A Lower-Stress Way To Invest For Retirement

Whether you refresh your portfolio every five minutes or check it infrequently, like most investors you probably experience some level of stress associated with your retirement savings. The thought of not having enough money to provide for your family and enjoy life in retirement triggers a sinking feeling, no matter your appetite for risk or threshold for anxiety. With this in mind, it makes sense to reach your retirement investing goals using strategies that induce as little stress as possible.

Stress-free investing? Does such a thing exist? Source

Because you’re here on Seeking Alpha, you realize the importance of being part of a supportive community of like-minded investors. While we might have different opinions on how to get there, we share a common goal -- to make money. In this respect, Seeking Alpha plays an important role in bringing us all together. Being part of a community of investors with shared goals and fears can help reduce investment-related stress. Being mindful of how your investment choices might impact your stress level can certainly help as well.

Of course, one way to vastly lower your stress is to get help choosing your investments and following a consistent strategy. Comprehensive tools and in-depth research on real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred stocks can help take the guesswork out of creating a steady stream of income for those seeking a margin of safety.

Which brings us to the next point: As investors, we’re known to evaluate risk. That’s such a tried and true hallmark of investing, it has become somewhat cliche.

Why do we concern ourselves with the level of risk we take on?

At the most basic level, it’s because we assume as risk increases so does the chance we’ll lose money. While this might be true, increased risk can also lead to outsized returns. However, as we inch closer to retirement, many of us sacrifice (potential and imagined) returns to protect capital. We’re going to need that money sooner rather than later, and who likes to stress over the prospects of a finely-tuned retirement plan going awry?

Today, we consider typical decisions investors face. What’s not typical is the consideration of something deeper than risk -- stress. We often ask ourselves, is it worth the risk? But maybe we should be asking, is it worth the stress? Does stress carry a price tag not worth measuring in investment results?

Slow and stress-free wins the race

Let’s look at one of the more popular streams of consciousness you’ll find on the financial web.

The notion that if you invested $10,000 or some other popularly round number into a high-flying stock at some previous point in time, you would have way more than $10,000 today. So, for example, $10,000 invested in Amazon (AMZN) five years ago would be worth $51,281, as of the end of August 2019.

Sounds amazing, but it’s not always that clearcut. And hindsight is 20/20.

Let’s say you didn’t fall for the if you had invested in $10,000 line with Amazon until around this time last year. Your $10,000 investment on August 31, 2018, would be worth a mere $8,828 today. Talk about stress!

Beyond the notion of timing, you rarely hear authors discuss the uncertainty inherent in making the decision to put a considerable sum of money into a volatile, momentum stock. They don’t talk about the emotional struggle -- and even torment -- some investors put themselves through. They’re scared to pull the trigger. They feel like an idiot for having not pulled the trigger. For some personality types, the fear of missing out can be strong.

This scenario aside -- if you experience an intense psychological push and pull in relation to an investment decision, you should ask yourself if it’s worth it. Reconsider exactly what it is you want and need in retirement. Do you want to sell stock, generate capital gains and use some or all of the proceeds to meet living and leisure expenses? Or is there another, less-risky, less potentially stress-inducing way?

Income generation

In How To Retire At 62 With $1.25 million, we put together a plan for Ted and Mary. We argue that while it might not be as sexy as a 413% increase in stock price, it’s actually the more attractive option for many, if not most people in or on their way to retirement. For example, Ted and Mary decided to keep 50% of their portfolio in preferred shares.

Here’s what we said about preferred stock in that article:

Preferred shares offer investors a higher yield than the common stock will normally carry. Further, preferred shares generally carry less volatility and less risk. Preferred share owners usually do not have voting rights. However, preferred stock does have a higher priority on assets and earnings relative to common stock… Preferred shares not only carry relatively less risk than the common stock, but the income tends to be significantly more consistent. Preferred shares carry a consistent yield that is normally higher than the yield on corporate bonds.

The portfolio of preferred shares Ted put together in that article generates nearly $47,000 in annual income. You can check it out in the above-linked article. But the moral of the story is if you’re aiming to produce income you can live off in retirement (and isn’t that really the goal come retirement?), you can utilize relatively less risky strategies that might take more time to research and execute, but generate considerably less stress throughout the process.

That’s why we focus so heavily on developing lower-risk strategies that allow our members to sleep at night while also producing a consistent stream of income. Retirees and retirement savers benefit from our approach, because we make it easy for them to maximize their income while also reducing their overall risk -- which, in turn, helps them stress less. What could be better than that?

Real estate

You might know a person like Ted -- one of his or her main goals is to purchase real estate on the road to retirement. The idea of collecting rental income in retirement appears compelling to many investors. While we’re not opposed to buying real estate, particularly your own residence, it goes back to why you’re doing it.

What goals are you trying to achieve? Does a less intensive, lower stress way of making them happen exist?

Owning rental property requires not only a substantial upfront investment, but many fixed and variable costs on monthly and unexpected schedules. One way or another, you have to put money in to get money out. If something goes wrong, you’re putting out cash. If a tenant moves, you need to find a replacement. Will you operate your properties yourself, have a management company do it for you, or a combination of both?

Here again, real estate investments can produce outsized returns, particularly in the nation’s top (and often outrageously expensive) markets, as well as income generation. But it’s income you’re going to have to work for. For our money, that effort is likely better spent putting together a portfolio of REIT stocks that produces income without overhead and the need to mind and maintain physical assets.

Yup, you really can invest in real estate without buying a brick-and-mortar building. Source

You might be better off letting somebody else do the legwork if you want to own real estate. A diversified portfolio of REITs can help you get to retirement and live off of your portfolio once there. Instead of managing properties, you’ll have time to research and manage your portfolio from a hammock and do the things you want to do during retirement, not the things mishaps such as busted water heaters and bad roofs force you to do.

Of course, thorough research and legwork is important when it comes to researching the best REIT and preferred stocks. Decades of investing in these sectors helps spot trends and opportunities before the market catches on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEVERAL INDIVIDUAL REITS AND PREFERRED SHARES, RATHER THAN THE INDEX FUNDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.