Malibu Boats: An Attractive Play For Cyclical Contrarians

For those who see U.S. economic fears, in particular, as overdone, a cheap valuation, variable-cost model, and growth opportunities make MBUU one of the most attractive stocks out there.

On a backward-looking basis, there may not be a cheaper stock in the market than Malibu Boats (MBUU). Growth over the past eight fiscal years has been staggering:

Malibu Boats FY11-FY19 CAGR In Key Metrics

Metric CAGR Revenue 27.2% Adjusted EBITDA 41.3% Unit Volume 11.1% Adjusted EPS 18.8% Average Selling Price 5.1%

data sourced by author from Malibu press releases and SEC filings; fiscal years end June 30

Obviously, there's been some help. Boat sales plunged during the financial crisis, and have steadily recovered this decade. Malibu has made two material acquisitions, picking up sterndrive manufacturer Cobalt in 2017 and high-end outboard play Pursuit Boats last year.

Still, Malibu has continued to take market share. Its Malibu and Axis brands combined took 31.3% of the performance sport boat category in CY2018, against 24.5% in 2010, according to Malibu's most recent 10-K. The acquisitions expand its reach beyond that relatively small category (~5% of unit sales in CY18, again per the 10-K, though dollar share figures are likely roughly double that). And it's not as if Malibu is some heavily leveraged roll-up even after a pair of ~$100 million deals. Net debt at the end of fiscal 2019 was less than 1x EBITDA.

Despite that performance, MBUU has seen significant selling pressure of late:

Data by YCharts

And the stock now is downright cheap. It trades at just 7.4x fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS, and 7.2x Adjusted EBITDA. Even after a ~10% bounce following Q4 earnings last week, investors are valuing MBUU as if growth is over and declines are beginning.

To be fair, there are some reasons for that caution. And there are other beaten-down cyclicals on offer for investors who believe that U.S. macro fears, in particular, are overdone - including an even cheaper play in the boating space. But even in that context, MBUU looks too cheap. And it's likely one of the highest-reward plays out there for investors who believe U.S. consumer strength is going to continue for longer than bears seem to think.

The Case Against MBUU

There are three broad arguments against MBUU at the moment. The first is a basic cyclical case: the U.S. (which accounted for 92% of Malibu's fiscal 2019 sales) is going to hit a recession at some point, and possibly soon. Tariff impacts may hit the consumer demand which is propping up the U.S. economy. (They also could have a direct impact on Malibu's cost structure, though management said on the Q2 FY19 call that the effect was relatively immaterial.) The yield curve is inverted. And simple history dictates that an economy heading into year eleven of expansion has to hit a speed bump at some point.

The second argument is more cyclical in nature. Figures cited by industry leader Brunswick (BC) a few years back showed that U.S. powerboat unit sales from 1992-2006 averaged roughly 300,000 annually. The figure in 2018, cited in Malibu's 10-K from the same source (the National Marine Manufacturers Association), was 207,000.

But that figure has been declining over the decades - and so the industry may be closer to a ceiling than it might appear simply by comparing pre-crisis and post-crisis levels. Those pesky millennials seem to have greater interest in non-motorized alternatives like kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Student debt and higher housing prices limit disposable income among that group, particularly for the types of boat Malibu manufactures (FY19 ASP was almost $93,000.) The increasing preference for urban living among higher-income households in the GenX/GenY cohorts should limit boat ownership. Baby boomers (the youngest of whom are ~56) are aging out. "Uber for boats" models can limit individual purchases.

Both concerns have been amplified by near-term data, a key reason why the sector on the whole has had an ugly run of late:

Data by YCharts

June boating registrations declined 14%, leading Street analysts to cut earnings estimates and price targets across the sector. Brunswick lowered its full-year unit volume outlook after Q2. Malibu CEO Jack Springer said the Q4 FY19 call last week that his company's inventory levels were "slightly elevated". Springer also noted that "higher-than-normal competitor inventory" presented a "meaningful challenge" in terms of promotional pricing and incentives. Malibu itself is pushing to get 2019 model years off the floor, and will likely taking a pricing hit in the process. It's possible, if not likely at this point, that similar pressure might extend into the key selling season for 2020 models.

For these reasons, the argument is that, yes, MBUU is cheap at 7x+ EPS and EBITDA. But it should be cheap. It's a cyclical after a decade of macro expansion, which alone suggests multiple contraction. The company's own guidance for fiscal 2020 projects modest EBITDA margin compression and a "low single-digit percentage decrease" in unit volumes. It's possible that profits are at, or at least close to, a peak. And so a single-digit multiple isn't necessarily out of line, or even attractive.

The Case for MBUU

At this point, and this price, the bearish argument is one that sounds good from a broad standpoint but seems to miss key points about Malibu in particular and key attributes of the stock. Among them:

1. The high-end part of the market isn't cracking - and probably won't.

The data points surrounding overall unit volume are somewhat concerning. Inventory builds at the dealer level probably suggest some "choppy" performance, as Malibu management repeatedly termed it on the Q4 call (it's not clear whether the pun was intended).

But it's worth noting that - at least per Brunswick's commentary following its Q2 - the pressure is coming in areas where Malibu has less, or in some cases, no exposure. It's the value end of the market that has seen the biggest inventory buildup: aluminum boats, pontoons, and sub-150 hp engines. Those are not Malibu markets. Pursuit, for instance, had an average selling price of $240,000 in Q4. Cobalt does play in the declining sterndrive space, one reason I didn't particularly love that acquisition when it was announced. But it's taking market share, at least, and its boats largely are in the 23-foot and higher space - where sterndrive has been strongest, if on a relative basis.

These are mostly boats for serious boaters used for specific activities, whether it's saltwater (and, down the line, freshwater) fishing via Pursuit or wakeboarding/water skiing for Malibu and Axis. And they are mostly boats purchased by those with enough wealth to easily survive a modest recession. As Springer put it in prepared remarks on the Q4 call, as part of a broader discussion clearly focused on investor concerns, "We have premium brands which will perform better during a downturn."

Declines in small-engine pontoons and other 'value' categories don't really apply all that much here. And ignoring those declines, the industry data isn't nearly as concerning as headline figures might suggest, even disregarding the fact that registration data rebounded in July and, according to Malibu, strength continued into August.

2. When picking a sector play, pick the winner.

Again, Malibu has received some help from the cycle and from acquisitions. But that's true of other plays in the space, notably Brunswick (though that company also destroyed some value via its foray into and out of the fitness vertical). The rising economic tide should have lifted all boatmakers, but it's MBUU that's risen the highest:

Data by YCharts

Again, Malibu is taking market share across the board. It's focused on vertical integration of late, bringing trailers, engines, and now flooring in-house. Both acquisitions look smart, and early returns promising. Pursuit, in particular, has room for significant capacity expansion and improved distribution in freshwater markets. At least per management's view, Malibu on a whole is in a better inventory position than its competitors.

It's far too simplistic to chalk up Malibu's 2011-2019 growth to just a better economy and lower unemployment. The company has made notable improvements in efficiency, operations, and product development. On the Q4 call, Springer called the new Malibu 20 VTX, one of four models launching this year, "the greatest crossover boat in watersports history." That might prove to a bit hyperbolic, but this is a quality company making quality products. It's outperformed its peers amid the stronger economy, and with benefits from vertical integration and new models arriving in a potentially tougher environment, should do the same going forward, at least on a relative basis.

3. This is a variable-cost model, which (in theory) limits downside.

Again, Springer clearly was trying to answer investor concerns on the Q4 call, little surprise that MBUU touched a two-year low in the weeks ahead of the release. (The stock still is ~50% below 2018 highs.) And one of the key points he made was on Malibu's variable-cost model.

Springer said that in a "normal downturn" (ie, those that occurred prior to 2008), units generally fall 20-30% before rebounding quickly within 2-3 years. And in that scenario, Malibu would maintain gross margins in the 20-24% range (against low-24 prints the last two fiscal years) with EBITDA margins in the "mid-teens" (against mid-18% in FY18 and FY19).

This might seem like standard management optimism - but at least in terms of margins, it's borne out by recent performance. Malibu's Adjusted EBITDA margins actually declined 111 bps between FY14 and FY19. Acquisitions are a part of that, particularly Pursuit, which has higher COGS. But this is not a standard fixed-cost manufacturing model, or a company where margin expansion has propelled the recent earnings growth (save for a sharp rebound earlier this decade from ~8% in FY11 to ~19% in FY13).

If Springer is right, even recessionary performance wouldn't be that bad. A 30% decline in units and a 5% decline in pricing would knock revenue down by ~one-third. EBITDA margins of 14% suggest EBITDA drops by right about half.

Put another way, MBUU at the moment is trading at ~15x trough EBITDA - at least by management's model. And Springer said in the Q&A that it would probably take a 80-90% decline in units - in other words, an absolute catastrophe - for EBITDA to dip below breakeven. In that environment, MBUU shares no doubt plunge - but it's hard to find too many stocks that wouldn't do the same in what sounds like a repeat of 2008-09, or perhaps even something worse.

4. Opportunities elsewhere aren't quite what they were.

source: Goldman Sachs via Twitter

Other cyclical stocks have seen some pressure of late, admittedly. But the 'cheap' opportunities there aren't quite what they were at the time of the December sell-off. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) has bounced 30% from December lows. Housing and construction stocks certainly looked like an opportunity at those lows; the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) has risen 44% from its bottom, and 36% YTD.

It's been easy at times over the past year to look at 'cheap' cyclicals and argue, "well, yes, it's cheap, but so are a lot of others". That's not quite the case to the same extent anymore. Maybe that's not necessarily a good thing, as to some investors that might signal an overconfident market and/or a case where investors are blindly piling into U.S. stocks amid risk (and lack of yield) elsewhere in the world.

Still, when looking for stocks with reasonable leverage and single-digit forward multiples, most of the candidates are in sectors like financials, energy, automotive, and airlines, where the secular issues look potentially more pronounced. At the very least, there seem to be many fewer contrarian cyclical plays on the U.S. economy than there were just a couple of quarters ago.

Whither MBUU?

With the declines across the sector, the cases for the four boat manufacturers have lined up much the way they did before:

Boat Manufacturer Valuations

Stock P/E EV/EBITDA Period MBUU 7.4x 7.2x Jun-19 MCFT* 5.5x 5.0x Jun-19 MPX 17x 12.6x Jun-19 BC** 11x 8.7x Dec-19

data compiled by author

* - author estimate

** - midpoint of updated guidance

MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) is the value play. MBUU is the 'pay a little more for quality' play. BC, due to both scale and the buildout of its parts & accessories business, probably has less cyclical exposure (and a big buyback on the way: the company is planning to take out ~8% of its share count in the second half of this year). And Marine Products (MPX) still seems oddly expensive (the best explanation I've heard is that its thin float and ownership by the same group that runs Rollins (ROL) means a takeout might arrive at some point).

In the past, I've chosen BC (in which I've bought the proverbial dip twice before selling each time) and MCFT, which I owned for a couple of years before exiting last year. But at this point, MBUU looks more attractive. Pro forma multiples actually are lower than reported figures suggest, given Pursuit still will contribute on an inorganic basis to Malibu's fiscal Q1 (calendar Q3) results. MasterCraft has some shakiness in its NauticStar unit, and has its own fiscal Q4 report plus an Investor Day coming this month. (Whether that's good news or bad news isn't clear just yet.) Brunswick just cut guidance, and has greater international and tariff exposure. Accessories play Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) doesn't look quite cheap enough amid stalling growth, and I'm not a fan of the MarineMax (HZO) business model.

The combination of performance and value makes MBUU look like the most attractive play, at least at this point. But that obviously doesn't mean it's a risk-free trade. Selling pressure on the sector and the stock can continue. Capex is going to spike next year amid capacity expansions, pressuring near-term free cash flow. There is a bit of a catalyst problem at the moment: fiscal Q1 results (likely coming in early November) will matter, but after that the sector essentially boils down to an argument over the industry until selling season data starts arriving in March of next year.

Still, there's a nice case here. MBUU is a variable-cost cyclical that seems like it's being valued as a fixed-cost cyclical. It's seemingly being tarred with a broad sector brush despite having most of its exposure to higher-end and potentially more protected categories. And it's available at ~7x pro forma earnings power, what appears to be a post-crisis low in terms of valuation, and one of the lower figures in the entire market. That's an attractive combination, and particularly if U.S. macro fears are unfounded, it's a combination that suggests a strong rebound from recent lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MBUU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.