Disappointed S&P Ended Below 2,930, Still Optimistic. Eyes On Boeing, Slack, Lululemon And Ulta

I was disappointed that the S&P closed below 2,930 on Friday, and yet, though the market is down hard this morning, I still believe that we're going to move higher.

No excuses

I totally expected the S&P 500 to close well above 2,930 on Friday. I also expected the S&P rally to continue today. I was wrong, I got a bit too excited that finally the yoyoing from 2,820 to 2,930 was going to be resolved to the upside.

That all said, I believe that we are going to have a positive stair-step to a new range between 2,900 and 3,000. The fundamental reason is that I think, for now, the 10-year will rise above 1.5% as corporate issuance comes back from the summer doldrums. Issuance will act as "quantitative tightening" as quality paper hits the market and changes the equation a bit.

The rest will be the momentum players getting out of the 10-year as the yield improves ever so slightly. Recession talk will recede a bit giving the market some breathing space. Powell is expected to lower rates and he will.

September is supposed to be bad, and August was already bad so September will be worse, right?

Not so fast. I think a lot of froth was squeezed out of the market in August. Everyone is expecting September to be lousy, just like everyone is expecting a recession. I can't say September will go straight up, but right now I think the market is fixing to surprise to the upside. The VIX is elevated, people are wary now, everyone is on one side of the boat, in bonds, in cash, so the move to the other side can be sharp.

We now have senior traders back at the desk. It is understandable that they want to bank last week's gains. So today is starting in the red. It would not surprise me if we level off later in the week and start moving higher towards Friday.

Let's focus on stocks instead

I still believe in tech stocks; their secular growth is still intact and their ability to raise productivity for individuals, small and large businesses is still highly prized.

I remain most enthusiastic about Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), then Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and even Microsoft (MSFT). If I am right, then money will flow back into these big-cap names first now that we are back to school.

I also want to pay some attention to Micron (MU); have you noticed that in all of the panic selling in August the name has hardly moved? I combine this with the news from Dell that PC sales are improving. Looking to the year-end, I think MU moves higher.

I also believe that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is eating Intel's (INTC) lunch. Slack (WORK) is reporting tomorrow; I recommended buying a bit at $31. I think taking a little more of WORK going into earnings is warranted. My recommended way of going long is to buy in stages, so taking another 1/5 of a position now or tomorrow makes sense.

Ulta Beauty is interesting

As a contrarian, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is very interesting. For the right price, ULTA will be a fantastic trade. I still want to be on the sidelines, but as it gets to $200, I think we could speculate if we have a 6-month window.

The idea that people who care about their appearance will stop shopping at the mecca of personal appearance does not compute. Here is an interesting data item, the next big IPO just announced is SmileDirectClub (SDC) which is looking to raise $1.3 billion. That is a huge initial amount to put on the market, showing confidence in the IPO's value. I ask a question, if there was the level of apathy for one's appearance as high as the level of disdain for ULTA right now, would SDC expect all this supply to be accepted by market participants? The answer is no, and SDC might very well be a winner.

My point is, keep an eye on ULTA and let's strike when the timing is right, which is soon.

Lululemon (LULU) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is reporting this week

I think that if there is any tiny nit in their earnings report, they will be heavily punished. I would be very disposed to take advantage of that sale if the market does overreact like I think it might. If LULU rallies on great news, then I think that could help ULTA.

Last Friday I Highlighted Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as I said, got a tax reprieve from China. I was hoping that Trump would seize on that as an excuse to delay all tariffs to December. I was wrong on that score. What I am right about is that TSLA has major upside from here. I believe the China factory will be producing cars by year-end. I suspect it will start as "knock-down" sets, where Tesla will do the final assembly there.

I think that is the message that Musk brought to China. He is going to be manufacturing in China a lot faster than anyone expects and that is why he got the tax concession. This is pure speculation on my part, but the PR opportunity is not lost on the CCP. China is the place to manufacture the most sophisticated products in the world. China is treating Tesla and Musk like a native son and this is why. Long TSLA, it is going to $300+ to my eye.

Boeing is still going to certify to the FAA this month

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is going to force a rift between the FAA and the rest of the world. BA could very well be approved to fly in the US only first, and then the rest of the world will follow. The announcement that American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is joining United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to extend the cancellation of Boeing 737 Max flights makes great headlines. Here are alternative headlines, American Airlines is joining United in adjusting their schedules to accommodate the 737 Max to begin flying on December 3rd. The United States badly needs Boeing to start exporting more 737 Max again. The first step is to get the 737 Max flying again. Stay long in BA.

ISM just came in lower as I am writing

Of course, manufacturing is slowing. The US consumer is not. Do not panic out of this market. My call for a new level for the S&P is now in question, but I am sticking with it. I think we are establishing a new trading level at 2,900-3000 even though we are now at 2,896. Let's see how we close. Remember don't fight the Fed.

Earnings

Wednesday, September 4: Slack

Thursday, September 5: Domo (DOMO), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Lululemon Athletica Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.