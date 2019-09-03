Essential Property Realty Trust: Attractive 3.9%-Yielding Dividend But Not Cheap Right Now

Essential Property Realty Trust has a portfolio of properties that are net-leased on a long-term basis to companies operating in service-oriented and experience-based businesses.

Investment Thesis

Essential Property Realty Trust (EPRT) delivered another solid quarter with top and bottom line growth. The company has a portfolio of diversified tenants that are mostly e-commerce resilient. EPRT has good revenue visibility as most of its leases are triple-net leases with long lease terms. The company has a solid balance sheet that should support its growth by acquisition strategy. EPRT currently pays a 3.9%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are not cheap right now. We think a pullback will provide a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

EPRT delivered another solid quarter. The company continues to deliver a 100% occupancy ratio with same-store contractual cash rent growth of 1.9% year over year. Thanks to its acquisitions of properties, its total revenue increased from $21.7 million in Q2 2018 to $32.8 million in Q2 2019. The company significantly increased its adjusted funds from operations from $8.5 million in Q2 2019 to $21.1 million in Q2 2019 primarily due to its efforts to control its operating expenses.

Earnings and Growth Outlook

We continue to like EPRT’s outlook for the following reasons:

A portfolio of e-commerce resilient tenants in the U.S

EPRT has a portfolio of quality properties with diversified tenants. The table below offers a quick glimpse of its tenants and the properties. As can be seen, there are currently 789 properties with 6.8 million square feet of leasable area.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

The company currently has 184 tenants operating in 16 different industries. As can be seen from the pie chart below, no single industry represents over 14% of the portfolio. Most of these tenants are operating in businesses that are more e-commerce resilient (C-Stores, casual dining, auto service, early childhood education, car washes, health and fitness, medical/dental, quick service, etc.) thank other retail properties.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Long lease expirations with lease escalations

About 92.4% of EPRT’s leases are triple-net leases. Triple net leases are lease agreements where tenants are responsible for the ongoing expenses of the property, including real estate taxes, building insurance, and maintenance. Therefore, EPRT can keep its operating expenses low. As can be seen from the table below, its leases come with a weighted average annual escalation rate of about 1.5% annually.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

EPRT also has a long weighted average remaining lease term of 14.5 years at the end of Q2 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, there are no material lease expirations as a percentage of annualized base rent before 2023. Therefore, EPRT is considered a very stable REIT with good revenue visibility.

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

A good track record of acquisitions

EPRT has an excellent track record of acquisitions in the past few years. As can be seen from the table below, the company continues to acquire quality properties with high capitalization rates that are typically in the 8% ~ 9% range (GAAP cap rates). The properties EPRT acquired are typically properties with long lease terms and with solid rent coverage ratio (between mid 2x range ~ low 3x range).

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

A solid balance sheet

EPRT has a solid balance sheet with a healthy leverage ratio of 4.7x (based on its net debt to annualized EBITDA ratio) and a low debt to total enterprise value of 26.7%. EPRT ended the quarter with with $1.6 billion in total assets, and $579 million of total debt including $312 million of outstanding master funding notes, $200 million of unsecured term loan and $67 million outstanding under $400 million unsecured revolving credit facility. The company also has no significant debt maturing before 2021. Therefore, we think EPRT is in a good position to continue to execute its growth by acquisition strategy.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

EPRT expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.11 ~ $1.15 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, EPRT is trading at a price to estimated 2019 AFFO ratio of 20.1x. This is more expensive than other retail REITs that typically trades in the range of 14x ~ 17x. Although EPRT has a much more stabilized portfolio, we think the gap is too wide. Therefore, we think EPRT is trading at a premium valuation already.

A 3.9%-yielding dividend

EPRT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share (or an annualized dividend of $0.88 per share). This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.9%. The company’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 81.5% (based on its Q2 2019 AFFO).

Risks and Challenges

Economic recession

Although EPRT has a long weighted average remaining lease term of 14.5 years, if an economic recession happens, consumer confidence will drop and this may result in lower consumer spending. Some of its tenants may choose to terminate its leases early. This may result in lower rental revenue until the vacant properties are re-leased again.

Investor Takeaway

We like EPRT's portfolio of diversified tenant base, and the revenue visibility due to its long weighted average lease term that comes with rent escalations. However, we think its shares are trading at a premium valuation already. We think a pullback will create a better risk and reward profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.