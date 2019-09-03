Momo's Redemption And Pinduoduo's Climb To Record Highs

Summary

Trump's latest outburst on trade was met with restraint from the Chinese government which indicated that it would not immediately retaliate against the latest round of U.S. tariff increase.

Chinese officials sounded conciliatory and subsequently, policymakers identified 20 measures that could be implemented to help boost domestic consumption.

The share price of Pinduoduo established a new high last week. Positive momentum since the announcement of a good order flow followed by an earnings beat propelled the stock higher.

Market expectations for Momo had been more subdued given two major setbacks in the first half of this year.

Progress on Momo's strategic initiatives as well as overseas expansions would be key areas to watch in the coming quarters.