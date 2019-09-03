iShares Core High Dividend ETF: Attractive 3.25%-Yielding Dividend But Fairly Valued

ETF Overview

iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) invests in 75 high-quality dividend-paying stocks in the U.S. The fund tracks the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. The fund has a good mix of defensive (about 55%) and cyclical sectors (about 45%). Its exposure to defensive sectors will provide some stability to its fund price in a market downturn. Stocks in HDV’s portfolio are also stocks with competitive positions over their peers. Therefore, these stocks should continue to thrive in the long term. HDV currently pays a dividend with a dividend yield of 3.25%. We believe this is a nice stock to own in the long term. However, these stocks are fairly valued at the moment. Therefore, a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of cyclical and defensive sectors

HDV has a portfolio of stocks in different sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, not a single sector represents over 25% of the total portfolio. The fund has a good mix of cyclical and defensive sectors. In fact, cyclical sectors represent about 45% of HDV’s portfolio. These sectors include energy (22.39% of the portfolio), financials (9.82%), industrials (7.57%), information technology (3.23%), and consumer discretionary (2.00%). On the other hand, defensive sectors represent about 54.5% of HDV’s portfolio. These sectors include consumer staples (20.19%), healthcare (18.29%), utilities (8.51%), and communication (7.46%). We like HDV’s portfolio mix as this balanced approach ensures stability of the fund’s price especially in an economic downturn.

These are stocks with competitive advantages over its peers

HDV tracks the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. The index uses several criteria to select stocks based on the Morningstar Economic Moat rating system and financial health. The Morningstar economic moat rating system determines whether these stocks holds a moat or not. Stocks are assigned a narrow or a wide moat status based on its rating. The financial health of the stocks is ranked based on Morningstar’s Distance to Default approach that estimates the probability of default. Therefore, dividend stocks included in HDV’s portfolio should include stocks that have moats and better financial health.

We have organized in the following table the top 20 stocks in HDV’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table, all of these stocks are large-cap stocks with narrow or wide moat status. These are stocks that have been through numerous economic cycles and still thriving. Therefore, these stocks should continue to thrive in the long term.

As of 08/30/2019 % of ETF Sector Moat Status Exxon Mobil (XOM) 9.30 Energy Narrow Verizon (VZ) 6.98 Communication Narrow Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 6.35 Health Care Wide Chevron Corp. (CVX) 6.17 Energy Narrow Procter & Gamble (PG) 5.83 Consumer Staples Wide Wells Fargo (WFC) 5.36 Financials Wide Philip Morris (PM) 4.74 Consumer Staples Wide Coca-Cola (KO) 4.71 Consumer Staples Wide Pfizer (PFE) 4.61 Health Care Wide Merck & Co. (MRK) 4.25 Health Care Wide PepsiCo (PEP) 3.85 Consumer Staples Wide Amgen (AMGN) 3.07 Health Care Wide Texas Instruments (TXN) 2.34 Technology Wide 3M (MMM) 2.27 Industrials Wide Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 2.09 Utilities Narrow Schlumberger NV (SLB) 1.82 Energy Narrow Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1.74 Industrials Wide US Bancorp (USB) 1.60 Financials Wide Phillips 66 (PSX) 1.29 Energy Narrow Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) 1.16 Energy Narrow Top 20 Holdings 79.53

HDV is fairly valued

Below is a table that shows the forward P/E ratios and 5-year P/E ratios of the top 20 stocks in HDV’s portfolio. These top 20 stocks represent nearly 80% of HDV’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table, the average forward P/E ratio of 17.84x is equivalent to the historical average of these top 20 stocks. Therefore, we believe HDV’s shares are fairly valued.

In terms of the different sectors, it is not surprising to see that the average forward P/E ratios of energy, financials and industrial sectors are below their 5-year average P/E ratios due to the market’s fear of an economic recession. On the other hand, defensive sectors such as consumer staples, and utilities have higher average forward P/E ratios than their average 5-year P/E ratios.

Top 20 Holdings % of ETF Average Forward P/E Average 5-year P/E Energy 19.74 19.80 21.75 Consumer Staples 19.13 22.42 20.23 Health Care 18.28 14.99 15.03 Financials 6.96 10.53 12.08 Utilities 2.09 19.01 16.83 Industrials 4.01 17.83 19.19

Investor Takeaway

We like HDV’s portfolio of quality stocks with either narrow or wide moat statuses. The fund also offers investors with a 3.25%-yielding dividend (on a trailing 12-month basis). Therefore, we believe HDV is a nice good holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, the fund appears to be fairly valued. Therefore, a pullback will provide a better risk and reward profile.

