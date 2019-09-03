Emerald Health Therapeutics: Cash Crunch Coming To Focus After Q2

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) only had $3 million cash left at the end of Q2. The company managed to get $25 million from issuing convertible debentures but $10 million of that will go straight into paying for its Quebec acquisition. We think the company is likely going to need to raise additional capital again in order to fund remaining facility buildouts and fulfilling its commitment to the Pure Sunfarms JV.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q2 Review

Emerald reported 2019 Q2 results, which showed that revenue almost doubled to $5.0 million driven by higher sales from both recreational and medical markets. The company began shipments to Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Prince Edward Island. Besides the Pure Sunfarms JV, the company made progress with its own facilities in Vancouver and Quebec as it was licensed for the initial 15,000 sq ft of its 78,000 sq ft organic cannabis production greenhouse in Vancouver. The facility will eventually become 156,000 sq ft in size and produce over 20,000 kg per year combined with 12 acres of outdoor cultivation. With its Verdélit facility, the company is still in the process of obtaining a Health Canada license for its 88,000 sq ft facility. The company expects to use its Verdélite facility mainly for value-added cannabis products when they become legal in fall 2019. Overall, the company has expanded its market access but the progress seems too slow as legalization happened almost one year ago. The $5 million in sales was a big improvement from Q1 but remains much lower than many peers that started after Emerald in the cannabis market.

(Source: Public Filings)

Cash Shortfall

However, the biggest concern that emerged after Q2 was Emerald's liquidity position. In the first 6 months of 2019, Emerald lost $18 million of cash from operations driven by $12 million builds in inventory which is offset by $8 million infusions from related parties including a $6 million loan from Emerald Health Sciences Inc. bearing a 10% interest rate.

(Source: Public Filings)

However, the company has been investing heavily into its expansions and it has spent $8.5 million in the Pure Sunfarms JV and $12.5 million of capital expenditures. The $22 million outflow from investing exacerbated the cash crunch while Emerald managed to raise some capital as well. During the first 6 months this year, Emerald raised $15 million from issuing equity and $1 million from option exercises. However, the company also repaid $2.5 million of long-term debt and paid out $5 million related to its Verdélite acquisition. At the end of the quarter, Emerald only had $2.6 million of cash available which represents a significant near-term liquidity risk.

(Source: Public Filings)

To address the upcoming liquidity cliff, the company announced on August 28 that it will issue $25 million through convertible debentures. The converts will bear an interest rate of 5% and a conversion price of $2.0. The company also issued 12.5 million warrants exercisable at $2.0 for two years.

However, Emerald also has a few upcoming cash outlays that will further weaken its financial profile. It announced during Q2 earnings that it has renegotiated its remaining considerations owing to the vendors of Verdélite. The company still has $10 million to be paid in cash post-Q2 which will consume a large portion of the proceeds from convertible debenture issuances. Furthermore, the company still needs to invest heavily in its Vancouver facility as the second greenhouse is still under construction. Emerald said that it has paid the bulk of capex related to these two facilities but we expect additional costs to be incurred before they could enter production. Additionally, Emerald has a $25 million capital commitment to its Pure Sunfarms JV and has $12.5 million remaining to be paid as the JV pursues a second greenhouse conversion. Overall, we expect the company to face continued high levels of cash burn for the rest of 2019. The $25 million convertible debentures offering alleviated its near-term cash concerns but we believe the company has a number of upcoming payments that will use most of the amounts raised.

Several other potential cash infusions include the gradual repayment of $13 million shareholder loan to the JV and continued contributions from its large shareholder, Emerald Health Sciences Inc., which owns 27% of Emerald. The company could also begin to see operational cash inflow despite the fact it is highly unlikely to happen before 2H 2020 based on the current timeline.

Looking Ahead

We think Emerald is likely going to face continued liquidity pressure in the next few quarters as it invests in its own facilities and Pure Sunfarms JV. Additionally, the company needs to pay the remaining $10 million for its Quebec acquisition which will consume half of the convertible debentures it just issued. We think the company has exhibited sub-par execution as it still does not have a large-scale cultivation facility operating almost one year into legalization. Moreover, the market has not given the company credit for its 50% ownership in the Pure Sunfarms JV, unlikely its partner Village Farms (VFF). The complicated web of insider ownership and transactions reduces the appeal of Emerald as an investment, especially in light of past corporate governance scandals in the cannabis sector. We would remain on the sidelines until Emerald can significantly improve its liquidity position and demonstrate its ability to complete projects on-time and on-budget. The likelihood of additional capital raise also limits any near-term upside.

