Overweight Consumer Staples

The main risk associated with the top 10 holdings within XLP is execution risk, as solvency is of little concern.

XLP’s approach to the consumer sector space is intriguing due to its weighting of companies with strong moats and minimal threat of new entrants.

Investment Thesis

Data by YCharts

Over the past three years, the consumer staples sector has materially underperformed the market, because of both macro- and microeconomic events. From a macro perspective, the economy has accelerated since 2016, and consumer discretionary stocks have benefited, accordingly. From a micro perspective, input costs and e-commerce competition have detracted from margins over this timeframe. However, the reverse of both these factors sheds a bright outlook for the sector. Though the economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, the number of investors that expect a recession in the near future continues to climb.

In addition, investors of the underlying companies within the consumer staples sector should expect margins to stabilize and expand as costs are reduced. The consumer staples sector benefits from continuous, strong demand regardless of the economic environment, and many of the largest companies within this sector benefit from productive scale of their operations.

The focus of this research report will be on the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). However, there are a few other ETFs that are built similarly and should perform in a relatively similar manner. These include the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC), the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI), the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (FSTA) and the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), among others.

Macroeconomic Themes

Though this report does not predict a near-term recession, there are several catalysts that could cause economic activity to slow down and/or decline:

Trade Rhetoric

One of the primary drivers of volatility over the past year is political rhetoric regarding tariffs and its impact on global economic growth. Even though trade negotiations have not led to a significant slowdown in the U.S. economy, the continuous uncertainty surrounding future trade negotiations is becoming more of an issue for corporate leaders. For example, according to FactSet, 30%+ of earnings calls within the S&P 500 (during Q2 2019) cite the term “tariff” at some point during the call. This compares to 18% of companies during Q1 2019. The magnitude of tariff impacts has yet to be uncovered; however, the increasing uncertainty and focus from corporate leaders should be a concern for investors, nonetheless.

ISM Manufacturing & Services Surveys

As shown below, both the Institute for Supply Management (i.e. ISM) indices have continuously declined over the past year. These reports provide investors with great insight towards the future activity of the economy. Therefore, further deterioration in these indices would quicken the imminence of an upcoming recession.

Source: ISM

2020 elections

It is way too early to start predicting the outcome of the 2020 elections. However, the risk is skewed towards more restrictive economic policies than accommodative policies. Any restriction in the U.S. economy will likely lead to a (highly anticipated) recession.

Corporate Earnings Growth

As highlighted in the chart below, earnings growth expectations have decelerated over the past year. Though 2020 earnings growth is expected to rebound, analysts are likely assuming near-perfect conditions. Even if a recession does not occur in the near term, a general slowdown in earnings should bode well for the consumer staples sector as opposed to more cyclical sectors.

Source: FactSet

XLP – Fund Overview

XLP is a plain vanilla fund that seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples sector. The fund manages about $14b in assets and provides an acceptably low expense ratio of 13bps. Liquidity is rarely (if ever) an issue as bid/ask spreads are typically minimal and trading volume is relatively high. This strategy/sector is quite concentrated, as the top 10 holdings account for approximately 70% of the total portfolio:

Source: State Street, as of 8/29/19

The accompanying analysis will focus on these 10 holdings since their respective performance will have a material effect on the performance of the overall strategy/sector. For more information regarding this fund, including pertinent fund documents, please visit XLP’s website.

Top 10 Holdings – stats

Income Statement Metrics

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As shown in the chart above, most companies have reported unappealing revenue and EBIT results over the past 1-3 years. This likely explains the underperformance of the sector relative to other sectors and the overall market. However, one bright spot for investors is the compounded dividend growth. Therefore, even if not timed perfectly, investors can rely on attractive dividend rates until the outperformance of the sector takes hold.

Balance Sheet Metrics

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Generally speaking, most companies within this sector sport strong balance sheets. The most intriguing aspects to each company’s financial health are the interest coverage ratios, primarily Net Debt to EBITDA. Based on the information highlighted above, investors should not be very concerned regarding solvency risks with these companies.

Analyst Metrics

Source: S&P Capital IQ

The projected analyst estimates and ratings shown above provide great confidence in this sector moving forward. For most companies, EBITDA and earnings growth are both very attractive and should keep valuations strong should the companies hit these targets. In addition, analysts seem quite bullish on the sector, as most ratings are below 3 (for reference, the ratings use a 1-5 scale, as 1 = very bullish, 3 = neutral, and 5 = very bearish).

Subsector Insight

Grocery Stores/Supermarkets (i.e. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST))

Catalysts:

Food Sales Composition. As one can imagine, there tends to be an inverse relationship between economic growth and grocery store revenue. As shown below, grocery store sales growth has significantly underperformed restaurant sales growth every year leading up to the previous recession and every year since the beginning of the recovery. Therefore, investors can assume grocery store sales remain stable as the next recession finally comes to fruition. Even if the consumer still prefers prepared food though their budget has tightened, stores such as Walmart and Costco are well integrated to provide such options at price points much lower than restaurants.

Source: U.S. Census

Squeezed Operating Margins. Due to the e-commerce shift that grocery stores and supermarkets have adopted over the past several years, contraction in operating margins has impacted results. As these initiatives mature and companies begin realizing benefits from scale, investors can expect margins to expand, thereby growing the bottom line.

Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers. Due to the massive scale of Walmart and Costco, suppliers tend to have a limited ability to negotiate attractive terms.

Low Threat of New Entrants. For the same reason just described, Walmart and Costco benefit from a limited (if any) threat of new companies providing the same services. This minimal threat should allow both companies to thrive and focus on its competition within certain segments.

Risks

Highly Competitive. Since switching costs for consumers are low, Walmart and Costco must still pour a ton of energy and resources into remaining competitive within specific segments. Though it is extremely unlikely some new company will try to mimic their respective business models, they still face competition by many other types of retailers – the most obvious, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Therefore, investors in Walmart and Costco (either directly or indirectly) should stay well informed of management’s plan to remain relevant and competitive even if the threat of new entrants is low.

Food & Beverage (i.e. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ))

Catalysts

Strong Brands. One of the primary competitive advantages of Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Mondelez is the substantial brand popularity of their respective products. Though switching costs are low for consumers, they still tend to stay loyal with food and beverage products due to the preferential taste. Therefore, these companies should continue to benefit from strong demand as long as there are no material missteps in quality control. Furthermore, these companies benefit from maintaining popular brands while simultaneously focusing on high-growth categories (such as energy drinks).

International Growth Opportunities. As the global markets continue to develop, companies such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Mondelez should benefit from a growing international middle class:

Source: OECD

Risks

Expensive Valuations. One of the main reasons why some investors have stayed away from these companies is due to their respective valuations. As shown below, all three companies trade at expensive P/E ratios, which translates to a limited capacity for execution risk. Therefore, should something unexpectedly cause revenue and/or earnings detraction, stock prices could significantly pull back. In the long run, these companies are popular (and large) enough to recover from missing short-term expectations. But the alpha that is expected to be generated from this sector could be wiped away.

Data by YCharts

Household Products (i.e. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB))

Catalysts

International Growth Opportunities. As explained within the Food & Beverage subsector, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, and Kimberly-Clark should benefit from a developing international market. As shown below, all three companies are well integrated with the international markets and are easily able to capitalize on this opportunity:

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Scale. Within this subsector, innovation is essential to sustaining competitive advantages. Since all three companies operate in (what some may argue as) an oligopoly, high barriers to entry allow them to spend a significant amount of resources on R&D.

Squeezed Gross Margins. As discussed within the Food & Beverage subsector, a recent spike in input costs has contracted gross margins for these respective companies. Again, investors can expect material costs to mean-revert, thereby expanding future margins and profitability.

Risks

Highly Competitive. The primary risk faced by these three companies is the low switching costs for consumers. Again, innovation is key to keeping customers satisfied and loyal – especially due to the threat of private label (most notably, Amazon’s private label). Therefore, investors should stay well informed of management’s strategy to keep customers loyal.

Tobacco (i.e. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) and Altria (NYSE:MO))

Catalysts

Inelastic Demand. Due to the addictive nature of tobacco, Philip Morris and Altria are able to benefit from strong demand regardless of price increases, relatively speaking. Even as regulations change (i.e. smoke-prohibited facilities/areas), the evolution of smokeless cigarettes has kept demand static.

“Recession-Proof.” Although most consumer staple companies are defensive in nature, revenue and subsequent profits should still decline within a recessionary environment due to the tightening of consumer budgets. However, cigarette sales tend to stay consistent regardless of the economic environment.

Depressed Valuations. Investors in Philip Morris and Altria have been quite disappointed over the past year, as both stocks have significantly underperformed the market. However, that stock price depression has led to contracted valuations, which likely increase the risk/reward profile of both companies:

Data by YCharts

Risks

Regulations. The primary and most material risk associated with tobacco companies stems from regulation. For example, bipartisan federal legislation was introduced to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21. Though this specific risk might be reflected in current, depressed valuations of Philip Morris and Altria, further regulation is an indefinite headwind.

Headlines. Similar to the indefinite risk stemming from regulation, investors will always be faced with negative headline risk due to the health issues associated with tobacco.

Closing Thoughts

As highlighted throughout this report, the most intriguing catalyst for all 10 companies (that comprise ~70% of XLP) is strong, consistent demand. Whether it is because of a low threat of new entrants or competitive advantages from continuous innovation, all 10 companies have grown large enough that scale becomes a tremendous source of investor returns. As the economy continues to mature and eventually roll over, XLP investors should expected excess returns versus the overall market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in XLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

