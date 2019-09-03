IBM's Big Billion Bet On Automotive Data Monetization

Now it has to act a little more aggressively on the market. This applies above all to marketing (actually a core competence of IBM).

Introduction

IBM (IBM) is trying to steer the company more and more into the cloud business. The cloud computing market has tripled its revenue for the past three years, posting robust and continuous growth.

(Source: cloud infrastructure revenue)

The fields of application are almost unlimited. One component of this huge market is automotive. Hardly noticed by investors, the EU member states stopped a new Wi-Fi standard for autonomous driving in the EU. The planned Wi-Fi standard was rejected by a qualified majority of 21 states. This sets the course for the 5G standard in Europe and shows that the time of talk is gradually over, and the implementation of the first 5G applications is now imminent.

In the following article, I will explain how IBM could benefit extremely from this. Now IBM just needs to be a little more concrete with its specific offering and related cloud services because the competition is strong and (AMZN) is already slightly ahead.

Assessment of market-value

The future of automotive is determined not only by robotics and artificial intelligence, but also by connecting cars with their surrounding. V2X or the communication between vehicle and everything is a form of technology that allows vehicles to communicate with moving parts of the transport system. By 2020, the connected car will be the number one connected application. V2X consists of several components: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Road (V2R), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) and Vehicle-to-Person (V2P). These connections generate an extremely large amount of data. One car alone generates 4,000 GB data in one day. This flood of data must of course have a value. Since data is a relatively new appearance of intangible assets, it is not always easy to calculate the value of data. There are essentially three approaches. You can determine the value of data once according to how expensive it is to create or reacquire it. Another methodology to valuate data assets is to sum op use cases via computations (discounted cash flow, stochastic simulation etc.). Furthermore, investors can assess the value of data assets by the transaction value of data trades.

(Source: Valuation of data)

To see how valuable data will be in the automotive sector, just take a look at the technologies with which cars will be networked in the future. According to a study by McKinsey, eight different infrastructure technologies will enable car data monetization:

(Source: Key infrastructure technologies)

In accordance with the "use case" approach, it becomes clear here how many different application areas will create and use data in the automotive sector. This generates this extremely large amount of data of 4,0000 GB per day (each day, see above). This data must be managed, calculated and distributed. Furthermore, a system is required that allows the respective data subjects access to the data. Conversely, it must be ensured that unauthorized persons do not have access to the data. This is accompanied by the need for sufficient security mechanisms to protect the data against sabotage, falsification, theft and deletion. Of the key technologies, three aspects are particularly important for this area.

Data cloud: Connected cars generate a massive amount of date. To have access to these data, Data cloud acts as the remote repository.

Connected cars generate a massive amount of date. To have access to these data, Data cloud acts as the remote repository. Software platforms: This platforms will support the operating systems, app store, and payment systems of the car data infrastructure.

This platforms will support the operating systems, app store, and payment systems of the car data infrastructure. Big data analytics: To process the large amounts of data generated by connected cars on the road in real time big data analytics is required.

Given that it is estimates that the overall revenue from car data monetization at a global scale could add up to USD 450 to 750 billion by 2030, these three areas will occupy key positions as they are at the heart of car networking. This is where all the data obtained comes together, there are entries of data and exits of data. Hence, with the coming flood of data in autonomous vehicles will come a flood of money.

(Source: The coming flood of data)

Implication for IBM

In the cloud universe IBM is lagging behind other companies. According to estimates from Synergy Research Group, Amazon’s market share in the growing cloud infrastructure market amounted to 33 percent in the second quarter of 2019, more than double the combined market share of second- and third-place Microsoft and Google. Accordingly, IBM is relatively far behind. Its market shares are only 6 percent.

(Source: Market share of cloud infrastructure service providers Q2 2019)

IBM makes an effort to realize potential, but has poor marketing

It seems that IBM is trying to change that. As it regards the automotive segment, IBM launched "IBM IoT Connected Vehicle Insights". "IoT connected Vehicle Insights" is an IBM Cloud service that companies can use to retrieve, manage and analyze big data from connected vehicles.

(Source: IBM IoT Connected Vehicle Insights)

Looking at the breadth of the offering, IBM covers many of the above application areas, which is very impressive at the early stage of the market.

In order to make a qualitative statement about the financial opportunities, Amazon's market position is decisive. Over the last three years, IBM's market shares have remained in the 6 % range. It should also be noted that IBM is only active in some areas of Automotive data monetization (data cloud, software platforms and big data analytics). The expected revenue of up to 750 billion euros by 2030 will therefore cover more than these three areas. If one conservatively assumes a turnover of only 150 billion dollars per quarter in 2030, which is distributed evenly over the eight areas of data monetization described above, then the following calculation results for IBM:

USD 150 billion / 8 = USD 18.75 billion per data monetization segment

USD 18.75 billion * 3 (Segments in which Amazon operates) = USD 56.3 billion

USD 56.3 billion * 6 % (market share) = USD 3.4 billion revenue per quarter.

Given that cloud revenue for full year 2018 was USD 19.2 billion (average USD 4.8 billion per quarter), the automotive sector offers a huge opportunity. So if IBM can maintain its market share (or even gain some bites), investors in the cloud business are facing golden times.

That being said, I see a small marketing problem of IBM. The following is (among other things) what you see when you visit IBM's site for automotive(!):

(Source: IBM industries/automotive webpage)

So this seems to be IBM's offer to me as a potential costumer:

IBM Watson helps enhance in-car services with virtual assistants and personalized experiences, building customer loyalty.

Deliver safer, more engaging experiences while gaining smarter insights through connected cars and drivers with IoT.

IBM Blockchain helps reduce fraud, build trust in your supply chain, and boost productivity with a secure digital ecosystem.

But what happens when a costumer clicks on the "Learn more" button? Well, if he clicks it under the Artificial Intelligence button, he will be redirected to the Watson homepage. The same applies to "Internet of Things" and "Blockchain". In any case you will be forwarded to the respective sub-segments of IBM. There you won't find anything about automotive. What exactly IBM offers me as a customer for added value is not clear at all. You have to search forever to get to the main page of IBM IoT Connected Vehicle Insights.

It seems that IBM is not able to present its service offer appropriately. That is sad, because IBM has the infrastructure and actually also the experience and existing customer connections to offer such cloud services. Only there can one experience the broad application spectrum of IBM's automotive solutions in detail.

Investors should take Amazon into account

The business is still at its beginning. Many concrete application areas and demands have not yet crystallized to one hundred percent. Microsoft (MSFT), for example, is still working on a cloud system with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF). On the other hand, investors should notice that IBM will find its biggest competitor in Amazon. Amazon is already there where many cloud provider still want to go because Amazon's cloud service AWS provides services for the Automotive industry to enable the digital transformation at every point of the value chain.

One difference to IBM becomes particularly clear here. If customers click on the "Learn more" button, they will also be forwarded. However, they do not end up on more general pages, as with IBM, but Amazon explains exactly which application areas and possibilities are related to the respective service.

(Source: Presentation of certain use cases)

In addition to traditional car companies like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and AUDI (OTCPK:AUDVF), Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), Grab (GRAB) and Ola (OLAC) are all customers of Amazon. So Amazon is already there where many providers still want to go.

Investors takeaway

The investor's key takeaway is that the time of talk is gradually over, and the implementation of the first 5G applications is now imminent. The automotive sector will have a significant share in this mega market and will make up an important part of the market volume.

All in all, IBM is trying to exploit the great potential. IBM has already been able to position itself well here by offering applications that will be needed in the future. The only thing I take with a grain of salt is the presentation of the IBM services. Amazon presents itself a little bit more clearly. Furthermore, Amazon has already nameful customers of its automotive car monetization services. However, the market is still very young and definitely big enough for a multiplayer competition. If IBM manages to maintain its market share, I expect additional revenue of more than USD 3 billion per quarter within the next ten years versus actual cloud revenue of USD 4.8 billion per quarter. Given that, I am still positive about IBM's future growth.

