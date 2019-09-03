Irrational Markets Offer Buying Opportunities

The stock market is still driven by a bull market. In the absence of alternatives, investors look for stocks and buy up everything that seems halfway cheap.

Policy and stock performance are related

Even in liberal states, the markets do not act completely detached from politics and regulatory requirements. Politics and business go hand in hand, and so do politics and the performance of stock markets. While it is not always clear who is actually following whom (stock markets are following politics or politics are following stock markets), it is the fact, at least in the USA, that in the majority of cases the politics were accompanied by bull markets. This can be seen in the course of the S&P 500 (SPY; VXX; VOO). Regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans were in power, things had been going uphill since the Second World War.

Fear and relief driven irrationality

At the moment, however, I am assuming that the market is characterized by irrationality. The stock market is still driven by a bull market. In the absence of alternatives, investors look for stocks and buy up everything that seems halfway cheap. At the same time, they're attached to President Trump's mouth. If he even uses the words punitive tariffs in his mouth, the investors react immediately, in one direction or the other.

I think these reactions are fear and relief driven. On the one hand, the length of this bull market frightens investors. Many investors would prefer to sell, and after a crash, get back in again when the smoke has cleared and everyone is nice to each other again. However, in the absence of alternatives, the bull market feeds itself almost by itself. Investors, looking for returns, are driven into the bull market with their herd despite their fear. When Trump announces punitive tariffs again or his intention to increase them, investors startle and feel their fears are confirmed. The same herd that previously ran in one direction now reverses and hectically runs out of the stock market again.

Investors shouldn't get me wrong. Of course, it is the President of the United States who has the power to boost the economy or to crash it. All he has to do is take certain measures that either motivate investors to invest or get investors to stop all investment.

Investors, however, attach disproportionate importance to Donald Trump's words. After the US President announced a further increase in punitive tariffs, the Apple (AAPL) share fell by 4.5 percent on Friday evening. However, when it comes to possible regulatory measures against large tech companies, this discussion has virtually no impact on share prices. Amazon (AMZN), too, which is increasingly having to deal with demands for a break up, is still being traded with a P/E ratio of 70. There's a certain irrationality among the investors. When it became clear that Qualcomm (QCOM) would be fined by the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe, I calculated the exact amount almost exactly in advance. When I informed my readers about it, most of the comments did not deal with the question of how to react, but only how wrong this decision would be. But that was not the crucial question because in the end, the European Commission imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm. So times have changed now. We are no longer in the discussion phase of talking about how likely an intervention by authorities is. Now we are talking about if a demerge has a chance of more than 50 percent or not:

Furthermore, you have the same discussion in the USA:

Even the head of the FTC Chairman Joe Simons said he’s prepared to break up major technology platforms if necessary by undoing their past mergers. Personally, I consider the possibility of regulatory measures against companies like Amazon to be quite high, regardless of whether I consider them to be right and reasonable or not.

In contrast to regulatory measures, punitive tariffs are also only temporary in nature. Irrespective of how reasonable and necessary they are, they damage both the USA and China. At some point, therefore, the parties will inevitably have to come to an agreement, as both systems rely on economic growth and the respective populations have become accustomed to this growth and rising prosperity.

Opportunities for long term investors

But these irrationals also create opportunities for investors. On the one hand, there is the option for short-term traders to use this volatility. After things calmed down at the beginning of the year, volatility is increasing again.

Long-term investors could also benefit from this development. Long-term investors are players who do not pay attention to these daily movements, but remain stubbornly invested. The setbacks can provide great regular re-purchase opportunities. This enabled me to repurchase my Henkel (OTCPK:HELKF/OTCPK:HENKY/OTCPK:HENOY) shares and lower my average purchase price. In the same way I will also use the development to increase my stakes in the following companies:

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY; OTCPK:SMAWF)

3M (MMM)

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

Investors takeaway

The investors key takeaway is that every situation creates threats and opportunities. Given that one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat, investors have to perform very thorough due diligence. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the yardstick of your own investment. Accordingly, I assess the risks from the trade dispute as only temporary. I am more concerned about regulatory risks. I personally use the individual setbacks as a purchase opportunity.

