Tenable Has An Untenable Strategy

It appears that Tenable is going to acquire its way to new technologies and cybersecurity markets in the hopes of boosting revenue growth.

The CRO has been replaced along with other executive changes.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) closed under $23 recently, below its IPO listed price back in 2018. This is a difficult feat for a high-growth cybersecurity SaaS company. The most recent contributor came with the last quarterly report which saw declining revenue growth and billings, along with the departure of the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). No wonder investors are getting nervous!

Tenable is in the business of Vulnerability Management (VM), an area of cybersecurity that Gartner declared as being a mature technology some time ago and as such was being commoditized. The only way a VM vendor could sell was by pricing, not product offering. While companies such as Rapid7 (RPD) developed new applications, Tenable stayed the course, stretching its VM offerings, declaring that it was operating in a new niche industry called Cyber Exposure.

In my opinion, the direction that Tenable took was a blunder. The company should have expanded into other cybersecurity markets, creating new cross-selling opportunities. But that didn't happen and now revenue growth and billings are apparently declining. We are seeing executive changes, not only the CRO but also a new addition to the Board of Directors and a new Vice President with more than 100 M&As under his belt. We should expect a lot of M&A activity coming up, and I believe that Tenable will look like a different company in a couple of years. This will come at the expense of shareholder dilution and/or massive debt.

Unfortunately, I cannot suggest investing in Tenable at the moment, in spite of the fact that the stock is severely undervalued. The company is spending more on SG&A expenses than revenue intake and cash burn is too high for the expected revenue growth. For these reasons, I am giving Tenable a neutral rating.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 89 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Tenable is significantly below the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Tenable is undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Tenable's revenue grew by 37.4% for the most recent 12 months, down from 48% in August 2018.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Tenable had a free cash flow margin of -4.6% for the most recent 12-month period.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Tenable

Tenable's normalized subscription revenue growth was 37.4%, while free cash flow margin was -4.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 37.4% - 4.6% = 32.8%

The Rule of 40 calculation comes out less than 40%, I, therefore, conclude that the company has work to do to bring growth and profitability into balance.

SG&A Expense

As an investor, one wants to make sure that if a company doesn't score well on the Rule of 40, it is at least not burning cash. The company is, in fact, burning cash, and a lot of it.

In the case of Tenable, the SG&A expense is 111% of the total revenues. This means that Tenable is spending more on SG&A expenses than total revenue intake.

Another way to look at cash burn is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

Tenable is situated substantially below the trend line, suggesting that cash burn is much higher than its peers based on estimated forward revenue growth.

The Top Security Concerns

According to Gartner's A Guide to Choosing a Vulnerability Assessment Solution, network vulnerability has been considered the top area of security concern for the last few years. But a funny thing happened in 2018; penetration testing moved to the top of the list.

The explanation for this shift is as follows:

… the WannaCry incident spread a lot of anxiety and too many organizations have since taken uninformed and hasty decisions on the basis of the chaos in the market. In 2018, social media conversations around security were driven by discussions around integrated penetration testing as a service to software framework, which helped the discovery of security vulnerabilities early in the software development life cycle. …

While penetration testing has become the top concern, VM Program has dropped from fourth place down to eighth place. This may be one reason why Tenable's billings have been dropping.

Tenable Doesn't Want to Be Tenable Anymore

While I was doing research for this article, I came across this interesting blog post from back in 2017:

It's difficult for vendors to differentiate based on scanning accuracy and performance. … And that's why "Gartner sees competition increasingly based on pricing, rather than features". It's difficult for vendor to convert less common end devices or third-party applications into new sales.

And another blog post from the same author (please excuse the English):

VM Vendors are trying to find the ways to get out of their market now. The fact that VM product is 10% better than can't impress customers. They may be impressed only by something related to Web App security, advanced risk assessment, etc. Most of the classical VM vendors are trying to move to new types of products: SIEM, AST, WebApp scanners, even Anti-APT solutions. Perhaps they are motivated by the fact that Vulnerability Management is becoming a commodity and difference in 10 percent doesn't solve nothing.

Rapid7 was one of the vendors that the author was referring to. So was Tenable. Rapid7 has since diversified into a broader platform with several applications including penetration testing, the top concern for companies in 2018.

According to Rapid7's Q2 2019 earnings slide presentation, the company had an eye-popping 46% growth in ARR. Tenable, on the other hand, has not diversified into other areas of cybersecurity and continues to sell VM products under the pretense that the company has invented a new niche called cyber exposure and is the only company operating in this niche.

While Rapid7 has successfully branched out into new markets and maintained a high level of revenue growth, Tenable has experienced and is continuing to experience a rapid drop in both revenue and bookings.

Quarter YoY Revenue Growth Billings Growth Q3 2018 42% 35% Q4 2018 39% 36% Q1 2019 36% 25% Q2 2019 34% 27% Q3 2019 Guidance 27% - 28% -----

Expect a Flurry of M&A Activity

Now, I would like to highlight several executive changes that have occurred at Tenable. First of all, John Negron, the CRO was replaced by David Feringa, the Vice President of Sales for North America. This move was one of the big reasons for the recent drop in stock price. Replacing the top sales guy is always a concern.

Linda Zecher, CEO of the Barkley Group, has been appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors. She has previously served as a Vice President of both Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL).

The most interesting news was the very recent appointment of Matthew Olton as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy.

In his career, Olton has led the acquisitions of over 100 companies having aggregate transaction value of more than $20 billion. He works closely with boards of directors, executive management and business units on topics such as strategy, opportunity identification and assessment, transaction structuring, execution and integration."

Strap on your seatbelt and get ready because we are about to see some M&A action. I do believe that we are about to see a "fly faster and higher" strategy to overcome the decreasing revenue growth. In a year or two, Tenable will look a lot more like Rapid7 or Qualys (QLYS) with a broad array of offerings. The catch is that this will require shareholder dilution or a high debt load, neither of which are good options for a company already spending more than it is making.

Summary

Tenable is a cybersecurity company that provides VM applications to organizations, including vulnerability prioritization and scoring. While it has been recognized for some time that VM is a mature market, Tenable has taken the course of stretching the applications into what it calls Cyber Exposure. While other VM vendors such as Rapid7 have expanded their products and are still experiencing rapid growth, Tenable's sales and billings growth are slowing. Given the recent executive changes, I believe that Tenable is going to shift course and embark on M&A to expand its TAM and, hopefully, regain its growth momentum. In the meantime, the stock price has plunged making the stock undervalued, but I suggest staying away due to the high cash burn and declining revenue growth. I give Tenable a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.