Arcadia Biosciences: Revenues Are Imminent But The Platform Is The Story

RKDA's new CEO shares my bullish view and has recently bought shares at prices up to $9.32 per share.

This validation will make future partners and potential suitors that much more interested in the company.

Not only will these developments lead to near-term revenues and high revenue growth rates, but they also validate RKDA's approach and technology.

RKDA has had a number of very positive developments in three large crop categories: soybeans, hemp, and wheat.

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) has recently revealed a barrage of very positive developments which will result in near-term commercial revenues in multiple product lines. As exciting as this news is, however, I think the bigger point is that these developments validate the company's technology platform and push RKDA to the forefront of pure-play genome-editing agricultural plays.

Before I review the recent developments, let me remind readers of my previous coverage of RKDA, including a survey of the industry in which I compare RKDA to its peers as well as a write-up looking at the potential for RKDA in the hemp/cannabis space.

Recent Developments

D1. Hemp

On May 7, 2019, RKDA announced that its Hawaii-based research farm was in "full bloom" with 6 different strains of hemp being grown.

(image source)

(image source)

The first crop was harvested in the summer as confirmed in the most recent earnings call:

We recently harvested our first hemp crop as part of our pilot program Hawaii and we are very pleased with the results having achieved major milestones towards commercialization of hemp flower for CBD extraction. First, the ASG Research and Development facility located in Molokai has demonstrated the capability to successfully grow and harvest multiple hemp varieties for flower and CBD production. This milestone represents the first successful hemp harvest on Molokai and one of the first in the State of Hawaii, which demonstrates ASG as a leader in the Hawaiian hemp market. Furthermore, this milestone derisks the next phase of ASG's growth in the Hawaiian market by establishing varieties that can deliver commercial level performance without exceeding the 0.3% THC threshold that defines industrial hemp.

(image source)

(image source)

Since growing hemp was only recently made legal, the plant has never been scientifically optimized, and thus the early goal will be to become more familiar with the various strains' characteristics like yield, quality, and variability and their dependence on climate and soil conditions. From there, RKDA can use its expertise to create new varietals which optimize for specific traits such as CBD oil yield, fiber yield, drought tolerance, etc., etc. Indeed, during the recent earnings call, the company noted that:

in July, the breeding team achieved a major milestone with the creation of our very first in-house hemp line. We see this as an important milestone for many reasons, but perhaps most of all it's a validation of our technological competency in hemp plant transformation."

The experimental nature of the hemp operation was transformed on August 6 when the company entered into a strategic joint venture with Legacy Ventures Hawaii. The partner's plan (my emphasis):

to grow, extract and sell superior sun-grown hemp. The new partnership, Archipelago™ Ventures, joins Arcadia's extensive genetic expertise and resources with Legacy's proven experience in extraction and sales - and leverages Arcadia's existing licensed cultivation facility in Hawaii. The result is one vertically integrated supply chain, from seed to sale, enabling Archipelago to deliver high quality hemp extract - with first sales expected in late 2019.

In the same press release, the company also highlighted what I believe to be one of its strong competitive advantages, viz. being located in Hawaii. I hadn't, however, appreciated the importance of the Asian market, which only makes RKDA's hemp venture that much more promising:

Hawaii's unique geographic and climate advantages for growing and harvesting hemp year-round will provide a long-term competitive advantage that many mainland cultivators and producers will not attain. Hawaii's geographic advantage also provides access to important CBD and hemp markets in Asia. According to a 2018 report by Hemp Industry Daily, since legalization in 2016, Japan's market for CBD products is growing at almost 100 percent year-over-year, with annual supplement sales valued at over $10 billion.

On its earnings call, the company also announced that it has begun implementing its own "seed production operations targeting select varieties for specific regions" and that it expects to "begin serving the hemp seed market possibly as early as spring of 2020".

Across the board, the hemp venture is very exciting, and the experience it's gaining with hemp also sets the company up perfectly if/when marijuana becomes legal in the US (or to partner with Canadian companies).

D2. Drought Tolerant Soybeans

On May 24, RKDA announced that TMG and Verdeca, its joint ventures with Bioceres Crop Solutions, had matriculated their drought and herbicide tolerant soybeans through the Brazilian regulatory process. This "allows the planting and harvesting of HB4 soybean varieties in Brazil." Brazil is the second largest producer of soybeans worldwide, so this is an important development. And as the company noted:

In the past two seasons, South American regions have experienced significant drought conditions, and the HB4 trait would have prevented grain yield drought losses for Argentinian and Southern Brazilian's soybean farmers. The continuing use of HB4 trait would reduce risk of losses due to local or regional drought conditions every season.

Then, on August 8, the companies announced that these same HB4 drought tolerant soybeans had been approved by the USDA for commercialization in the US.

If, as it expects, China approves import of these soybeans, then RKDA forecasts commercial revenues from HB4 soybeans in 2020. Importantly, since these will be grown in Argentina and perhaps Brazil, the revenues won't be put at risk by the US/China trade war. These points were captured in one of the earnings slides:

(image source)

D3. GoodWheat Product Line

On August 26, RKDA announced a partnership with "Arista Cereal Technologies and Bay State Milling Company for commercialization of its high fiber resistant starch wheat in key wheat markets". The gist of the agreement is as follows (my emphasis):

Under the terms of the binding agreement, Bay State Milling will become the exclusive commercial partner for Arcadia's high fiber wheat in North America under Bay State Milling's HealthSense™ brand portfolio, while Arista receives exclusive rights under Arcadia's intellectual property in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan and South Korea. Arcadia will continue to market its high fiber wheat under its GoodWheat™ portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients in other international markets. The agreement resolves an intellectual property dispute between the three companies over Arcadia's high fiber wheat. The agreement earns Arcadia royalties for sales of its wheat varieties in North America by Bay State Milling, plus additional considerations.

As described in the most recent earnings call, RKDA expects first revenues from both the resistant starch line and the reduced gluten line in late 2019. This will then ramp up in 2020.

D4. Three Products will Generate Revenue in 2020

The result of the three previous product developments is that RKDA is now guiding for revenues in 2020 of $10M and for $30M in 2021. Moreover, the company expects to be cash flow positive by late 2021. Now $10M in revenues may not seem like much, but consider the potential growth rates going forward, and more importantly, remember that RKDA is trading at a minuscule market cap of $48M and an even smaller enterprise value of $30M (with the stock trading at $7.65). These means that RKDA is trading at only 1.6X 2021 sales!

The Q2 earnings call took place before the company entered into its partnership with Arista and Bay State Milling, and, therefore, before it gave its financial guidance, but it was still interesting to hear the company's new focus on commercialization and profitability:

So, [if] I were to summarize the financial performance expectations that we've laid out so far in this call, it would be number one, we expect first revenues this year in wheat and hemp with initial soy revenues following close on in 2020. Two, that wheat and hemp revenues should scale significantly next year and new product categories from these crops should also come online in 2020. And three, we continue our steadfast focus on reaching and growing profitability. The advances in our execution and the new market pursuits announced during the quarter give us confidence that we have meaningfully brought forward our timing to breakeven.

Commercialization Validates the Platform

As impressive as it is for a nano-cap company like RKDA to have revenues forthcoming in three major crop lines, I think the bigger story is that this success validates RKDA's approach and methods. Remember that the company has a number of genetic engineering technologies at its disposal (see slide below) and now it can lure potential partners by pointing out that these methods have all been proven out - from early research all the way through to commercialization.

(image source)

The breadth and depth of RKDA's patent portfolio further validate the whole platform to potential partners or suitors:

(image source)

What's a Platform Worth?

With the technology and company capabilities now proven, I foresee situations where potential partners, most likely in the marijuana space, want to improve crop performance and/or consumer-facing traits.

The $122M deal between Cronos (CRON) and Ginkgo that I described in my earlier article is now much more comparable given RKDA's developments. Were a figure like that distributed over 4 years, then RKDA could see revenues of $30M a year on top of the $30M it's already projecting for 2020. Furthermore, the size of the target markets are huge, so any number of partnerships would be possible (see slide below). Eventually, however, I think RKDA gets bought out by a big player, similar to when Canopy (CGC) bought out Ebbu for $330M US (again, see previous article).

(image source)

Balance Sheet, Cash Burn, Capitalization, & Dilution

RKDA has about $13M in net cash (total current assets less liabilities not including the warrants). Its historical cash burn rate is about $4.5M, so it has only 3 quarters of cash left. However, it will be rapidly reducing cash burn and, by the end of 2021, expects to be cash flow positive. So, future raises should be relatively minimal. Moreover, the company has 710,718 options (average exercise price $27.91) and 4,469,040 warrants outstanding (average exercise price of $8.48), such that if the latter were exercised, no additional raises would be needed.

(source)

Insider Buying

During the most recent earnings call, new CEO Matthew Plavan had an incredibly positive outlook:

With the quarter just described in this call as a backdrop, I am compelled to say that this is the most encouraged I have been since joining the company in late 2016 about our future. I believe the prospects have never been better for one, near-term revenues from multiple sources; two, high margin within those revenues; and three, revenues that have significant scale-up potential in 2020 and beyond.

Significantly, Mr. Plavan put his money where his mouth was and bought shares at prices up to $9.32 per share! To me, this is incredibly bullish for the future stock price!

(source)

Borrow Rate

Another short-term factor that might propel the stock price up is the astronomical rates being charged to borrow RKDA recently, see graph below. (Unfortunately, however, even though Interactive Brokers says the shares are hard to borrow, most of the time IB doesn't lend out the stock that I own. Overall, the borrow market is one of the most opaque and probably corrupt aspects of today's markets.)

Conclusion

RKDA has been firing on all cylinders recently and is now expecting to generate revenues from three major product lines in 2020 and to be cash flow positive by the end of 2021. Furthermore, the advent of commercialization validates RKDA's platform and technological approach - making it much more likely to sign lucrative partnership deals or potentially be acquired by a large company in the future.

The company's new CEO seems to agree with this bullish assessment and has recently bought shares at prices up to $9.32 per share.

As a result of all of this, I remain long a speculative position in the company with the hopes of selling at multiples of today's share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RKDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.