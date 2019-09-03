Gold Weekly: Increasingly Attractive In A 'Fixed Expense' Environment

For September, we forecast a trading range of $14.20-$16.30 per share for BAR.

We prefer to await a dip in gold prices first before reasserting upside exposure to BAR, especially since we are already exposed to silver.

Gold’s spec positioning lightens a little, although it remains too stretched on the long side.

BAR has consolidated on the margin (-1%) since our latest weekly update, which is not surprising considering its stellar performance in August (+8%).

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR), which replicates the performance of gold prices by holding physically gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

As our regular readers know, we participated in the first half of the party, preferring to leave early as the upside in BAR looked to use exaggerated and positioning was too stretched.

While the resilience in the second half of August contradicted our expectations, we approach BAR with a fresh mind in September.

As we continue to believe that spec positioning is overextended, we prefer silver to express our constructive view on the precious metals complex, especially since silver has started to outperform meaningfully gold since July.

For investors preferring to stick to the yellow metal, we forecast a trading range for BAR of $14.20-$16.30 per share for September, implying elevated volatility.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators left their net long exposure to Comex gold broadly unchanged in the week to August 27, having maintained a very net long position in recent weeks.

In terms of open interest, however, the net spec length dropped slightly from 50% on August 20 to 47% of August 27. Still, spec positioning in Comex gold remains stretched, considering that the historical high (since 1986) is 52% of OI.

Given the positive momentum in the gold price, the speculative community is reluctant to take profit, reflected in the “sticky” net long position over the past month, but is also reluctant to add net long positions, reinforcing our view that speculators are overextended.

Implications for BAR: There is a risk that momentum turns negative, which in turn would prompt an overreaction among the speculative community, resulting in significant spec selling and lower gold spot prices. This would in turn impact negative BAR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors were net buyers of gold in the week to August 30, for a 5th week in a row.

ETF investors added 25 tonnes to their gold reserves over August 23-30, resulting a net monthly inflow of 96 tonnes for the whole of August.

Source: Orchid Research

This was the largest monthly increase in gold ETF holdings since June 2016 (+119 tonnes), according to our estimates.

As we noted in recent reports, gold has become increasingly attractive in a whole in which “fixed income” has turned into “fixed expense”. Around 16% of global debt is yielding negative, making the zero-yield precious metal more popular in investors’ minds.

In addition, recession indicators are shooting higher, especially with the marked inversion of the 2-year/10-year US yield curve, which could prompt the Fed to revise the characterization of its July cut from a “mid-cycle adjustment” to “full easing”. In fact, the Fed has constantly failed to distinguish between the two and we do not think this time will be different.

In this context, investors seem wise to seek safety by building a more defensive portfolio, which implies more long exposure to haven assets like gold.

Implications for GLDM: Gold ETF buying is likely to remain supported by “late cycle” dynamics and unattractive fixed income, which should therefore lift gold spot prices higher, benefiting directly BAR.

Seasonality

Seasonality patterns are positive for September. Over 1998-2018, the gold spot price has delivered an average gain of 1.0% in September. This bodes well for BAR.

Closing thoughts

We continue to believe that spec positioning is overextended, and as such, the upside potential for BAR in the very near term looks limited, although the rationale for owning gold and other haven assets remains firmly in place.

In this context, we prefer to await a dip first before reasserting upside exposure to BAR, hence our trading range forecast for September at $14.20-$16.30 per share. We are not in a hurry to get exposure to BAR since we already have a net long exposure to silver through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR), as we explain in our latest update.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.