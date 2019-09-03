Full House Resorts: Concerns Are Mounting

But we're firmly in "not good enough" territory, and even at $2 that has to change for FLL to drive consistent upside.

Our EBITDA this past year was 14 million. With the full year of the hotel in Mississippi our run rate is at least 14 million even if you back out the real estate tax thing out of Rising Star, and then you add Bronco Billy's on, we end up at about $20 million of kind of run rate EBITDA...

- Full House Resorts (FLL) CEO Dan Lee on Q4 FY15 conference call

I think our run rate of EBITDA is pretty close to $20 million now, if you back out weather stuff and some of the other stuff. And someday, we’re going to have a quarter where we have good weather everywhere. And so I think we can get to the mid-20s, $25 million before building the big hotel at Bronco Billy’s...

- Lee on the Q1 2018 conference call

And if you look at EBITDA, it was $10 million when we got here, and it’s now about $18 million. If you factor in the lower tax rate at the Silver Slipper – no, at Rising Star – you’re probably at $20.5 million, and then the different sports books, our run rate is probably in the mid-20s at this point. Obviously, we’ve got to get all that stuff open and going, but it’s all in the works.

- Lee on the Q2 2019 conference call

Those three quotes sum up the bear case for FLL at this point. There's been, for almost four years now, growth coming just around the corner. It's never arrived. As Lee notes, trailing twelve-month EBITDA is about $18 million (actually, $17.5 million).

For a stock whose bull case was based on management's ability to turn the business around, that stagnation is a huge concern. And it's simply very difficult to return to a bullish stance toward FLL - which I held just a few years ago - until that changes and the overpromising stops.

To be sure, the fact that past targets have been missed doesn't mean future goals will be as well. And there has been good news here. The flagship Silver Slipper property in Mississippi continues to grow. A lower tax rate should help the challenged Rising Star property in Indiana. There are opportunities for inorganic growth in Colorado and, now, Illinois. And FLL is cheaper than it's been in a while.

Still, that history colors the story here. I'm more skeptical on the inorganic potential than most. Debt remains an issue and the clock is ticking on the U.S. macroeconomic expansion. As I wrote earlier this year, FLL is a "show me" story. And Full House, still, hasn't shown enough.

The Silver Slipper

The case for FLL over the past few years has been based on the idea that Lee and CFO Lewis Fanger would find a way to create value for shareholders. Before taking over at Full House after an activist campaign, the two successfully developed what is now the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, making an enormous profit on the equity by selling it to Ameristar (now part of Penn National Gaming (PENN)).

That case has taken a hit. Earnings have stalled out. Construction in Colorado is moving slower than expected. Much of a $10 million investment in growth capex, funded in part by a rights offering, went into the Rising Star, but ROI appears limited at best.

Back below $2, however, the fundamental case does get a bit more intriguing. EV/EBITDA is 7.7x - not necessarily cheap for a small, indebted play, but below the 10x+ the stock received at peak valuations in late 2017. And what makes the case interesting on paper is that the Silver Slipper supports a decent chunk of the enterprise value at this point.

More importantly given the company's plans and existing balance sheet, it gives Full House the ability to deleverage if risk rises - or to fund its growth efforts. It's the only Full House property that would be of interest to a larger regional operator. (Churchill Downs (CHDN) actually makes a lot of sense.) Perhaps more importantly for the bull case, it's the only property that could be of interest to casino REITs Vici Properties (OTC:VICI), Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), and MGM Growth Properties (MGP). Full House could execute a sale-leaseback transaction with those REITs to either deleverage or raise capital for opportunities, notably in Colorado.

Given the Silver Slipper's importance, an investor could argue that net/net, first-half results have been positive for Full House. At the company's most important property, revenue YTD has risen 12% and Adjusted EBITDA has increased 23%. Trailing twelve-month property EBITDA now is $13.5 million. Over $700,000 of that total, per commentary, has come from the initial rollout of sports betting.

With a sale at a mid-7x multiple - which might even be conservative relative to recent transactions in the space not driven by post-merger FTC requirements - Full House could pay off its debt, and have ~$15 million in cash net of the $10 million required for its cages. A sale-leaseback could raise much-needed capital to fund hotel construction in Colorado.

The Silver Slipper's performance in the first half unquestionably is good news. And if need be there should be interest in the property. The Mississippi market is mature, but it's at least stable. The competitive environment should be set, as the most recent property in the market (the Scarlet Pearl in D'lberville) appears to be struggling. Sports betting in neighboring Louisiana has been delayed until at least next year. So as leveraged as Full House is, the Silver Slipper might provide at least some downside protection, and might explain why investors have stepped in recently as FLL traded down to 30-month lows below $2.

Disappointment Elsewhere

That said, to drive upside, Full House needs a second catalyst. That's true both fundamentally - the Silver Slipper alone doesn't support $2+ - and in terms of the 'story' here.

And so one reason, and likely the key reason, why FLL declined over 50% from late 2017 highs to those multi-year lows is that the rest of the portfolio continues to struggle.

The Northern Nevada segment simply can't drive growth. Over the years, Lee has blamed the weather - alternately too much snow, and too little snow - for weakness in Lake Tahoe. After Q2, he posited that lower activity at the nearby Air Force base was pressuring results at Stockman's, in Fallon. But Full House also put over $6 million into the two properties - with most of the $5 million spend at Tahoe funded by owner Hyatt (H) - and profits continue to decline. Adjusted EBITDA in Nevada was over $5 million in 2013. It's $3.3 million over the past few quarters, with $6 million-plus in investment that was supposed to provide double-digit ROI.

The Rising Star in Indiana received several million in investments as well, including a new ferry service. Profits are down 21% in the first half after sub-5% growth last year. Bronco Billy's cash flow is below where it was when the company acquired it in 2016. The property clearly is losing market share to Century Casinos (CNTY), per commentary from that company. Development efforts in Indiana and New Mexico have failed, even if both admittedly were longshot efforts. (Full House's efforts seem to have led to some movement in Indiana, which will result in a lower tax rate for Rising Star. In New Mexico, the Racing Commission ultimately decided not to grant a sixth license, and seems unlikely to do so any time soon.)

If Full House can get something material outside of Mississippi, the stock can rally. But what will that something be?

The Opportunities

Here, too, past struggles don't necessarily guarantee future weakness. And Full House does have some opportunities, as Lee alluded to in estimating 'run-rate' EBITDA at this point.

The biggest might be the potential expansion of Bronco Billy's in Colorado Springs. Optimism toward that project led FLL to spike in late 2017. Lee and Full House have pointed to the expansion - including a hotel - as a way for Cripple Creek to duplicate the growth (and win per day figures) of Black Hawk, which is west of Denver.

As I wrote at the time, I'm not nearly as bullish on the expansion as Lee is. Colorado Springs obviously is a smaller metro than Denver. The drive to Cripple Creek is much more difficult than that to Black Hawk (which includes a straight-shot highway that's almost tame by local standards). And new hotel capacity is coming online from other properties.

Meanwhile, there's still the not-insignificant issue of financing a project that has a "soft budget", per Lee on the Q1 call of $115 to $120 million. He again floated a high-yield bond, a partnership, or a REIT (which presumably might be a package deal with Mississippi). But those discussions apparently have been going on, per commentary, since at least the beginning of 2018, with no apparent movement.

Construction on the parking garage appears delayed relative to past targets. And the original estimated budget, given on the Q3 2017 conference call, was $65 to $70 million (admittedly on what sounded like a back-of-the-envelope basis, but one that didn't seem to account for the difficulty of building in the mountains). At the time, Lee estimated something like $15-$20 million in EBITDA - that's not an enormously high ROI on the updated budget heading into year eleven of a macro cycle. There is some potential value-add here, but with the higher budget, potential competition, and real questions about financing the expansion no longer looks like the slam dunk it once was.

In Indiana, Lee estimated a $2.5 million benefit from a lower gaming tax rate as part of reworked Indiana gaming legislation. But there are downsides, too. Most notably, live dealers are going into Indianapolis-area racinos on January 1st, earlier than previously planned. Lee admitted on the Q1 call that move was "a negative force, [but] it's hard to know how big a negative it is." But he also told Indiana legislators back in 2015 in shall we say, colorful, language that such a move would be detrimental to Rising Star's business.

Whatever the exact effect, the problem for Rising Star still holds. It's barely profitable as is. TTM Adjusted EBITDA margins are 5.5%, which might well be the lowest figure of any casino owned by a publicly traded company. The figure gets to ~10% with the gaming tax help - but this still is a declining property even amid a strong economy. It's probably one recession away from being simply uneconomic, and it's difficult to see how that ever changes. Full House has put money into the property, built an RV park, constructed a now-free ferry, developed a Christmas casino, and upgraded the amenities. With one exception (more on this in a moment), there are no more levers to pull.

Finally, Full House has submitted an RFP for another new project, this time in Illinois. The company repurposed its "American Place" name from an effort to develop a project at the Indianapolis airport for a casino and hotel, including high-end suites.

I'm skeptical Full House has much chance here. Lee's description on the Q2 call sounded like someone unfamiliar with the area, notably his argument that Waukegan could use a property with more high-end offerings than other Chicago-area offerings. The problem is that Waukegan is not a play on Chicago demand. It might be only 35 miles away as the crow flies, but as someone who drives that route on a regular basis, it is a tough drive, particularly from downtown. High rollers are not braving the traffic (which is relatively constant, save for odd hours of the night) that makes the drive easily an hour-plus most of the time. This is a 'northern suburbs'/southern Wisconsin play, and that is a classic 'grind' market, to use Lee's term.

The second issue is that Full House is going against insiders. Six proposals were made. One comes from the owners of Rivers Casino (including Churchill Downs (CHDN)), the area's largest property. Another is tied to a VGT (video gaming terminal) operator owned by a former state senator. Illinois has a reputation for favoring insiders - and that reputation is well-deserved. I see little reason why an outsider whose very plan seems to somewhat misunderstand the market is going to win in that group.

Sports Betting

All told, the inorganic growth opportunities no longer look nearly as impressive. Progress in Colorado could help, and given the late 2017 trading could at least provide a short-term boost. But Indiana increasingly looks like a lost cause. Illinois is a longshot, to say the least. And there is neither the cash nor the obvious candidates for other property improvements (though Lee has floated the idea of a second hotel tower in Mississippi).

But there is one relatively new opportunity: sports betting. As noted in the quote that opens this article, Lee in particular sees a huge opportunity. He cited the ability to partner with digital operators in Indiana, saying that "almost 20 companies" had approached Full House about entering the market. A referendum in Colorado hits the ballot this year, with a reasonable 10% tax rate and online gambling. And, as noted, the Silver Slipper already has added $700K+ in profit from sports betting and conceivably could drive more growth going forward.

I've been on record as arguing that the sports betting opportunity is being overblown from a profit standpoint - and I see that as true for FLL as well. The $700K figure in Mississippi is impressive. But that property literally could not be better situated. There's no (legal) competition in nearby Louisiana. There's no online betting in the state. The area is among the most sports-crazed in the country (and probably the most).

Yet Lee posited after Q2 that Rising Star alone could add $2 to $3 million, thanks to onsite and online gambling. That seems to badly misunderstand the market. Onsite betting is going to face the same problem the casino does: two easier-to-reach properties on either side that can serve the Ohio market. (Ohio seems legally to have legalized sports betting itself once a regulatory argument is settled.) In online betting, Full House is going to get a cut of profits it supplies. But the giants with a presence in the state - including the tie-up of Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Caesars (CZR), plus Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Boyd Gaming (BYD) - are going to have a much easier time funneling customers, and keeping the profits.

Meanwhile, from a near-term standpoint, a market like Indiana is not going to be profitable up front. The Stars Group (TSG) is budgeting $40 million for investments behind its FOX Bet joint venture with Fox Corporation (FOX) (FOXA). Customer acquisition costs are going to be huge in the first couple of years, and profits at best thin and more likely negative in the start-up phase. Full House probably has a better chance in Colorado, though the same competition will hold (albeit in just three markets, with Century the only other publicly traded operator in Cripple Creek) but the same broad issues hold.

Lee seems to be arguing that sports betting can add something like $4-6 million in profit from the jump. I'd be stunned if the actual figure was anywhere close (and bear in mind that's incremental to the first-year results from the Silver Slipper, which of course is far and away the highest-traffic property). Rather, that seems likely to be another projection that doesn't get met.

Valuation

For all the negativity here, it's important to reiterate that this still can work. I'd expect some incremental contribution from sports betting at some point. The tax rate in Indiana helps. FLL isn't necessarily cheap: EV/EBITDA (excluding $10 million in cash from net debt, which is needed to operate cages) is 8.3x, only a modest discount to even a major like BYD (and actually a premium to PENN). But a couple of million in taxes, $1-2 million from sports betting, and growth in Mississippi can change that. Something like $22 million at 7.5x still suggests ~35% upside in FLL shares.

But there are two key factors that offset that paper case. The first is the ongoing execution and forecasting issues. Performance needs to improve. A target of some kind needs to be hit, full stop. It's clear from recent trading that management has lost some confidence (particularly among an investor base that's more retail-heavy than most) and it's going to be tough for the stock to rally without that confidence being recaptured.

The second, which I've noted before, is that since Lee and Fanger took over, this has been a case where M&A was the preferred outcome. Lee himself has noted that he's incentivized to sell the company. Company-specific issues aside, that's now a much tougher proposition. There aren't operators out there big enough to swallow Full House who also are going to be interested in Fallon, Indiana, or even the leased Tahoe property. Privately held Affinity Gaming offered $1.79 per share last year (FLL was at $3), and maybe someone like Golden Entertainment (GDEN) would be interested. But there simply is a small, and smaller, pool of logical acquirers than there was a few years ago when Eldorado was smaller and the likes of Isle of Capri, Tropicana, and even Pinnacle still were independent.

Those issues have held for a while - but from here, first-half performance actually has been a net negative for FLL, Mississippi results aside. There's still too much optimism for management and not enough progress in the rest of the portfolio. With the stock still not cheap based on trailing figures, both of those problems need to get fixed. And investors need to some progress on either front before stepping in at $2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.