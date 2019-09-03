Avoid HP Inc. For Now

The business model is in jeopardy in a changing market environment, insiders have been selling, and the company's recent fundamental performance has not been strong.

HP Inc. (HPQ), the personal computing and device company that many investors know, is a value trap. The Palo Alto headquartered company is not a good value play at current levels.

Fundamentally Undervalued - At First Glance

At first glance, HPQ is cheap. With a market capitalization just below $30 billion, the company pays a healthy and safe 3.6% dividend yield on sales of $60 billion. Trading in the $18 / share range, HPQ's shares can be purchased today on the market at a P/E ratio of 7x (TTM) or 8x (forward). The company is valued at only 10x free cash flow, which is a very interesting level for many value investments in the public markets that have demonstrated growth.

However, insiders have been selling, margins are concerning, and the business may not face the same growth prospects today.

Value Trap

Just because the printing industry is a near-$1 trillion market does not mean that HPQ is the company to remain dominant. While Printing has helped the company's performance in recent periods, the company will have to run an uphill race as the industry becomes more commoditized from a supplier perspective.

I agree with fellow SA author Vince Martin that HPQ is cheap for good reason. Growth has been seen at the company in various business units, but as competitors continue their R&D and advance new technologies in the space, I expect HPQ's market position to deteriorate and converge to industry average.

3D printing is a fascinating, dynamic new space, but it has billions of dollars of venture capital investments backing new upstarts in the vertical. I think it is unlikely that HPQ will become the dominant player in this space as there are many well-capitalized competitors approaching the new market segment from a more technology driven perspective. In any event, capturing dominant market position in this space will require a great deal of capital and further expenditure on R&D and marketing.

Upside Potential

Of course, management could realize the risks inherent in pursuing its current strategy and pivot. Perhaps the greatest upside potential - and risk to those bearish on HPQ - stems from prudent capital allocation on the part of the management team. HPQ is still a large company and is well-capitalized to the point that it could easily acquire smaller technology companies with promising intellectual property around disrupting the industries it is playing in today. This would allow HPQ to grow into the owner of the disruption rather than serving as the victim.

The challenge with this scenario playing out is that HPQ has 55,000 employees globally and is a massive, bureaucratic organization. Once the crown jewel of Silicon Valley innovation, the company's brand is no longer the "latest and greatest" in the tech scene and they may have trouble retaining top talent even after such acquisitions take place. Thus, I do not consider this a likely path forward for the company.

Conclusion

Avoid HPQ if you are approaching it from a "value" perspective - it has underperformed, for good reason. Its core business is deteriorating and the "growth prospects" of the company are not compelling. There are better investment opportunities in the public markets that can give your portfolio better exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.