the aforementioned elements and shows the magnitude of how the sector has and will benefit in the future.

3 key recent developments

#1. 3-year stock performance

Source: Y-Charts

BRG has clearly underperformed the broader residential REIT sector. In the past 3 year period, the gap between BRG and iShares Residential Real Estate index (REZ) share price development has been ~27%. In the meantime, the three big players in the sector Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS), have all been enjoying share price gains above the market average. This is mainly explained by the increased uncertainties in the economy - the investors have re-allocated their capital from volatile assets (including small caps) to more safe ones. BRG is a ~ $277 million market cap company, which compared to, for example, Equity Residential market cap of ~ $31 billion is peanuts.

Nevertheless, looking at this from the lens of a long-term investor, the aforementioned divergence presents an opportunity to buy BRG due to the undeserved punishment from the market. In the following paragraphs, I will explain why the market has got it wrong and why it should give BRG a higher multiple, and thus allowing BRG investors to make juicy profits out of it.

#2. Strong Q2, 2019

Stellar growth in cash flows. The second-quarter results were nothing but impressive.

Q-o-q total revenues and NOI grew by 16.6% and 22.9% respectively.

Same-store revenue and NOI increased 5.3% and 9.0% respectively, as compared to the prior-year period.

FFO grew by 12.4% to $6.7 million, from $5.9 million in the prior-year period. FFO per share is $0.22 for the quarter as compared to $0.19 in second quarter 2018.

Despite the gigantic growth in cash flows, BRG was able to increase NOI margin to 59.4% of revenue for the quarter, compared to 57.1% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Financial development of BRG shows no signs of slowing growth. And the fact that the Company has managed to increase its NOI margin, even though the top-line grew so sharply, allows the investors to not worry about excessive and unprofitable acquisitions.

Stock repurchase. BRG repurchased 749,648 shares of stock during the second quarter at an average price of $11.13 per share. Given that the current share price stands at ~ $12.4, the Company has managed to opportunistically buy back its shares with a ~10% discount.

Confirmed 2019 guidance. Based on the current outlook and market conditions, the Company has increased the midpoint of its 2019 FFO guidance by narrowing it to a range of $0.81 to $0.84 per share from the prior range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share. Again, this fact just confirms, that future for the BRG looks bright despite the increased market volatility and fears of a looming recession.

#3. Continued portfolio activity

BRG has been very aggressive in boosting the robustness of the overall property portfolio. The taken measures can be segmented into 3 major focus areas:

Additional acquisitions - During and subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed investments totaling $305.2 million. Four new properties were acquired strengthening the portfolio with extra 1,499 units.

Profitable renovations – BRG completed 232 value-add unit upgrades during the quarter achieving a 23.8% ROI. Below you can see some examples of how the management is capable of executing tremendous value-add renovations.

Source: BlueRockResidential.com (Arium Glenridge)

Source: BlueRockResidential.com (Palmer Ranch)

Effective capital recycling – The Company made the sale of low-performing assets subsequent to quarter-end, with an additional property expected to close in August, totaling ~ $274 million and an economic cap rate of 4.5%. Based on total BRG investments in the disposed of properties, by selling them the Company has achieved a weighted average IRR of 33%.

All in all, the total portfolio activity validates a consistent value creation. It proves that the Company strives to capitalize on the underlying secular trends for multifamily REIT sector by being keen on making new acquisitions. In addition, BRG unlocks the capital put in below-average performing properties and allocates it to higher-yielding areas.

And the good news is that the management is on the same page:

Ramin Kamfar, Company Chairman and CEO said:

Subsequent to quarter end, we executed an accretive portfolio sale and recycled the proceeds into attractive assets with a stronger long-term growth profile and immediate value-add renovation opportunity. We remain focused on ongoing operational improvements and creating value through our value-add unit upgrade programs. Furthermore, with access to accretive capital with our Series B redeemable preferred stock issuance, we continue to identify attractive investments to grow our portfolio of highly amenitized communities in targeted growth markets.

A deep P/NAV discount

Currently, BRG trades at a 16% discount to NAV, which is 12% above the sector peer average. On a y-o-y basis, the Company has narrowed its P/NAV gap by an impressive 19%, while the convergence for the peers has been at a level of 8%.

Source: BlueRockResidential.com

While the past performance does not guarantee that the Company will be capable of sustaining the same pace of P/NAV discount reduction, the strong potential rent upside coupled with a value-add renovation strategy should keep the trend rolling.

The current average rents charged by BRG are significantly below the market average. Compared to BRG`s peers, the average potential rent upside lands at $200 - $250. If we add on top of that the already identified 5001 units for value-add upgrades, the combined effects should stimulate a further minimization of P/NAV discount.

Source: BlueRockResidential.com

Considering that the Company will be able to pull the renovations through, the estimated incremental NAV would result in a ~ 25% share price boost.

Valuations and the dividend

Currently, BRG is yielding ~5.3%, which is backed by a 75% payout ratio. According to the most recent full-year guidance for 2019, the FFO is expected to fall in the range of $0.81 - $0.84. Assuming the most conservative scenario (lower bound of FFO), the implied P/FFO is 14x. In comparison, the broader REIT market trades at ~18x FFO resulting in a ~20% discount.

Return expectations

Given that a) the Company trades at a discount compared to other REITs b) the P/NAV discount is abnormally high, it is reasonable to expect an appreciation in the share price. To make it concise, the comfort in buying BRG shares is assured by the following:

The relative underperformance of BRG despite surging cash flows. Opportunistic management that has been active in growing the portfolio in a profitable manner. In addition, it has identified an opportunity in BRG`s current portfolio, which, if realized, will boost the underlying NAV significantly. Finally, the recent buy-backs made ~10% below the current share price sends a positive signal, that the management is very competent and constantly seeking ways to increase shareholder value. Attractive dividend yield, which in light of growing FFO and 75% payout ratio bears a tiny risk of being cut. Sector-wide tailwinds that secure residential REITs with an attractive long-term outlook, where the path of increasing above-average returns is made much easier.

So, taking these points into consideration it is hard to comprehend why BRG trades at so big discount to its peers and has so steep P/NAV discount. The return expectation of 15% stemming from the assumption that the NAV discount converges to the current sector average is totally justified. However, keep in mind that this estimate is based on very conservative assumptions. If we factor in renovations in the existing units and assume that, as a result, the Company will be able to raise rents accordingly, the estimated return would land at ~25% (assuming that the P/NAV discount remains constant). The aggressive return estimate, which if happened would make me sell the stock and harvest gains, includes both the reduction of P/NAV to its sector peers and the return of unlocking the hidden value in the current portfolio. In such a case, the share price would balloon by 40%. Plus, don’t forget the 5% dividend, which adds extra return, while waiting for the thesis to develop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.