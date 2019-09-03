Telefónica Burdened By Its Debt, Shares Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

Telefónica (TEF) continues to struggle with its elevated debt levels. The capital-intensity of the business makes it difficult to quickly repay large amounts of debt without tapping into shareholder distributions. For this reason, it will take the company several years even with aggressive debt repayment to decrease the debt pile to healthier levels. Also, profitability is not good enough to justify the high leverage. Given the risk that stems from the debt as well as lack of a discount at the current valuation I do not believe that Telefónica is compelling from a risk-reward perspective.

Profitability

The operating margin of the company has been consistently in the low teens in recent years although trailing twelve months margin retracted to 10%. Net margin has been moving up to 7% at the same time. These numbers reflect the competitive nature of the business. New competitors rarely enter the telecom market due to entry barriers but there is fierce competition between the existing participants. Products are largely homogenous which means that customers tend to flock to the business which offers the most and fastest service at the lowest cost. For telecom companies this translates into the constant need for costly investments and pricing pressures.

Source: my own model, data provided by seeking alpha

Dividend supported by manageable payout ratio

The good news is that the dividend is sufficiently covered by existing cash flows. Even in a bad year for the company like 2015 the free cash flow payout ratio did not exceed 75%. On top of that the payout ratio has come down in the recent years and currently lies between 25%-50% which supports the safety of the dividend. Another positive factor is cash pile of the company which totals $12 billion. This provides a cushion for the dividend and enables the company to weather a bad year in the future without endangering the dividend.

Source: my own model, data provided by seeking alpha

However, management has cut the dividend several times in the past in an effort to reduce debt so they might do that again in the future despite the stable payout ratio. Given the current payout ratio I do not expect reductions to the dividend in the near future unless management decides to ramp up debt repayment at the expense of the dividend. Past cuts might have been necessary to further this goal, but I believe it would deeply undermine investor confidence to see another cut in the coming years.

Financial Health

Telefónica carries a quite substantial debt load on its balance sheet. Fortunately, about 85% of it is long term debt which gives the company some breathing room to figure out a plan for its repayment. The bad part is that there is only 30 billion in equity which means that the company is financed with twice as much debt as equity. This translates into a debt to equity ratio of 2 and a leverage ratio of 4.6. These numbers are slightly disconcerting to say the least. Management has expressed the commitment to deleveraging the company although they have been vague regarding specific targets in terms of time frame and degree of leverage. For this reason, I assume a 3.0 target for the leverage ratio which would still indicate elevated debt levels but would certainly be more easily manageable than the current state. This target would require the company to repay about $16 billion of debt at current asset values. I estimate that this is doable within three to four years if the company focuses on this task and directs the entirety of the remaining free cash flow after dividend payments to this cause.

The takeaway from this is that the company is in a position to steadily pay down the debt thanks to strong cash flow generation. However, shareholders should not expect any increases in the dividend while this is going on. I also expect the company to ultimately want to deleverage further than just 3.0, most likely around 2.0 to 2.5. Given that this will take at least 5 years I expect flat distributions for the coming years.

Source: my own model, data provided by seeking alpha

Valuation

To value the equity in the company I assumed modest low single digit growth over the next three years as well as the operating margin to return to levels of the previous years. After subtracting net debt and minority interest we are left with a per share value of $7.28 which is 5% above the current trading price of $6.90. In terms of multiples, Telefónica trades at close to 10 times earnings and a price to book ratio of 1.27. The premium on book value is justified in my view as the company earns returns slightly in excess of its cost of capital. At current valuation levels I believe the company is fairly priced.

Source: my own model, data provided by seeking alpha

Challenges and Risks

High capex requirements:

Management guidance for 2019 capex is 15% of sales which translates into roughly $8.5 billion. This is a capital-intensive business and continues to be so in the future. With capex taking away about half of the available operating cash flow, there is not much leeway when it comes to shareholder distributions and debt repayment. Distributions to shareholders take away another 2 - 2.5 billion dollars which leaves about $5 billion for paying down debt.

The debt pile:

Telefónica's debt will be a pain for shareholders regardless of how the company handles it. If they pay it down quickly it reduces the overall risk of the company but constraints the potential to increase shareholder returns by taking a big chunk out of the available cash flow. If they instead do not pay it down or pay it down slowly then they run the risk of increases to borrowing costs. Higher rates could either come from a general rise in interest rates or from the market reassessing the risk of the company and deciding that higher rates are justified. Interest rates do not seem likely to rise in the near future but very well could in the coming years. A debt pile of this size cannot be addressed quickly when rates are already on the rise, therefore the company has to prepare for this threat while rates are still low.

Conclusion

Telefónica is not attractive enough at current valuation levels. Shareholder returns will most likely be third in line behind capex and debt repayment for years to come. This disadvantage to shareholders is not sufficiently reflected in the share price. Only minor upside to my fair value estimate means that there is no margin of safety to account for the risks of the business. Nevertheless, since the stock appears to be fairly valued at this time, investors already holding a position can consider continuing to do so. By contrast, investors who do not own the stock right now might want to wait for a more favorable discount to the fair value estimate before entering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future.I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.