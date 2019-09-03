Brookfield Renewable Partners: Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

My investment contributes to the necessary change in the global energy production and likely will offer a very solid rate of return as well!

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) is a globally diversified, multitechnology, owner and operator of renewable power assets. In my last article I wrote about ESG investing and whether Ecolab could be an addition to my portfolio. In this article I’ll take a dive into Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Business model

The business model of BEP is actually rather simple. They acquire and develop renewable power assets and businesses (mainly hydro, solar and wind), finance these assets with a mix of debt (investment grade basis) and equity and optimize cash flow and value utilizing their operating expertise. BEP locks in stable cash flows via long-term (usually 20-year), inflation-adjusted power purchase agreements (PPAs). These contracts are mostly entered into with utilities, distribution companies, and industrial users. Most of these counterparties have investment-grade credit ratings, and the weighted average remaining contract is for 16 years.

The funds from operation these PPAs generate are then used by BEP to pay distributions to investors. BEP targets around 12% to 15% long-term total returns.

Technically BEP is a limited partnership, but it has a lot of the characteristics of what is called a “yieldco”. It’s a dividend growth-oriented public company, created by a parent company that bundles renewable and/or conventional long-term contracted operating assets in order to generate predictable cash flows. Yieldcos are similar to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) since they don’t retain earnings but return most of the income to their shareholders to avoid double taxation.

Portfolio

BEP is active around the globe. Since 2013 they’ve added over 11.000 MW of capacity, mainly in North America, but also in other regions (Europe, Asia Pacific).

The world’s advanced economies are still running mostly on fossil fuels but are in the early stages of replacing much of the thermal centralized generation with a mix of centralized and decentralized renewable technologies. Currently their capacity is divided over the following asset classes:

45% in hydroelectric, mostly in North America. 26% in wind, also mostly in North America. 10% in solar 19% in storage and other type of assets (biomass, cogeneration)

In the next five years, BEP aims to expand in their core markets. Between now and 2021 various project will be commissioned which add around $11 million to FFO on an annualized basis. Furthermore BEP expects to advance their development pipeline with 446 MW of construction-ready and advanced stage projects, through final permitting and securing a route-to-market, as well as assessing 87 MW of potential repowering projects in New York, California and Hawaii. These projects, once commissioned, are expected to contribute over $55 million in FFO on an annualized basis

Revenue growth

In the previous section I already discussed future investment projects and opportunities. This is one of three operational pillars. Together these pillars are expected to deliver 6% to 11% growth in FFO per unit.

Inflation escalator: 1 to 2% Expected margin expansion through cost savings: 2 to 4% Advanced development pipeline: 3% to 5%

Inflation indexation in their contracts provide deliver about $50 million of FFO growth. BEP currently has cost reduction programs across the business, with the majority of savings from North American (including TerraForm) and Colombian businesses. In total BEP expects up to $125 million of FFO growth from margin expansion.

Approximately 90% of BEP’s power generation is contracted for the long-term with an average power purchase agreement term of over 15 years. With stable (and slightly decreasing costs) this leads to stable and highly predictable margins. The only meaningful variance to results is the underlying generation resource i.e. the amount of wind that blows and water that flows. Although this variability is the reality of its business, their global scale provides significant resource diversity benefits. For example, BEP noted that in their recent earnings report that weaker wind resource in the U.S. and Ireland was largely offset by outperformance in Brazil.

The world still has a long way to go in replacing their current polluting energy sources with renewable and clean alternatives. Going forward, renewable energy is expected to continue to grow rapidly towards 2030.

Solar and wind power have experienced rapid cost decline over the past decade. Solar power capex has declined from $4,400/kW in 2010 to less than $1,000/ kW today (source: IRENA: Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2017). Wind power has also seen a strong cost reduction. In some regions that have carbon emission pricing and/or good resources, solar and wind power have reached or exceeded cost parity with new coal and gas assets and are approaching cost parity with existing coal and gas assets.

This report further notes that: “ On the demand-side, the overall growth in energy demand and increasing share of electricity required in the energy mix to meet global and national emissions targets, are important drivers for renewable energy capacity build. There is increasing awareness in the public that the consequences of not meeting the 1.5°C target will pose a major threat to human health.”

McKinsey expects that installed capacity and electricity production from renewable energy sources will grow with 6% per year until 2030.

In their own investor presentation BEP expects that a world with 100% renewable energy needs an investment of about $11 trillion. Suffices to say there is a long runway for growth left.

Balance sheet

Let’s take a look at the balance sheet. BEP maintains a strong balance sheet. S&P reaffirmed its BBB+ credit rating with a neutral outlook. BEP has available liquidity of $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, accompanied with a well-laddered debt maturity profile. More than 60% of its debt is due after 2023 (see below) and its long-term debt maturity is more than 10 years.

More than 75% of its debt is non-recourse debt. That means that risks are minimized and contained to just the financed assets.

The capital structure has been more or less stable throughout the last years. Obviously the asset base grew, from about $ 16 billion to more than $ 34 billion (or 11% per annum). However the proportion of equity to assets remained stable at 45 to 50% and long-term debt at 30%. The rest of the capital structure is funded by deferred income taxes and other liabilities.

Dividend

Over the last 5 years, BEP has grown its FFO per unit by 8% annually and increased their distribution per unit by about 6% per year. Their dividend payout is about 75% of funds from operations (their target ratio is 70%) and they expect a long-term distribution growth rate in the range of 5 – 9%.

The dividend yield historically hovers around 6%. Late last year the shares offered a yield of 8%. Since then the yield has come down to its current level of 5.4%.

Valuation

So the company, its business model, its future drivers of growth and the financials all look promising. The question remains whether the valuation at its current price makes sense. In the table below I've made a sensitivity analysis for a holding period of four years and what the expected returns will be based on the FFO per unit growth rate and the ending FFO-multiple. I made the assumption that dividend growth rate will be 80% of the FFO growth rate because BEP wants to slightly lower its payout ratio.

Source: table and calculations from author

So in the case the exit FFO-multiple will be somewhere around 15x (its current multiple) and the FFO per unit will grow at 8% (slightly lower than the midpoint of its forecasted range), the expected rate of return (including received dividends) at its current price is roughly 14%.

If you expect the FFO per unit growth to be on the lower side of its range (5 to 6%) and the exit FFO-multiple therefore would decrease to 12x, the total return would still be positive (6%). Even in the case of a historically high ending yield of 8%, the return is positive, albeit barely. This shows to me that there is a margin of safety at its current share price. Disclaimer: a few months ago I bought my first batch of BEP at $ 35 per share.

To conclude: I am thrilled by the idea that my investment contributes to the necessary change in the global energy production and likely will offer a very solid rate of return as well. This seems like a case of have your cake and eat it too!

