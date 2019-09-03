Nutanix: Turning A New Leaf

Nutanix's upcoming pipeline looks bright, and the company is en route to receiving FedRAMP certification to sign government deals for its Xi Cloud Platform.

Though Nutanix's revenue and billings growth are still in the red, investors have finally bought into the subscription transition story and the removal of hardware revenues.

Shares of Nutanix have jumped more than 30% after closing out its fiscal 2019 with a strong fourth quarter.

Slowly but surely, hyperconverged infrastructure pioneer Nutanix (NTNX) is clawing itself back into investors' good graces. The embattled Silicon Valley company has been on a sliding curve all year, with investors lamenting the lack of top-line growth and low visibility around the software-only business model shift. However, perceptions warmed considerably after Nutanix reported strong beats in Q4 and offered a more upbeat outlook for the fiscal year ahead. Since reporting Q4 results, Nutanix is up more than 30% from year-to-date lows:

Recall that Nutanix is still at well under half of its previous all-time highs above $60, and I believe this Q4 bounceback represents a buyable turning point for this company.

Nutanix set the gears in motion for its software shift more than a year ago. The company announced that it would be eliminating pass-through hardware revenues from its top line, causing an optical drag on quarterly revenue performance. At the same time, the company was increasingly pushing its customers to purchase subscription-based software instead of term licenses, also creating another revenue drag - because when software is purchased on subscription, the revenues are spread out over a longer period of time instead of being recognized upfront.

These circumstances led Nutanix to report its first-ever revenue decline in Q3 - which, as a previously high-flying tech IPO, investors cringed to see. However, as Nutanix's subscription mix continues to climb and as lower-margin hardware revenues have gradually thinned from Nutanix's results, investors have begun to see the benefits of a more stable revenue base and richer margins. Nutanix is, in effect, getting a pass to persevere through a period of weaker revenue growth as it shifts its business model in the footsteps of other great software companies like Autodesk (ADSK) and Adobe (ADBE).

Make no mistake - revenue growth was still negative in Q4, as it was in Q3. Nutanix doesn't expect the situation to rectify by Q1 either, where the company's guidance of $290-$300 million in software and support revenues falls below 1Q19's revenue of $313.3 million:

Figure 1. Nutanix guidance update Source: Nutanix 4Q19 earnings release

But as pass-through hardware gradually fades into the distant past for Nutanix, it should face a period of easy comps in FY20. Wall Street consensus, in fact, is predicting Nutanix to return to positive growth for the full year FY20, with the consensus revenue estimate at $1.38 billion for the year (per Yahoo Finance), representing +12% y/y growth over FY19's revenues of $1.24 billion.

Nutanix's pipeline also looks healthy enough to support the renewed bullish sentiment. In late August, Nutanix circulated a press release confirming that it was in the process of obtaining FedRAMP certification for its Xi Cloud Platform, which helps clients set up hybrid cloud deployments. FedRAMP certifications - which allow software vendors to strike deals with federal government agencies - have in some cases led to huge nine-figure deals, as in the case of Salesforce's $100 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services, signed in 2016. Needless to say, obtaining FedRAMP would open a huge untapped market for Nutanix ad be highly accretive to revenue growth.

Taken from the press release:

This designation puts the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud one step closer to achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, which will provide public sector customers with a more unified fabric that enables them to extend workloads across different cloud environments used by federal agencies. As part of the authorization process, the Nutanix Xi Government Cloud solution will undergo further in-depth assessment and authorization to make sure it meets the FedRAMP Moderate Impact level, to safeguard sensitive, unclassified government data in cloud computing environments."

In a nutshell, the future is looking a lot brighter for Nutanix relative to a stormy FY19. Investors have finally accepted the fact that Nutanix's negative revenue growth wasn't an expression of weak end-customer demand or sales execution issues, but simply due to the dual facts that hardware revenues are shedding and that software revenues are being recognized over longer stretches of time. Stay long here and buy on recent strength.

Q4 download

Let's now dive deeper into Nutanix's fourth-quarter results:

Figure 2. Nutanix 4Q19 earnings results Source: Nutanix 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues declined -1% y/y to $299.9 million, keeping on pace with last quarter's -1% y/y decline; however, unlike last quarter when Wall Street was expecting 3% y/y growth, Nutanix beat expectations handily this quarter. Analyst consensus pegged Q4 revenues at $293.5 million, or -3% y/y.

In addition, Nutanix reported billings of $371.7 million, down -6% y/y. It's important to note, however, that the subscription portion of Nutanix's billings is up 30% y/y to $263 million, as shown in the chart below. In addition, the elimination of pass-through hardware also impacted Nutanix here, falling from $36 million in 4Q19 to just $13 million this quarter. The ~$23 million decline is worth roughly six points of growth - so absent the impact of hardware, Nutanix's billings would have been flat. For a company that raised its subscription billings mix from 65% in Q3 to 71% in Q4, this is quite an accomplishment.

Figure 3. Nutanix billings trends

Source: Nutanix 4Q19 earnings deck

Another metric that tracks Nutanix's subscription progress is the rapid growth of its annual contract value (NYSE:ACV), which represents all the revenue that Nutanix has effectively "locked in" for the year ahead. In Q4, Nutanix's ACV saw tremendous 61% y/y growth - also illustrating how nascent Nutanix's subscription efforts are.

Figure 4. Nutanix ACV trends Source: Nutanix 4Q19 earnings deck

Note as well that Nutanix has held on to a high 137% net expansion rate - meaning that on average, its customers tend to upsize their purchases by 37% in the year following their initial deployment. With a large install base of over 14,000 customers and an ACV that tends to grow at ~40% each year excluding new business, Nutanix has built quite a powerful engine for rather passive growth.

Nutanix's software transition has also benefited its margin profile. Pro forma gross margins hit 80.0% in Q4, up 230bps from 77.7% in the year-ago quarter. These high gross margins not only illustrate Nutanix's favorable unit economics, they also put Nutanix in the highest echelon of software gross margins, which tend to fall between 70-80% on a pro forma basis (that is, excluding stock comp and other non-cash charges).

Looking ahead to Q1 of next year, Nutanix expects these margin improvements to stick - its Q1 guidance calls for "approximately 80%" pro forma gross margins. In addition, the company's Q4 pro forma EPS of -$0.57 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.64.

Key takeaways

The fruits of Nutanix's software transition are beginning to show more clearly in the form of a rapidly expanding ACV and heightened gross margins. As Nutanix's difficult compares from hardware (as well as a lower subscription mix in the prior year) fade into the background in FY20, and as new initiatives like a possible government deal fill Nutanix's upcoming pipeline, we expect sentiment to keep improving on this beaten-down stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.