ADO Properties - Paying For The Land, Getting The House For Free

Valuation: Valuation still very attractive on capital values psqm as well as cash flow going forward. Literally paying for the land and getting a yielding asset for free.

Current Situation

For a summary of ADO, it´s business model and why I see value in the equity please read the previous article.

Since the idea has been published the shares appreciated to 37.30€ per share, which would have generated a return of 4.5%. However, I still see material upside on various metrics especially with the news about the rental regulation in Berlin, that has been reduced to a more “moderate” level.

What has changed since the last Publication:

Regulation in Berlin: better visibility of regulatory impact in Berlin. à positive for ADO, reduced risk as well as greater visibility for the business model Management change: The new CEO as well as CFO has been announced. à positive for ADO as gap for leadership is filled

Regarding #1:

On Saturday, 24th August an internal discussion paper of the Berlin Senate Department of Urban Development and Housing which is governed by the far left party “Die Linke”. The position paper was publicly perceived and negatively impacted the shares to 52 week lows of 33.98€ per share. The sell-off was triggered by the intention to introduce upper levels for per sqm rent based on the age of the building. This could have caused rental levels to decline from current levels – impacting ADO´s cash flow negatively. However, there were various indications that such a severe outcome is unlikely:

The Tagesschau[i] reported about the position paper and its implications and interviewed Gerd Billen, who is Senator for the Justice Department. Mr. Billen, while having introduced the idea of a rental freeze did speak about measures of increasing the housing supply as well as the reducing the pressure on rents with the already implemented rental control. He did not mention at all the rental freeze, which can be perceived as no support by the coalition partner.

Opposition to the position paper within the coalition from both coalition partners. Katrin Schmiedberger of the party “The Grünen” refers to a different kind of dynamic rental freeze as well as a legally conform regulation.[ii] Also the party “SPD” distanced itself from the new draft.[iii]

Legal opinion by lawyers within the Berlin government stated that the current idea of regulation disclosed by the position paper, would contradict with various parts of prevailing legislation.[iv]

Opposition[v] partner FDP and CDU announce “Normenkontrollverfahren” which is the filing of a law suit to the constitutional court in Germany.

On Thursday the Berlin parliament discussed various topics and of the rental freeze and concluded with a framework, that is a net positive for ADO on the current valuation. The most important items of the discussion are:

Rental reduction: No rental reduction will be possible if

A) the rent does not exceed 30 – 40% of disposable income of the tenant

B) it is below the 2013 rent index, that still has to be adjusted upwards

Impact for ADO will be low, since the average rental level is with 6.85 EUR psqm not very high, and new leased apartments are generally rented to higher income tenants.

Rental increase: rental increase will be possible if the rental level is below the previous mentioned rental index, the disposable income, and generally can be increased with at least inflation.

Positive for ADO as the rental level is low.

Modernisation Capital Expenditure: It will be possible to charge for the modernization if the apartment has been modernized in the last 15 years, the surcharge to the rental index can amount to 1.40€/psqm per month and new modernization is possible to up to 1€/psqm per month. If newly modernized apartment rent will exceed this level the measure has to be approved by the local authority.

ADO will be able to modernize apartments and improve the housing stock while earning a return on investment.

Regarding #2:

New management has been introduced:

CEO: Ran Laufer will take the position of the CEO. At the same time he sits on the supervisory board of TLG Immobilien, a commercial property asset holder in Germany. It is noted that he has extensive experience in various business departments and in the real estate sector. [vi]

CFO: The position of the CFO will be Eyal Merdler, who will join from the ADO Group which is the Israeli listed vehicle owning 38% of ADO Properties. During the last conference call he pointed out that ADO Properties will undergo a strategic review with pointing out the potential of commercial properties within ADO´s portfolio. [vii]

While management will undertake a strategic review that could show positive impacts in the future, the closing of leadership gap is a current positive.

Investment Thesis

Summary

The Investment Thesis is fully in tact. With the new outcome of a reduced rental freeze regulation, the shares are highly undervalued and the market prices in declining values of around 30% as well no rental growth. However, the previous week was a game changer in this regard and a value decline of the portfolio is rather unlikely as well as a rental decrease in any severe form. Berlin is a city with strong net immigration that has a chronic undersupply in housing. Long term the trend of urbanisation will support the underlying market even more.

Capital Values in EUR psqm are still very attractive. The chart below shows the upside from the current implied sqm value at a share price of 37.32€ and implied value of 2024€ per sqm. What is interesting that the upper to medium range for land values provides for 44% upside on the current share price. While the lowest quality range risks your capital to a loss of 11%. However, the land values applied are based on January 2018 and since then the property prices in Berlin with underlying land values have increased by >10%. Please see the chart about land values further below in the section "Land Values".

Capital Values of ADO

Current Portfolio Valuation

Capital Values of the current share price imply a sqm value of 2020 EUR whereas the latest portfolio valuation by the appraiser is at 2500 EUR as of FY 2018. As there was rental growth with a new rental index disclosure in Berlin, it was mentioned in conference calls that there should be another revaluation in H119. ADO is therefore valued around 20% below the current portfolio value.

Since ADO is not disclosing a precise location of the properties, an approximation of districts with help of the disclosed map in the ADO reports gives a better sense of the location. Part of ADO’s portfolio is clearly in very good locations such as Mitte, Moabit, Charlottenburg, Prenzlauerberg, Neukoelln, Schoeneberg or Tempelhof. As ADO has signs of ownership on their apartment houses, this was partly witnessed by multiple trips to Berlin.

Taking this information into account and comparing it with the latest sqm values disclosed by CBRE, the approximate sqm value ranges from 2500 EUR sqm up to 4277 EUR sqm – depending on the range of quality applied. This makes sense in regard to the current book value of the portfolio as well as the upper range that is around the privatization value of LTM. The following chart shows that:

Land Value

Similarly to the approximation of the fair market values of the portfolio, one could take the most recent “Gutachterauschuss” figures. Gutachterausschuss is a group of real estate experts that evaluate most recent land values based on transactions for mostly taxation purposes. This is the most reliable source of land values and the recent report shows land values from the beginning of FY2018. Conducting the same approximation as previously the implied sqm value for a bottom range weighted average is 1844.9 EUR psqm, while Bottom range and average middle market range would result in a 2402.2 EUR psqm valuation. Surely land values could decrease, however, I think the opposite is rather likely. The rental freeze restriction excludes newly build non rented apartments from the regulation. However, at the current land prices the rough break-even price for a developer is at minimum 13EUR psqm. The result is that the pressure on land values should rather increase as capital expenditure programs are not profitable anymore. Additionally, the rental spread of ADOs 6.81 EUR to newly build stays attractive and the spread to market rental levels will keep up. Also unclear is if the new build apartments are free to rental increases. Will that be the case then ADO’s rents will increase implicitly, raising the releasing spread further and setting it free after the rental freeze would run out.

The following charts show the approximation of Januar 2018 CBRE land values in Berlin to the ADO Portfolio. The approach is conservative as land values have significantly increased since then:

Privatisation Values

Additionally, the lagging valuation of ADO’s portfolio can also be derived by the high premia to the balance sheet book value. Over the last four quarters ADO sold around 70 units at a premium to book of between 30 – 37% at a sqm value of between 3722 EUR to 4100 EUR. The premium is calculated on their Central Berlin sqm values which management says is the most accurate and best reference. This makes sense considering rental levels in Central locations reaching 12.3 EUR psqm, impying a book valuation yield of 4,7% and on sales prices 3,7% (net in place rent) and most likely having limited further upside compared to lower rental levels. Monetizing units with limited upside seems as the right approach.

Replacement Values

Besides, higher resale values one metric that can be considered as well is the replacement value of the assets which ranges at around 4500 EUR psqm. With the continuing supply-demand imbalance, further increase in citizens and a slow process for additional construction permits, the construction cost psqm should rather further appreciate.

2. Cash Flow Usage

Dividend Payout

Before the regulatory proposal the usage of cash flow was mainly for dividend payout, new acquisitions and the capital expenditure program. However, the capex program was implicitly financed through keeping leverage at an equal level with increasing asset values. Given a payout ratio of FFO I of around 50% and AFFO of around 63%, ADO has capacity to increase the dividend from the current 75 cents and yield of 2%. Especially, as during the regulatory rental freeze there will be no particular need for capital expenditure targeting increased rental values. The recent cost inflation driven by additional hiring as well as a shortage of craftsmen for maintenance and modernization of the portfolio could be another lever for additional cash flow.

Share Buy-Back

Another even more reasonable approach to return capital to shareholder while waiting for capital values reflecting the fair market value could be a share buy back program. ADO has enough capacity to not only make use of FCF but to increase leverage from a current level of 39.6% LTV. Would values decrease by 20% the implied LTV would come to 50% - far from the 60% LTV covenant for unsecured debt.

3. Regulation

Uncertain Legality

As described above, the current proposition of a rental freeze is very favourable relative to the current equity valuation of ADO Properties. Moreover, it is not clear if the updated regulation is constitutional.

For a better understanding of the situation please read the previous article about ADO Properties and the impact of regulation. (https://seekingalpha.com/article/4286268-ado-properties-upside-potential-68-percent-attractive-risk-return-profile)

Risk

Regulation

Since the rental freeze framework is weaker than recently disclosed by the discussion paper, the law should have limited impact on the share price. However, the German wide introduction of a rental freeze could still be perceived as a tail risk.

Currently the German State government is comprised of the great coalition which includes the parties SPD and CDU/CSU. This coalition shields new regulation such as rental freeze, as the CDU/CSU are opposing such measures. However, given latest developments of leadership resigning on the SPD coalition side, there is the potential of new elections in Germany at year end. This could result in a new coalition between far left party (Die Linke), left party (SPD), and green party (Die Gruenen). Given such a coalition, the risk of further housing regulation on the German State level is likely.

Even the case of a German wide rental freeze would not be adverse for ADO Properties since this is largely priced in. But as previously described, a German wide rental freeze could decrease the implicit rental growth pressure on Berlin by other German cities.

A tail-risk of expropriation should be considered as risk, however, with the current level of regulation the discussion is likely to be muted. Implicit to that would then the question arise of the level of compensation – for which I assume a compensation at below market value is less likely.

Interest Rates

Another rather unlikely occurrence could be the increase of interest rates as this could impact the cash flow of ADO. But given the situation of the world economy, trade deal threat and depressed economic growth in the Euro Zone, this is rather unlikely. On the contrary has the ECB a further round of additional easing communicated were it necessary. The 10 year Bund yield is currently at -70 bps.

Corporate Governance

With a majority shareholder of 38%, the ADO Group could materially influence ADO Properties decision-making and already does so through board seats and the introduction of the new CEO and CFO. Additionally, the communication by the company around the rental freeze has been limited to the conference call taking place at quarterly result discussion. This is an issue for public shareholders, that have no access to management road shows or other communication channels. At the bottom line it it seems that shareholders in ADO sail with the same boat.

Catalyst

1) Lower regulatory impact/ Court decision

While this catalyst has been partly set in motion, the January draft of the law will be an important date that could further rerate the equity value of ADO. However, the final catalyst would be a decision of the constitutional court against a severe form of the rental freeze regulation.

2) Strategic Optionality

With the strategic optionality of increasing the dividend payout ratio, introducing a share buy-back or increasing the privatization rate of apartments, the return to shareholders could be increased. I also think that a general new strategic evaluation is imminent, since the new management has announced to undertake such a move. There could be the potential for increasing the area within ADO´s current portfolio. It is difficult to estimate but there are opinions that the ADO portfolio has around 10% of additional space creation potential. The capital expenditure could therefore be rechanneled even with the rental freeze regulation.

3) Buy-out of the company

With low leverage and an attractive implied valuation, a take-out offer could happen by potentially three different parties. 1) The Dayan family is already very active in the German real estate market and owns through ADO a material share. It could either happen through the a share offer via TLG Immobilien AG, another listed entity specialized in commercial real estate with headquarters in Berlin or an outright all cash offer. 2) Another listed player such as Deutsche Wohnen or Vonovia. 3) Private Equity or a pension fund that is interested in long term cash flow creation through the portfolio. Apollo management for example is already represented on the board of ADO Properties and owns a share of the ADO Group that is listed in Israel.

Assuming the perspective of a buy out of ADO, the IRR in the worst case scenario would still reach 7.2%. The assumptions are noted below and the worst case would contain a 40% premium on the current share price (52.2€) for a take out, a privatisation premium of 15% on the current portfolio value as well as a privatisation over 4 years. Moreover, there would be a make-whole provision on the convertible and the bond outstanding as well as cost savings on the corporate side in the beginning of the take-out.

In the current environment of relatively expensive public market valuation as well as a uncertain economic environment this could be an attractive target, uncorrelated to the rest of the world situation.

[i] (tagesschau 27.08.2019 20:00, 4.15min)

[ii] Alle Gegenanträge zum Mietendeckel abgelehnt

[iii] Rot-rot-grüne Koalition stellt sich hinter Lompschers Mietendeckel

[iv](Jede Menge Dampf unterm Mietendeckel - Tagesspiegel Checkpoint)

[v] (tagesschau 27.08.2019 20:00, 4.45min

[vi] News

[vii] News

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.