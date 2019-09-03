Breaking Down The Oklahoma Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict

The heart of the matter is that JNJ used misleading marketing to sell Duragesic, marketing that the FDA ordered they stop using.

Much has been written about the $572M verdict against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on August 26 for its role in the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma. Not much, however, has dissected the actual 42-page ruling by Judge Thad Balkman systematically, which I will attempt to do here. Based on the Judge’s reasoning itself, investors may be able to make a more well-informed decision than reading scant remarks based off of secondary sources.

The superficial reaction to the ruling was bullish, but it didn’t last long. Johnson & Johnson jumped 3% immediately following the release, and Allergan (AGN), also mentioned in the suit, rose 2%. The stocks have since settled back down, indicating that the initial reaction may not have been deeply considered. Investors seemed to be happy that the sum of just over half a billion was at least something Johnson & Johnson could handle, rather than the $17 billion that Oklahoma prosecutors were requesting. On the surface that certainly seems bullish, but what’s the deeper story? Let’s take a look. This won’t be an exhaustive analysis, but a look into the main points as I see them, and their possible implications for the future given the current state of opioid litigation across the United States.

Setting The Scene

To set the scene, Judge Balkman discussed two JNJ subsidiaries,Tasmanian Alkaloids and Noramco. Tasmanian Alkaloids grew the poppies for raw materials out of which JNJ’s opioids were made. Noramco processed them into pharmaceuticals. The judge cited evidence that showed that JNJ and the two subsidiaries were intimately linked, with witnesses suggesting they didn’t have separate bank accounts and shared resources. These subsidiaries supplied opioid components to Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

The judge then discussed a move by JNJ in 1994 to grow a “high thebaine” poppy, which is an opiate alkaloid, basically a more potent strain of narcotic. This was in anticipation of high oxycodone demand that the company was seeing back then. Noramco became the #1 supplier of oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine in the United States.

One interesting fact mentioned in the ruling is that the doctor that discovered fentanyl in the 1950’s, Dr. Paul Janssen, was the founder of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Fentanyl of course is the most potent opiate known to man at 10x stronger than heroin. It is the same drug that Insys (OTCPK:INSYQ) got in trouble for with its aggressive marketing of Subsys sublingual spray, eventually leading to its bankruptcy. So, while JNJ was not exactly the biggest seller of opiods during the epidemic up to 2006, it is a major player in that sense at least.

The ruling then goes on to note the main crux of the JNJ marketing campaign for Duragesic, a transdermal fentanyl patch. That is, the claim that chronic pain is undertreated and opioids are the solution. The underlying claim was that untreated acute pain would lead to chronic pain, so best to treat it liberally.

Problematic Marketing

This in itself wasn’t the issue that seems to have led to the judgment against JNJ. It gets more serious when judge Balkman describes JNJ sales reps’ strategies to sidestep addiction and even take advantage of it. At this point the slide begins into problematic marketing issues, which journey from the distasteful to the misleading to eventually the illegal.

The judge criticizes the use of the term “pseudoaddiction” (page 11 in the ruling) which is a term used by the marketing team to describe patients showing signs of addiction that should be read by doctors rather as undertreatment, with the solution being more opioids. Patients showing signs of addiction included patients returning to pain clinics seeking refills before a prescription should have run out.

Training for sales reps involved telling them that there was only a 2.6% chance of addiction (page 13) when using opiods prescribed by a doctor, yet no training was given about the disease of addiction itself, or the history of opioid use in the United States. Sales reps were not trained regarding red flags including patients lined up out the door at pain clinics or passed out in the waiting room.

FDA Gets Involved

But none of this is illegal and alone it probably would not have led to a conviction. The real problem is that JNJ’s marketing campaign for its opioid products included what the judge calls false and misleading studies that were cited over 3,000 times in various presentations. What makes them objectively false and misleading, at least as far as the government is concerned? Just that the FDA cited them as such. And here we get to the real heart of the matter that probably persuaded the judge that JNJ was guilty despite getting FDA approval for the drugs in its pain franchise. Here is a direct quote from the ruling, page 17, note 45:

“In 1998, the FDA found three different convention posters Defendants used to promote Duragesic to contain marketing messages that were “false and misleading” for numerous reasons including using misleading comparative efficacy claims without substantial evidence, taking data out of context to deliver misleadingly incomplete impressions, promoting unapproved uses, emphasizing the “chronic pain” indications without the limitations and restrictions, and deceptively minimizing risks and safety issues.”

The ruling continues to say that JNJ’s own scientific advisory board warned about these problems and said the advertisements to this effect should not be disseminated (page 17, paragraph 46).

“Specifically, Defendants were advised not to market opioids, including fentanyl-based Duragesic, using messages related to abuse or with claims about supposedly low abuse potential.”

After its own scientific advisory board chimed in, the FDA itself took a stand. The FDA requested JNJ (page 18, paragraph 49) “…immediately cease the dissemination of promotional materials for Duragesic the same as or similar to those described.” This was back in 2004. The FDA had warned that “…the file card could encourage the unsafe use of the drug, potentially resulting in serious or life-threatening hypoventilation.”

The ruling then goes on to say that JNJ could be considered a public nuisance on the basis of misleading marketing campaigns, and then calculated the costs of abating this nuisance. All tallied up, the money amounted to $571 million.

Not Horrible, But It Could Get Worse

The basis of the ruling is not that JNJ made X amount of money off of opioids and therefore must pay X. Rather, that JNJ engaged in misleading marketing and was warned by its own scientific advisory board and the FDA to stop doing so. One can argue that misleading marketing does not make a company liable, freedom of speech or what have you, otherwise any advertising could be considered a crime as none of it is ever completely honest. However, once the FDA got involved, then the problem went from subjective to objective. That was where JNJ slipped up.

While the judgment was not as bad as it could have been, as Oklahoma was asking for $17 billion and the judge only granted about 3% of that sum, there are 49 other states in the US that could win similar judgments, some of them hit worse than Oklahoma in the opioid epidemic.

If JNJ loses its appeal, then there may indeed end up being a master settlement in the tens of billions of dollars, though probably not hundreds of billions. JNJ could still afford this over time, but it would definitely put a dent in its stock price. So while the ruling could have been worse, the door is now open to JNJ getting squeezed by more than just Oklahoma prosecutors. As for the weaker companies involved here, the news is certainly not bullish for them at all.

After this ruling and what happened to Insys, companies will be very careful about how they market opioids from this point forward. Until we know how Johnson & Johnson’s appeal of this ruling goes, the stock is in danger of trending down over fear of a large master settlement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.