Airbus produces in almost every major market in the world.

Airbus’s Advanced Chess: Global Production

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has a long-term strategy to use location for its long-term goals. Airbus is actively spreading production in different countries in the major regions of the world. This creates a lot of leverage, as well as chances for new orders. It makes Airbus less vulnerable to political and economic turbulence than competitors.

Source: created by Confero

Background

Airbus is a truly multinational aerospace manufacturer. It was created half a century ago as a European consortium to compete with American aerospace giants such as Boeing (BA) and Lockheed (LMT). The participating European aerospace producers are from France, Germany and Spain.

Source: Chart created by Confero using Airbus data

Airbus has become a giant itself. Their most successful activity is commercial airliners. Airbus and Boeing are by far the largest producers of airliners in the world.

Source: Chart created by Confero using Airbus production data

The chart shows the humble origins of Airbus. Initially Airbus produced only wide-body airliners in moderate numbers, but in 1988 the A320 series narrow-body airliner arrived. This became a huge success. But this may not be the main driver of Airbus’s growth.

Global production

In the last 2 decades Airbus also started moving assembly (and production of components) to other countries.

“Airbus’ principle of global cooperation is built upon a global network of regional design and engineering centres that contribute to the company’s full line-up of modern aircraft. The main design office at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France is joined by five additional design offices and engineering centres in Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, and two sites in Germany.” -Airbus communication.

China

Airbus and China have long relations since the 1970’s when China started assembling military helicopters from one of the companies which merged into Airbus.

As analyzed earlier in China's Fast-Growing Airliner Market: Airbus Or Boeing? China is the fastest growing airliner market in the world. Although China has started producing airliners themselves, Airbus has a strong industrial footprint.

In China the Final Assembly Line [FAL] of the A320 started in 2008. In 2017 a second FAL was started. In addition in 2017 a "Completion and Delivery Centre" for the A330 wide-body was setup.

China also is a major partner with a 29% stake in Airbus Composites, which produce parts for the Airbus A350 wide-body airliner and the A320 series.

United States

In 2006 opened a helicopter assembly line in Columbus, Mississippi. EC145/UH-72 Lakota helicopters are assembled for the US Army. However since there are no follow-up orders this production line will be shut down in 2019 after the last helicopter has been assembled.

In 2016 the first assembled aircraft was delivered of the Final Assembly Line in Mobile, Alabama. Each month 4 A320’s are assembled.

The Airbus A220, formerly known as the Bombardier Cseries started manufacturing in Mobile this month (August 2019). The first US-assembled A220 will be delivered in 2020 Q3.

This strengthens Airbus’s bond with the United States and also scales up production of the A220.

Production in India?

India is a country where Airbus is keen to start industrial activities. Both the civil airliner and the defense markets are very large. Contrary to other Airbus production sites the Airbus C295 military transport aircraft will be the first step. Airbus is in the final stage of finalizing a big order for the Indian Air Force, described in Airbus Defence's Indian Gambit.

India is the largest importer of weapons in the world. Successful production might jump-start a partnership in defense manufacturing. Thus creating more future revenue for Airbus Defence, which is Airbus's weakest link.

Conclusion

Airbus’s global strategy is working. By creating industrial jobs in the major markets it creates political leverage. It also enables Airbus to scale up production when these ‘local markets' create new orders. Especially "Made In India" can become a growth engine . Access to the Indian civil and military will increase after an initial assembly line. For Airbus this will be the most important news to focus on.

Airbus and China are also long-time partners. Military co-production is unlikely.. Commercial airliner production in China however has scaled up and especially the composite materials co-operation will lead to increased Airbus-Chinese cooperation.

US production and assembly is also growing. Over the last 5 years it has increased and created high-tech industrial jobs. Airbus also sources a lot of components and parts in the United States.

This creates a strong political and industrial base with long partnerships and joint-ventures. It will help Airbus navigate the troubled waters of international politics and economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.