Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold

While the NYSE FAANG Index (NYFANG) is up 14% for the year, Netflix (NFLX) is the only component with less than a double-digit year-to-date return. Facebook (FB) has enjoyed a 40% return this year, Amazon (AMZN) is up 18%, Apple (AAPL) is up 30%, and Google (GOOG) is also up 14%. This significant underperformance may end up being a buying opportunity for value investors, but the technicals are beginning to diverge from the fundamentals. This makes an investment in the name much trickier, as robust earnings growth doesn't seem to be enough to generate interest in the stock. Despite earnings estimates calling for 70% growth in annual earnings per share next year, the stock has been unable to keep up with the S&P 500 (SPY). In equally poor form, it has been unable to show commitment to holding above its 200-day moving average. I do not see Netflix as a short at current levels, but the divergence in the technicals and fundamentals does make it an avoid for my time frames. While a rally to $330.00-360.00 is not out of the question, I would be using strength to lighten up positions in the stock if I was long. There is no questioning Netflix has exceptional fundamentals and is an outstanding company, but amazing companies do not always equal amazing investments. Over a three-to-five-year period, Netflix will likely make a good investment from these levels. However, over a 12-15 month period, I favor its FAANG+ peers as the stock probably needs time to build a new base after what was an outstanding 4000% advance off of its 2012 lows.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Essential)

Just over nine months ago, I penned "Netflix: Packing My Bags" and discussed why I was exiting the stock at $310.00, despite its strong fundamental thesis. The company had incredible sales growth, was expecting to put up 58% growth in annual EPS for FY-2019, and had a couple of blockbusters on the horizon; Stranger Things Season 3, and The Irishman, due out late this year. Despite all of this, the technicals were beginning to sour. It turns out that the technicals accurately sniffed out trouble ahead, as the company's earnings per share [EPS] estimates for FY-2019 were far too ambitious. Analyst estimates as of Q4 2018 were looking for $4.19 in EPS for FY-2019 and current estimates sit at $3.40, after being slashed considerably. The stock's share price has languished since compared to peers, and it's the only FAANG name with a year-to-date return dwarfed by the S&P 500. This article will examine the company's growth going forward and take a close look at the technical picture to attempt to decipher what's next for the streaming behemoth.

As we can see from the below table I've built, after being conservative for years on Netflix, analysts finally came in way too high in their optimistic projections for FY-2019. The streaming giant was forecasted to put up $4.19 in annual earnings per share for fiscal 2019, and two quarters in the company is sitting at $1.36. While Q2 is generally soft for the company, even a miracle is not going to see the company meet the prior estimates. Current estimates have been slashed from $4.19 to $3.26, and it's no surprise the stock has reacted accordingly.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The good news is that outside of wildly ambitious FY-2019 estimates that won't come close to being met; there is absolutely nothing wrong with Netflix's growth numbers. The company is expecting 22% growth in annual EPS for FY-2019, and this is likely to accelerate to over 70% growth in FY-2020 based on current estimates. As long as analysts aren't a mile off on FY-2020 estimates like they were for FY-2019, this earnings trend remains alive and well. The earnings trend continues to make new highs, is not seeing any material deceleration, and looks like it will shrug off what will be a weak FY-2019. Generally, stocks follow their earnings per share over the long run, and a new high in EPS for FY-2020 above $5.50 will likely see the stock follow and retest the $400.00 level long term. The caveat here, however, is that these FY-2020 numbers are met or beat for another $400.00 print.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to sales growth, we see some deceleration, but it's relatively mild for the time being. While the two-quarter average for sales growth has slipped from mid 30% levels to mid 20%, it is back on the upswing if revenues meet or beat the $5.23 billion Q3 estimates. The most significant red flag for sustainable earnings growth is a material deceleration in sales growth, and this is not the case here. As long as Netflix can put up $5.2 billion or better in revenues for Q3, the trend in sales growth will remain on a swing back to more normalized levels, after a pretty meaningful deceleration from Q2 2018 to Q1 2019. Overall, there are no red flags here. It will be important to see how revenue growth looks going forward; however, as competitors like Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple TV (NASDAQ:AAPL) roll out competing products. I do not believe that either service is alluring enough to prompt Netflix cancellations, but the company will certainly have to work harder than it has in the past to remain the content leader with stiffer competition circling.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The main issue with this is that as Jordan Deagazio points out, the company does have quite high leverage that is trending up at a reasonable pace. The company's current long-term debt sits at $12.6 billion, and the company's debt to equity ratio sits at a ratio of 2.06, up from 1.47 just two years ago. This is not a huge deal for the company and is not the straw that will break the streamer's back, but it's hard to imagine the company's leverage ratio improving if this trend has persisted without meaningful competition. With the entry of two new players into the market in Disney and Apple, Netflix will have to work as hard, if not harder, to keep its throne as the number one streamer.

(Source: YCharts.com)

(Source: MacroTrends.Net)

While Netflix's leverage is certainly not attractive, its robust revenue growth rates and robust projections for future earnings growth make this debt manageable. The issue, however, would be if these projections begin to slip and the company sees a significant miss for FY-2020 earnings estimates as well. I do not believe like many of the bears do that Apple TV, Disney+, and other competitors are going to wipe Netflix off the map or put a dent in its subscriber growth. However, I can't side with the perma-bulls either that seem to think Netflix will be unaffected by this increased competition. Higher spending, which will lead to higher debt levels is likely if Netflix is adamant about keeping its significant lead in content. Overall, the fundamental picture for Netflix remains perfectly fine, and no red flags are showing up yet from a growth standpoint. The only negative I see is the increased competition, and we will see how this affects the stock over the next few quarters. 70% growth in annual earnings per share in FY-2020 gives Netflix a spot as one of the fastest-growing large-cap companies out there. The key, however, is the company must meet or beat these estimates for the stock to return to its prior highs.

So, why consider selling a stock with 70% earnings per share projected for FY-2019 and stronger revenue growth rates than its peers? The issue is the divergence we're seeing. For the past several years, Netflix has respected its 20-month moving average and shrugged off sluggish quarters almost immediately. Since Q3 2018, the stock has bounced hard on good news but got hit equally as hard on soft quarters. This does not mean the stock is a short or an outright sell, but I believe the stock is a sell into sharp rallies. Ultimately, the most likely scenario for the stock seems to be a new range between $255 and $365 for the next twelve months. Trading this range for the experienced and skilled may provide profitable opportunities, but investors looking for a sustainable uptrend might be better off selling into rallies.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the death cross is probably one of the most useless signals in technical analysis depending on its application, the message itself says a lot about how a stock is doing. Unfortunately, for the bulls, we just got Netflix's second death cross in nine months last week. This signal shows up when the 50-day moving average closes beneath the 200-day moving average, and this generally does not bode well for stocks over the next twelve months. These signals do not stop stocks from rallying, and they don't mean the stock has to fall apart, but death crosses often see future rallies stall out at overbought levels. This is why I wrote in my November article on Netflix that investors would be best to use rallies above $337.00 to lighten up their positions. In the table I've built below, we can look at Netflix's past experiences with death crosses and see how long it took for the stock to make new highs.

It's important to note that this is only three examples, and the sample size is small, but below are the results:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see, on average, Netflix fell 65% from its highs after a death cross following a significant advance (15 months or longer) and took 874 calendar days to make a new high. If this were to play out similarly, Netflix would fall to $148.00 or lower before bottoming and would not make a new high until 2021 earliest. These figures are based on the stock's death cross on November 19, 2018, and the all-time high of $423.00. I do not believe that we need to see sub $200.00 on Netflix, nor do I think it will be nearly three years before the stock makes a new high, but if we're conservative and halve these figures, we have seen the lows at $231.00, but a new high will take 437 calendar days or longer (874 average divided by 2). In this scenario, the lows at $231.00 hold for Netflix, but the stock doesn't see a new high until Q2 2020 earliest. A sample size of three is hardly a scientific study that should be relied upon, but it is merely to temper the perma-bulls expectations that $500 is somehow on the table next year. While anything is possible, that is highly unlikely given the current technical picture and significant relative weakness to its peers and the market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As those that follow me likely know, I place a much heavier weight on the technicals than I do the fundamentals. This is why I sold out of Netflix position at an average price near $340.00 last year, with some shares sold above $400.00. The technicals were flashing warning signals while the fundamentals were as rosy as ever. The fundamentals remain rosy, but the technicals continue to show weakness and subtle changes of character. While I'm often wrong and miss opportunities relying on technicals, I also protect against draw-downs, and I rarely ever see larger than 50 basis point losses on trades. This is because I play defense first and offense second. The subtle change of character that has me staying away from Netflix currently is the stock's lethargic action vs. its 20-month moving average (blue line). The stock bounced immediately at this level during the 2015 correction, found support there during 2016, but this time around has now closed nearly 10% below its 20-month moving average. This is a definite change of character and shows that funds aren't warming up to Netflix like they were previously. Institutions will defend stocks at key technicals levels if they want to support their position, and as of right now, they are not doing so.

This could change in the blink of an eye as we enter September, and as mentioned, Netflix could rally back to $330.00-360.00 to clear out the bears. Having said that, the technical action is inferior in Netflix to that of its FAANG peers, and for this reason, I see Netflix as a trading stock until this changes. I do not see Netflix as a short and do not think investors need to rush to liquidate, but I do believe sharp rallies are selling opportunities. The five-year horizon for Netflix remains bright if earnings growth persists, but I expect the stock to underperform its peers over the next 12-15 months. For this reason, I continue to stay away and have no interest in buying the dip. As long as the stock remains under $360.00, the bears will have a slight edge. I would expect sharp rallies to stall out between $345.00 and $360.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.