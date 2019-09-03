Software AG - Disastrous Stock Performance So Far - Fundamentally Undervalued

It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better

Q YTD stock decline of 20% vs TecDax +13% - Is it justified?

Software AG has delivered a rather disappointing performance so far, significantly underperforming its benchmark TecDax by a - 33% ytd. We looked at the key stock drivers this year in order to understand such drastic stock decline from € 30,8 at the beginning of the year sliding to as low as €23,51 in mid August.

31 January - Q4 prelims release - market wasn't convinced, with stock declining by -5,8% on that day. The results were rather mixed with sales down by -1,5%; adj. EBITA at 32% - upper end of the guidance 30% to 32%. The actual reason for such stock reaction was the outlook with guidance for adj. EBITA margin cut to 28% to 30% reflecting higher level of investments.

5 February - Capital Market Day - Software AG introduced Helix - restructuring program including €50m of additional investments, US restructuring and switch to subscriptions. The first stock reaction was quite positive + 4.3% on the first day. However, as the market started to understand the impact of the Helix program, the stock declined by -3.2% in the following 5 days.

11 April - Q1 19 results release - stock reaction was overall positive: 1 day reaction +0,8% and 3 day reaction +4,3% on the back of strong sales growth of 7,8%. The market reacted quite positively to the sales growth despite 1) soft core DBP up +1.1% / -1,1% fx adj; 2) IoT being the key driver grew by + 48,4% - significantly below guidance: 75% to 125% and 3) adj. EBITA margin dropped sharply by - 180bps. We believe, the market bought into the management expectation of a temporary setback. This however was a significant understatement as we see in the following Q2 results and the stock reaction.

19 July - Q2 19 results release - sharp stock decline of -11,9% on the first day and -10,8% on day 3. We believe, the stock reaction wasn't unjustified, given very weak results in core DBP (sales down by - 4,2%/ -6% fx adj.) which triggered guidance cut to -6% to +0% from +3% to +7%. Adj. EBITA margin declined sharply by -320bps vs previous year.

We believe the overall market reaction was justified, given continued deterioration in KPIs. In addition, the management was bullish with the guidance and failed to see/assess the full magnitude of the restructuring program. We won't be surprised if the stock will continue its downward spiral in H2 as we see potentially another profit warning.

Chart 1 Stock performance has been very disappointing so far

Q What does fundamental valuation tells us?

From valuation perspective Software AG seems undervalued with an average upside potential of around 31% over 2019-21 time period.

Our DCF model, which factored in all the uncertainty and implementation risks associated with upcoming migration returns fair fundamental value of €29 - implying 20% upside to the current price of €24,50.

The following assumptions have been made: 1) sales drop of -2% over the transition phase (2020-2022), with a subsequent recovery of +3,5% over 2023-25 and long term growth of +2%; 2) WACC of 9% factoring in high forecasting uncertainty over the transition period and execution risks; 3) adj. EBITA dropping to 26% by 2021 with a subsequent recovery to 30% in the long term.

We have also looked at some of its peers (largely from US), which returned fair values in the range of €28,5 (P/E) and €37,5 (EV/EBIT) over 2019-21. These valuation levels imply at least 17% upside going up to us much as 50%.

Chart 2 Fundamental valuation implies 31% upside

We have also looked at the historical multiple valuation using the exact same set of multiples (i.e. EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E) over the period of 2016-18. Once again, the message is clear - Software AG seems to be substantially undervalued by at least 27%.

However, we point out that neither its peers no its history incorporates any of drastic changes in the business model - therefore should be applied with caution.

Chart 3 Historical valuation supports DCF and peer with upside of 27%

New CEO - New Restructuring

Q Yet another restructuring?

The newly appointed CEO Sanjay Brahmawar (since August 2018) is addressing the historical disconnect between a very attractive market environment and the low-growth situation of Software AG. This misbalance should be eliminated with the multi-year transformation programme aka Helix, which entails the following key levers and their timeline.

Chart 4 Helix program - time line

Focused sales approach to target high growth markets

The main goal is to make the portfolio more “saleable/marketable” by aligning it to reflect market segments with the highest underlying growth. Software AG intends to slice its DBP product portfolio into three focus areas:

a) Integration & API (estimated 55% of DBP; >50% integration) should address one of the biggest challenges companies face on the journey towards cloud, IoT, iPaas – based infrastructure. This product family should include such brands as Webmethods (i.e.integration and API management)

b) IoT & Analytics (estimated 6% of DBP; 2/3 cloud) should mainly target 1) the industrial segment with its Adamos ecosystem and Bosch, Siemens, Dell partnerships; 2) Telcos with its Cumulocity connectivity solutions, which is currently “white label” at 15 big telecommunication providers as well as 3) insurance/financial services. This portfolio should mainly include Cumulocity, Terracotta and Apama Streaming Analytics, Zementis as well as Trendminor

c) Business Transformation (estimated 37% of DPB platform) represented by such brands as ARIS and Alfabet.

Chart 5 Reshuffling of sales force - the mechanics

Helix execution with a dedicated spend of €50m and shift to subs/SaaS

Software AG aims to adjust its current operating model towards subscription loaded sales as well as much clearer regional preference: NA, Germany, UK, along with Japan and China.

The programme entails a dedicated spend of €50m, split into €20-30m of new investments with the rest being the reallocation of existing R&D resources. With these new investments, Software AG plans to expand both its sales and R&D teams by hiring 125 new sales people mainly in North America, with 100 people coming in this year, as well as 100 in R&D. As communicated during the conference call, given the rising headcount, we should see around €10m to €15m recurring, thereby increasing its overall cost structure going forward.

In terms of its R&D strategy going forward, Software AG intends to operate three R&D baskets, driving R&D share/spend: 1) accelerate and 2) maintain – shifting R&D resources towards these baskets with products in the Digital Business Platform (NYSEARCA:DBP) space, and 3) non-strategic – this basket mainly includes A&N mainframe products, which will remain part of the product portfolio.

Better people, better team, better reach

The goal is to strive for more efficient use of existing resources and expanding (partner) ecosystem. This particularly important for its recently initiated venture called Adamos, which cooperates with mainly industrial players to create an Adamos App Factory (see section:Everything you need to know about products and JVs)

Chart 6 Further expansion of IoT Ecosystem

Q What about market growth?

A ByrReshuffling its current product setup, the company aims to improve mediocre financial performance by tapping into high growth markets. According to management, the three focus areas are based on the size and growth rate of the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) which amounted to €24bn (2018) driven mainly by 1) ongoing digital transformation and 2) strong dynamics for IoT (platform) products.

Chart 7 Target market is set to grow at > 13% CAGR 17-2023

Chart 8 IoT & Analytics is the fastest growing

Chart 9 Integration (part of core DBP) is "okay"

Subscriptions - good, bad or the evil

Q Hard switch to subs/SaaS - does it actually make sense?

A We were very surprised that Software decided to fully discontinue the license model and from 2020 will shift entirely to subscription/SaaS-based payment models for both DBP and A&N. This is a rather abrupt shift, since we had been expecting a much smoother transition, driving a more balanced hybrid approach (licence, subscription/SaaS). We expect this switch to materially alter the financial performance (impacting sales, profitability and cash flow profiles, which we discuss later in this article) during transition years, which usually takes up to two to three years (e.g.Autodesk, Adobe).

This shift should bring a set of significant benefits in the long-term, promoting:

Sales cycle reduction

Increasing life cycle of customers

Increasing wallet share via cross -and up-selling

However, in the short and mid-term the implications can be rather profound. We estimate the current subscription share is very low at around 7% of total product revenue, with a licence share of c.35% and c.60% being maintenance. Starting with an official roll-out in 2020, the shift should trigger strong growth dynamics in subscriptions, depending on the conversion rate of existing customers. The licence share should drop with maintenance remaining largely unaffected in the mid term.

The company also guides for a 200bps drop in profitability (EBITA margin) in 2020, which could be higher or lower, depending on the speed of transition. It remains to be seen how large the actual magnitude of such a transition is (highly unpredictable), however we believe it will be material given the currently low subs share.

Q Are there any examples of successful subs transitions?

A To give some indication, other companies that have successfully mastered the transition, include Autodesk and Adobe, to name but a few. In the case of Autodesk, starting with a subs share of an estimated 9% or 55% in recurring revenue including maintenance (2016), the company largely transitioned in two years, almost doubling its subs revenue each year (2016-18) with its subs share growing to c.45% in 2018. The speed of transition has negatively impacted its bottom line, confirming management’s guidance/indication.

Another successful example is Adobe, which started its transition in 2012 with a subs share of 15% and EBIT margin of 26.8%. The company transitioned within two years, boosting its subs share to c.88% while simultaneously growing its margin to 31.5% – an improvement of 470bps and top-line growth of c. 20% p.a.

Financial roller coaster is approaching

Q 2019 lost year or a good starting point?

A So far the performance in H1 2019 was rather disastrous: although Q1 sales were up by +6% (fx adj.)/+7.8% (rep.) - the growth came from the mature/structurally declining business A&N with sales up +22%, whereas the core DBP (excl. IoT business) was down -1% (fx adj) / +1% (rep.) - well below the guided growth range of +3% to +7%.

IoT - the main growth engine was up + 47% (fx adj) / +49% (rep.) - falling behind the guided range of 75% - 125% (starting from very low base). Adj. EBITA margin burdened by restructuring sales force in North America went down by -180bps to 25.6% - well below the guided range of between 28% - 30%. The overall stock reaction was quite positive: 1 day reaction -0.8% and 3 day reaction +4,3%. We believe, the market bought into the management expectation of a temporary setback. This however was a significant understatementas we see in the following Q2 results and the stock reaction.

Instead of being one of the strongest quarters (historically), Q2 showed some further deterioration triggering a profit warning. Sales were up by only +1% (fx adj) / +2% (rep.), with IoT (albeit being rather small €12.8m in sales/Q2) saved the day picking up by +144% - surpassing the upper-end of the guidance. Sales in core DBP (excl. IoT business) went significantly down by -6% (fx adj) / -4% (rep.), as reshuffling in US sales force was unable to generate meaningful sales (Americas makes 45% of total sales). This rapid decline resulted in a sales guidance cut to -6% to 0% from +3% to +7%.

Albeit adj. EBITA margin improved by 110bps to 26.7% q/q, decline was much more pronounced on an annual basis of 320bps vs Q2 18. The reason being ongoing US restructuring. In spite of it, Software AG confirmed its guidance of between 28% - 30% placing all bets on Q4.

For the reminder of the year, we would expect to see some further deterioration both in sales and profitability, as US restructuring puts a much greater toll on the company as originally expected. In H2 we see total sales picking up only marginally by + 0.4% largely driven by a lacklustre performance in Q3 with - 1.2% decline while subsequently recovering in Q4 with + 1.8% - the most strongest quarter with c. 30% of total annual revenue.

Overall 2019, looks to be a rather challenging year, with sales picking up moderately by + 2.4% with dramatic decline in core DBP somewhat offset by abnormally strong A&N + 1.6% y/y. This business segment (mainframe software products) is structurally declining by around 4.2% p.a.

Chart 10 Another profit warning on its way?

In terms of profitability, we see Software AG just barely hitting the lower end of the guidance with adj. EBITA margin of 28%. However, we won't be surprised by another profit warning in Q4 or more precisely in mid-end December (as in the past). Q3 should be hit the hardest with adj. EBITA margin declining by -220 bps q/q or 610 bps y/y to 24.5% as US restructuring puts a greater toll on its costs as originally anticipated - double payroll burden, e.g. both leaving employees and new hires are on payroll. Q4 will be make or break for the guidance. In order to reach it adj. EBITA margin in Q4 should be at least 33.4% - lower than that and another profit warning is due.

Chart 11 Q4 will MAKE or BREAK the GUIDANCE

Q So from 2020 onwards it will be even worse?

A Next year should mark an official migration towards SaaS/sub based model resulting in a significant impact on all KPIs: sales, profitability and FCF.

Software AG currently generates only c. 7% of its sales with subscriptions pointing to a rather prolonged transition period of at least 3 years (e.g. longer than its peers Adobe and Autodesk). License sales (c. 30% of sales) - are the first in line to feel the switch. In essence the company will be pushing its customers for subs with the goal to avoid any license sales whatsoever. In our base case, we assume Software AG would need 3 year to fully transition to sub based model, however won't be surprised if it takes longer than that, given its very low current sub share.

In 2020 - the first year of transition we see a rather mild sales drop by - 4.1% followed by - 5.1% in 2021 - peak year while subsequently levelling off to + 0.5% in 2022. In 2023, we see transition coming to an end with sales recovering to soft + 3,7%.

Chart 12 Sales drop by -3% p.a. in the transition phase - 2020-23

We expect, this hard switch to result in license sales drop by - 26% in 2020 - first year of transition, accelerating to - 40% in 2021 - peak year, followed by some further decline of - 35% in 2022 and finishing off the transition in 2023 with sales down by - 10%. At this point, license revenue share will drop to c. 7% from c. 25% in 2019.

Subscription sales should see significant pick up, as customers choose/pushed towards them, offsetting declining license sales. We see subs sales rising by + 70% in 2020 (after + 103% in 2018 and + 98% in 2019), increasing further by + 50% in 2021 and + 35% and + 25% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. At this point sub share grow to c. 31% from just c. 7% in 2019.

Chart 13 Hard switch to subs triggers drastic license drop - 22.3% CAGR 2018-24

Q Will all products face the same transition?

A Among its three product categories, we see core DBP to suffer the most with sales sliding to - 15.6% in 2020, dropping even further by - 19.3% in 2021 with transition coming to an end in 2022-23 with sales down by -10.3% and -3.2%, respectively. This is mainly explained by 1) high share of new business, which should be all sub based; 2) Software AG would push much harder to switch given its strategic importance for the group.

On the other hand, A&N - group's mainframe, mature and structurally declining business would see the shift much slower: 2020 sales down by - 1.7%; accelerating to - 7.8% in 2021 - peak year and moving towards - 5.7% and - 2.8% in 2022-23, respectively.

The highest growth should be seen in IoT, given that its currently still underrepresented in portfolio with c. 5% of total revenue. Growth path in this segment will follow that of subscriptions - the key growth engine.

Chart 14 Core DBP rapid decline by -8.9% CAGR 2018-24

Q What will happen to profitability given such a drastic shift?

A With its 2019 guidance, Software AG has already included the impact of restructuring/Helix program costs. Adj. EBITA margin of 28% to 30% implies margin drop of between 150bps and 350bps, with the latter being in line with our estimate. For 2020, its guidance for a margin drop of up to 200bps - transition impact. In our forecast, we assume margin drop of -100bps in 2020 - starting from the low point of 28% in 2019 and further declining by another -100bps in 2021 to 26%. In the following three years, we see some moderate recovery by 400bps in total and reverting the adj. EBITA margin to its historic level of 30% by 2024. Once again, the path and dynamics depends on the speed of transitioning and any other restructuring efforts along the way.

Chart 15 Helix will cost as much as 550bps in lost profitability

Q What is the impact on FCF?

A The upcoming transition impacts majority of group's KPIs. Given the aforementioned impact on sales and profitability, FCF should also see some drastic deterioration.

Table 1 adj. ROIC drops by 370bps during transition period

Source: Software AG, own estimatesQ Is financial leverage an issue for Software AG?

A In the past 3 years the company spent in total around €140m on M&A to expand its IoT product offering. M&A was mainly financed with operating cash flow with financial debt staying at roughly €300m level translating into 2.3x Debt/EBITDA or 0.6x Net debt/EBITDA in 2018.

Going forward, we assume no meaningful change in the capital structure with debt staying at €313m and no M&A. Despite upcoming transition (2020-2022/23), we don't see any significant increase in the financial leverage, with Debt/EBITDA rising only to 2.7x in the peak year and subsequently returning to its 2019 level of 2.5x by 2023.

Table 2 Financial leverage seems reasonable Source: Software AG, own estimatesQ Does it pay any dividends?

A Software AG drives a rather consistent dividend policy, paying out around 35% of its net income as dividends or 12% dividend CAGR (2015-18). Just as its stock performance, dividend yield - being very modest at 2.7% in 2019, was quite volatile. In the last 5 years it was as low as 1.4% and as high as 2.7% in 2019 (estimated). Given the upcoming migration to subs which inevitably impacts group's profitability we see dividend decline by roughly 1% to as low as €0.55 p/s in 2021 with dividend yield declining to 2.3%-2.4% in the transition phase with a subsequent recovery to €0.74 p/s or 3% yield by 2024.

Table 3 Dividend yield is not convincing

Everything you need to know about products and JVs

Q What is behind the IoT technology?

A The IoT business line (c. 3% of total 2018E sales) is relatively new; triggered by the acquisition of Cumulocity. Its product portfolio contains device connectivity and management software solutions used for condition monitoring, predictive maintenance and track and trace. IoT is the key growth driver going forward, reflecting the performance of the newly-established (2017) ADAMOS Joint Venture, Cumulocity and all other IoT-related revenues. Revenues are mainly recurring, represented by SaaS, and are more usage based going forward.

Software AG entered the IoT market with its acquisition of Zementis and Cumulocity in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Zementis provided the company with the central deployment algorithm execution tool, which can be integrated across all products, increasing the level of automation, introducing intelligent rules, AI-based quality control and alerting solutions and predictive maintenance among others. With its most recent addition of Cumulocity- B2B IoT Suit, the company addresses the key technological stacks providing: (1) solution accelerators; (2) workflow automation; (3) enterprise and cloud integration; (4) real-time analytics and visualisation; and (5) device connectivity and management. Cumulocity serves multiple industries and addresses all segment sizes from small to mid-cap to large enterprises. We see Cumulocity as the building block of every IoT platform, with its device management tool allowing for connectivity of sensors and evaluation of generated information. According to management, some 29 enterprises opted for Cumulocity IoT Suit in 2017, led by some of the key industrials, such as Siemens to provide for device connectivity for its Mindsphere IoT platform, Bosch and telecom companies like the Deutsche Telekom entity in Japan and Australia.

With its integrated IoT Suite, the company addresses a highly attractive market. Supported by its existing Digital Business Platform (DBP) complemented by Cumulocity and Zementis, the company is in a position to compete with existing and emerging competitors in the industrial IoT space. According to management, major IoT customers (i.e. Bosch, Siemens) utilise 20%- 40% of DBP software as part of the IoT suit, which in turn implies solid up-selling opportunities going forward. For the IoT market segment, the company introduced a new licence model with low cost entry for its customers. The so-called usage-based pricing model provides customers a high level of flexibility – they pay for the amount of information consumed. Overall, usage-based pricing is subject to: (1) API calls; (2) at edge information assessment; and (3) data volume.

Q Adamos JV - What makes it so unique?

A In 2017, Software AG established a joint venture, ADAMOS (ADAptive Manufacturing Open Solutions), with five manufacturing companies. The goal is to become the leading IoT platform for manufacturing and plant engineering companies. It has expanded its partner network to seven companies, including such names as DMG MORI, Dürr, ZEISS and ASM. According to the company, each partner is paying a fixed fee of c. €3m over the term of three years, after which they can terminate the partnership. We understand two-thirds of the fixed fee is used to finance JV operations and one-third is paid to Software AG for providing software solutions. After the contractually pre-determined amount of data has been reached, the usage-based payment model kicks in, subject to the three parameters described above. According to the company, the goal is to increase the total partner count to 10-12, after which JV will be closed.

The ADAMOS App Factory bundles the technological knowhow from partner enterprises. Every partner presents their digital competencies through their own marketplaces to their customers. Based on the DBP of Software AG, JV partners develop Apps and puts them in an App market place where customers can use them within the ADAMOS IoT Suit. Each App Factory develops primarily apps for its ecosystem owner and also has direct access to customers. Core activities within the Factory: (1) app development; and (2) a common marketplace for shared apps. Members benefit from the large variety of applications, cost efficiency, reselling its own apps to other partners. ADAMOS JV is responsible for providing state-of-the-art software and solutions, independent of specific software vendors; it is an IaaS/PaaS operation unit with no direct access to customers but is responsible for partner management. Shareholders of ADAMOS are the founders and further leading mechanical engineering companies holding an equal share in JV. Additional partners are users of the ADAMOS platform with minimum commitment.

Chart 16 Adamos IoT Platform in a nutshell

Q What is exactly the Digital Business Platform (DBP)?

A With its DBP products (c. 50%/c. 48% of total 2018E sales/earnings) the company has created an end-to-end platform for digital transformation based on open standards. The platform consists of five building blocks, which are represented by five brands: business and IT transformation (Aris and Alphabet), analytics and decisions (Terracota and Apama), process and applications (webMethods), and integration, API (webMethods). Revenues are mainly generated with licences (c. 41%) and maintenance (c. 59%) via on-premises, cloud and/or hybrid deployment models.

Q Is Adabas & Natural (A&N) really so bad?

A Adabas & Natural (c. 24%/c. 44% of total 2018E sales/earnings) can be considered a mature business, and reflects the company’s origins. Adabas & Natural (A&N) products offer long- established (nearly 50 years) data management systems for all platforms and for the IT landscapes of large enterprises and public administrations. With its 2050+ agenda, the company has committed to supporting ongoing development of its A&N products to 2050 and beyond. The majority of sales comes from maintenance (c. 69%) and licence sales (c. 31%).

