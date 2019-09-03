Berkshire Hathaway: Bet On Buffett While Cheap And Be Rewarded

Berkshire is well-positioned to take advantage of an economic recession and propose a trade to bet on Berkshire beating the market.

Recent negative headlines on Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s holding in Kraft Heinz have driven Berkshire's B-shares under $200, less than the 1.3x book value where Buffett buys back shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Warren Buffett's $485 billion conglomerate, is one of corporate America's great cash machines. As investors ploughed money into sexy tech IPOs of late and Buffett's Kraft Heinz (KHC) bet soured, the Oracle of Omaha has lost luster. As a result, Berkshire's price suffered.

Prepare for a stark reversal as investors and CEOs flee to safety amid tumultuous markets. The next couple of years could prove to be prime time for Buffett to flex his muscles by deploying Berkshire's $119 billion of cash.

Berkshire is cheap because it isn't sexy. Amid the tech stocks craze, stodgy Berkshire's cash-generating utilities, railroads, and consumer businesses are out of favor: boring old economy assets. Sentiment pushed Berkshire's B-shares down to around $200 - a level where Buffett loves buying back shares at a steep discount to a valuation that usually includes a "Buffett premium" for his mastery of capital allocation.

Trading at Low-End of Historic Valuation

Investors can buy Berkshire today at less than 1.3x book value, the low-end of its historical range of 1.2x book to 1.8x book. That range implies a current valuation of between $189 and $283 per B-share. Buffett is moving away from book value in favor of stock price to gauge Berkshire's intrinsic value because many long-held businesses, like insurer GEICO, are carried on its books at cost. For long-held businesses, these assets were acquired and valued at a fraction of its intrinsic value today.

Berkshire trades at the low-end of its past book value range, and Buffett's thinking today puts Berkshire's true intrinsic value at a higher multiple of book value as it shifts from being mostly tradable securities, valued at market price, to operating businesses valued at historic acquisition cost. We believe Berkshire should trade at the high-end of the valuation range: between $250 and $300.

Many Ways To Win: Buybacks or Deals

Investors today lament Berkshire building a $119 billion cash warchest as a sign Buffett missed the tech boom and can't find new investments. This is short sighted. A recession or market tumble will make Buffett the "King of Cash."

He has unmatched financial firepower and reputation to be first in line for high-yielding investments when cracks start to show in Corporate America's titans. When good companies get desperate for cash, Berkshire and Buffett will be the go-to source for both money and credibility.

Until that day comes, Buffett has found a new favorite in Apple Inc. (AAPL). To date, Buffett has made a $50.5 billion bet on Apple Inc., making it his top stock holding. Buffett's Apple bet absorbs some of the cash streaming in from his old economy businesses as he waits for the next big crisis.

Apple is not a technology bet for Buffett. He views Apple as a dominant consumer brand generating huge amounts of cash from users hooked on its ecosystem. He also loves Apple buying back huge amounts of its stock with the cash, boosting his stake without additional investment. This pick is more akin to Coca-Cola Co. (KO) than buying cash-burning high-flyers like Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Lyft Inc. (LYFT).

Buffett's Love of Buybacks

If Berkshire stock stays cheap and there's no recession, Buffett can aggressively buyback Berkshire stock cheaply. Back in September 2011, Buffett set a low-ball thresholds of 1.1x book for buybacks. He raised the limit to 1.2x book and then scrapped the book value cap in 2018 in favor of more flexibility to buyback stock when he judges it cheap without a strict cap. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, expect more aggressive Berkshire buybacks soon.

At the Berkshire 2019 annual meeting, Munger said: “We’re going to probably be more liberal when it comes to repurchasing shares....When it gets really obvious, we'll be really good at it."

In the past year, Berkshire repurchased just $3.5 billion of its own stock. Since Buffett doesn't hand out stock options and rarely offers Berkshire stock to deal targets, Berkshire's share count could shrink dramatically in the coming years if he ramps up buybacks. Buffett repurchased shares in the last quarter at prices ranging from $198.90 to $207.53. Berkshire's current share price at $203.41 remains well within that range where Buffett thinks its too cheap.

It's an easy win-win setup for Berkshire's stock in a potential recession. If a downturn delivers Buffett great deals or offers a big discount on Berkshire stock, owners of Berkshire Hathaway win. All the while, Berkshire's stable, regulated businesses like utilities will keep refilling the coffer with cash. Last year, Berkshire's operating businesses delivered $37.4 billion of cash for Buffett to redeploy.

Buffett the Dealmaker

Buffett is renowned for savvy investing. When there's blood in the streets is the Oracle of Omaha's favorite time to strike deals. Buffett's gets the best deals because he has a plethora of cash, but also stamps his "Good Housekeeping" stamp of approval on each invested company. A Buffett investment broadcasts to the market that the company is solid and can survive any financial crisis.

In 2009, Buffett displayed this in spades. He backed iconic names like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), Dow Inc. (DOW) and privately-held candymaker Mars Inc. with billions in cash infusions allowing them to weather the crisis, while extracting uniquely favorable terms for Berkshire investors. Buffett's playbook is buying high-yielding preferred shares packaged with warrants for common stock that deliver big upside in a recovery. Almost all of his 2009 bet paid off masterfully. He now owns big stakes in Goldman, Bank of America, and others at minimal cost by exercising his warrants even after he got his money back from the preferred shares.

In 2009, Buffett also snapped up the nation's No. 2 railroad Burlington Northern on the cheap in a $34 billion equity deal (assuming $10 billion of debt). According to Seeking Alpha analyst Wubbe Bos, Burlington Northern today is worth between $73 billion and $104 billion. Not bad.

Value Investor Bill Ackman Bets Big On Berkshire

Elite value investors follow Berkshire and Buffett religiously. It's not often Berkshire stock falls enough to attract bargain hunters. However, last quarter Pershing Square Capital's Bill Ackman dove into the stock, buying up $685 million worth of Berkshire shares.

Mr. Ackman admires Buffett greatly and recognizes the cheapness of Berkshire's existing businesses at today's $200 per B-share prices. Ackman wrote his investors:

"The catalyst for our current investment in Berkshire is our view that the company is currently trading at one of the widest discounts to its intrinsic value in many years, at a time when we expect the operating performance of its subsidiaries to improve as a result of certain managerial and organizational changes at the company. While Mr. Buffett has long been one of most high-profile and closely followed investors in the world, we believe that Berkshire Hathaway’s undervaluation is partially explained by the fact that it is one of the least followed and misunderstood mega-cap companies."

While Ackman's bet is small relative to $485 billion market cap, he isn't alone in seeing big upside for Berkshire at today's undervalued share price.

One prominent insider, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, has been a savvy Berkshire buyer lately. Jain, who runs Berkshire's insurance operations, sold $1.25 million of stock at $219.69 a share in November 2018. A month later, Jain bought almost $20 million of Berkshire stock at $197.68 per share. Clearly, this well-informed insider agrees with Buffett, Munger, and Ackman that Berkshire is a bargain around $200 per B-share.

How Investors Can Win Big with Berkshire Rebound

The simplest way to bet on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) rebounding, eliminating the gap between its current price and instrinsic value is to buy the stock directly and hold.

B-shares, which have full economic rights and trade at 1/1500 the price of A-shares, are the most liquid and logical choice for investors. Buying a chunk of B-shares today and holding long-term is the best bet for most investors. Consider adding it as a 20-25% allocation to your overall portfolio. It's size, cash-flow, and diversification among sectors make it a great substitute for an index fund in your portfolio.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) should, over the long-term, outperform index funds and the bulk of popular, hot stocks. This is a smart, conservative move that's a good bet to provide solid long-term, above-average returns.

Advanced Options Bets on Berkshire Hathaway

For adventurous investors with a knowledge of stock options and LEAPS (long-term equity anticipation securities) there are strategies that could pay off even bigger. We caution that these should only be considered by those familiar with options market and experience in such trades. Options and LEAPs can be risky and we are not recommending such strategies for ordinary investors.

For sophisticated investors comfortable with these strategies, here's our view:

Berkshire's stock is well-suited for LEAPS since it's operating earnings aren't volatile and Berkshire tends to builds value at above average returns with few negative return years. Buffett's excess cash and willingness to buyback stock at a discount provides downside protection in adverse markets.

We don't advocate for short-term options trades that depend on overall market volatility rather than individual company performance. We prefer long-term options (or LEAPS) with durations of one to two years. Our goal is to capture the long-term outperformance of Berkshire stock with non-recourse leveraged securities.

We like the BRKB 01/15/2021 180.00 C option trade at prices around $35. It works like this: A buyer of the option today receives the right to purchase Berkshire shares at a strike price of $180 per share anytime between now and January 15, 2021. The buyer pays $35 for that right. In essence, you are betting $35 that the stock of Berkshire will rise to over $215/share ($180 strike + $35 premium) at some point between now and January 2021 (515 days from now). When it hits $215/share or above, you profit from the trade. If it doesn't or collapses, your total exposure is the $35 premium and you can recoup part of your investment if it trades above $180.

In essence, Berkshire shares must rise by 7.5% between now and January 2021 to break even on the trade. Losses are limited to your initial investment if Berkshire drops below $180. If Berkshire rises above $215, your upside can increase substantially. If Berkshire stock goes to $230, you'll earn $50 on your $35 investment, equivalent to a 43% return. (That compares to a 15% return on a straightforward purchase of Berkshire common stock).

If the stock hits $250, you'll earn a $70 return on your $35 investment. That doubles your initial investment (100% return), compared with a 25% return on a straightforward purchase of Berkshire common stock.

Investors should consult their financial advisers to determine their risk tolerance within the context of their portfolio.

Conclusion

We have illustrated how Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is trading at an attractive discount to its historic valuation and big-name investors like Pershing Square Capital's Bill Ackman are making bets on Berkshire's stock price rising. Those looking for great long-term returns can buy the Berkshire B-shares (BRK.B) common stock at prices around $200 for nice upside in the years to come. For those more adventurous, LEAP option strategies offer leveraged returns with more upside, but also more risk. Invest in strategies where you are comfortable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.