Central China Real Estate: Re-Rating Of Henan Property Play Dependent On Growth In Size

Central China Real Estate's under-valuation is largely attributable to its lack of scale with annual contracted sales of under RMB100 billion.

The company's significant yet-to-be recognized contracted sales will secure its revenue and earnings growth for the next two to three years.

Central China Real Estate is a property developer focused on Henan province, which has a faster GDP growth than the national average and growth drivers like urbanization and population growth.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Central China Real Estate Limited (OTC:CNLLF) [832:HK] currently trades at 5.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.34 as of August 30, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of 7.6 times.

Central China Real Estate's valuation discount is due to its lack of scale and a lack of geographical diversification. The company is focused in Henan province, unlike most of its listed property developer peers with a nationwide presence. While the company is unlikely to diversify significantly outside of Henan in the near term, Central China Real Estate is getting closer to achieving RMB100 billion in annual contracted sales.

The company's contracted sales increased 25.7% YoY to RMB44,861 million for the first seven months of 2019, representing 70% of the company's full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB63.5 billion. If and when Central China Real Estate grows in size and delivers RMB100 billion in annual contracted sales, its valuation should re-rate positively on more investor attention, lower cost of funding, and the ability to attract higher-caliber talent.

Company Description

Started in 1992 by current Chairman Mr. Hu Baosen and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2008, Central China Real Estate is the largest property developer in Henan province of China with a 7.7% market share based on contracted sales as of June 30, 2019. The company currently has 127 projects under development with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of approximately 26.55 million sq m, of which 18 projects are located in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, and the remaining 109 projects under development are located in other cities of Henan. It has total land reserves (including both projects under development and land bank held for future development) with a GFA of approximately 47.69 million sq m, of which 29.2% is located in Zhengzhou.

Henan-Focused Property Play

Unlike most of its listed property developer peers with a nationwide presence, Central China Real Estate is unique in the sense that it focuses solely on the Henan province in China.

As of June 30, 2019, Central China Real Estate has either property projects under developments or land bank in approximately 95 cities (8 prefecture cities and 77 county level cities) in Henan province, and it expects to penetrate all 120 cities in Henan by the end of 2019.

There are a couple of reasons why Central China Real Estate's focus on Henan (rather than other provinces in China) is positive despite the apparent lack of geographical diversification.

Firstly, Henan has a population of approximately 109 million, and the company expects Henan's population to grow to the size of Japan in 10-15 years' time. The current population size of Japan is approximately 126 million. Henan's urbanization rate also has room to grow from the current 52% (versus the national average of 59%).

A July 2019 Economist Intelligence Unit report suggests that Henan will see strong population growth in the next decade:

We expect the Central Plains cluster in Henan province to record the strongest increase in population by 2030, at around 14m, pointing to business opportunities across a range of sectors...A previous trend of population migration from inland regions to the eastern coast has slowed and, in some cases, reversed. The main factor behind this shift has been the relocation of industrial capacity away from costly coastal regions. This has created job opportunities for those who may have migrated in the past, and encouraged earlier migrant workers to return to their home provinces. The strongest beneficiaries of "reverse migration" are likely to be traditional labor-exporting provinces such as Anhui, Sichuan and Henan.

Secondly, Henan's economy is doing well. Henan's GDP growth of 7.7% in 1H2019 is approximately 140 basis points higher than the national GDP growth rate for the same period. Disposable income per capita in Henan is growing fast, rising 8.6% YoY to RMB11,145 in 1H2019.

Thirdly, Henan is a significant property market in China. Henan is China's second largest property market in terms of GFA sold, despite being only the fifth largest in the country in terms of GDP. The Henan property market is also growing faster than China's overall property market in terms of sales, with Henan's GFA sold increased +7.7% YoY in 1H2019, versus a -1.8% YoY decline for the country over the same period. The Henan property market's ASP (Average Selling Price) also increased by 11.5% YoY to RMB6,409 per sq m in 1H2019.

Yet-to-be Recognized Contracted Sales To Secure Future Revenue Growth

Central China Real Estate's financial performance was strong in 1H2019, in line with the positive growth trends in the Henan property market highlighted in the preceding section. The company's revenue grew 90.1% to RMB9,068 million for 1H2019, largely due to a 102.6% increase in property projects delivered and projects under development recognized in terms of GFA to 1,376,219 sq m.

More importantly, Central China Real Estate has significant yet-to-be recognized contracted sales which will secure future revenue and earnings growth for the next two to three years. It has yet-to-be recognized contracted sales amounting to RMB50,592 million at the group level and RMB19,656 million at the joint ventures and associates level as of June 30, 2019. The yet-to-be recognized contracted sales of RMB50,592 million at the group level is equivalent to approximately 2.8 years of revenue based on the annualized 1H2019 top line. The estimated gross profit to be recognized on the RMB50,592 million of contracted sales is approximately RMB12,602 million, which represents 2.5 years of gross profit based on the annualized 1H2019 gross profit.

In other words, Central China Real Estate enjoys significant revenue and earnings visibility for the next two to three years, thanks to its significant backlog of yet-to-be recognized contracted sales.

Growth In Size Is Key To Valuation Re-rating

Central China Real Estate's contracted sales increased 25.7% YoY to RMB44,861 million for the first seven months of 2019, representing 70% of the company's full-year FY2019 contracted sales target is RMB63.5 billion. This implies that Central China Real Estate is well ahead of its full-year contracted sales target as of end-July 2019.

The company has an estimated RMB45.6 billion in new launches for 2H2019, so a sell-through rate of approximately 40% in the remaining five months of 2019 should allow it to easily meet its full-year contracted sales target.

More importantly, Central China Real Estate is getting closer to entering the "RMB100 billion club" for Mainland China property developers, which refers to a group of approximately 30 property developers which have achieved annual contracted sales exceeding RMB100 billion.

At the company's 1H2019 results briefing on August 21, 2019, Central China Real Estate implicitly acknowledged the importance of achieving RMB100 billion in contracted sales:

Well, I see an old friend here. All along, he has been in Henan. I believe he is very familiar with Henan. So in 18 years' time, we have covered all 120 prefecture cities...So that is the result of our concerted effort. We have achieved this goal. If you look at this goal in the real estate industry, it isn't a big thing because we haven't exceeded CNY 100 billion yet. So if you only look at the numbers, it is actually true.

Achieving RMB100 billion in contracted sales is important for Central China Real Estate in a number of ways.

Firstly, the stock's valuations are undemanding, which are outlined in the "Valuation" section of this article below. This could be partly due to lack of investor awareness and interest. Central China Real Estate has only three sell-side analysts covering the stock. Daily trading value for the past three months is less than $500,000.

Secondly, there are possibly concerns over Central China Real Estate's ability to raise funds, especially offshore financing, after Singapore-listed pan-Asian property conglomerate CapitaLand (OTCPK:CLLDF) (OTCPK:CLLDY) [CAPL:SP] sold its entire 24.09% stake (at HK$4.30 per share) in the company to Central China Real Estate's existing majority shareholder Joy Bright Investments in July 2019.

Central China Real Estate has partly addressed such concerns with the issuance of $300 million of senior notes, which was 2.5 times over-subscribed by international institutional investors, to refinance existing debt in August 2019.

CapitaLand explained why it divested its stake in Central China Real Estate in its press release in July 2019:

As part of our proactive portfolio management, we regularly review our investments and evaluate opportunities that will enhance returns and complement the Group’s strategy. CapitaLand’s stake in CCRE (Central China Real Estate) has generated stable returns over the years. In view that CCRE operates primarily in Henan Province, outside of CapitaLand’s core city clusters, the divestment would allow us to reallocate capital to other opportunities in our core businesses.

If Central China Real Estate manages to grow in size and exceed RMB100 billion in annual contracted sales in due course, it should make it easier for the company to secure new bank loans and issue bonds to finance its future projects. Central China Real Estate's cost of funding was high at 7.5% in 1H2019, which is significantly higher than the estimated average 5.9% cost of funding for Mainland Chinese property developers. This is another disadvantage of being smaller with lenders demanding a higher interest rate for compensate for the lack of size (which is perceived to be associated with higher credit risks).

Thirdly, in a winner-takes-all job market, Central China Real Estate is likely to have difficulties recruiting talent to drive its future growth, if it continues to stay outside the "RMB100 billion club" for long.

Strong Balance Sheet To Support Future Growth

It is important that Central China Real Estate has a strong balance sheet to support its target of achieving RMB100 billion in annual contracted sales.

Central China Real Estate's headline net gearing is a comfortable 60.5%. Adjusted for restricted cash (bank deposits secured for property loans), the company's net gearing drops to an even lower 18.3%. The company's interest coverage is decent at approximately 2.8 times EBITDA-to-interest expense.

The company's cost of funding is high at 7.5%, as discussed in the preceding section. This makes it critical for Central China Real Estate to have a mix of onshore and offshore financing to keep funding costs manageable.

Two potential credit risk factors are refinancing risks and foreign currency debt. Central China Real Estate has approximately 27% or approximately RMB7 billion of its debt up for refinancing within the next one year. But the company has recently issued $300 million (or RMB2.1 billion) of senior notes as mentioned in the preceding section, which should give investors confidence that it is able to refinance its debt.

Another credit risk factor is Central China Real Estate's high offshore or foreign currency debt exposure (USD- and SGD-denominated debt) at 55% of total debt. But the company has hedged more than a third of its offshore debt, which limits foreign currency risk.

Valuation

Central China Real Estate trades at 5.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 3.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.34 as of August 30, 2019. This represents a significant discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of 7.6 times.

The stock is also valued by the market at 0.77 times P/B, representing a slight premium to its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.7 times.

Central China Real Estate offers a trailing 8.8% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors are an economic slowdown in Henan, other regulatory and political factors affecting Henan's housing demand, and possible expansion outside its home market Henan (where it has no experience or edge) in future.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CENTRAL CHINA REAL ESTATE [832:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.