IPO Update: Alerus Financial Readies $75 Million IPO

I'll be watching it from the sidelines.

ALRS has grown through acquisitions and has a promising business model, but the IPO appears richly priced.

The firm provides commercial banking and wealth management services to clients in the upper Midwest U.S.

Alerus Financial intends to raise $75 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Alerus Financial (OTCQX:ALRS) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is a commercial bank that also provides wealth management services to its clients.

Alerus has a promising combination of banking and wealth management services, but the IPO appears excessively priced.

Company & Business

Grand Forks, North Dakota-based Alerus was founded in 1879 as the Bank of Grand Forks, changed its name to ‘Alerus Financial’ in 2010 and provides businesses with banking, retirement and benefit services, as well as wealth management and mortgage services.

Management is headed by Chairman, CEO and Director Randy L. Newman, who has been with the firm since 1981 and has previously led courses on Corporate Finance and Business Strategy at the University of North Dakota.

As of June 30, 2019, Alerus had $2.2 billion in total assets, $27.9 billion of assets under administration, and $5.3 billion of assets under management, while in 2018, it achieved a return on average assets [ROAA], return on average equity [ROAE], and a return on average tangible common equity [ROATCE] of 1.21%, 13.81% and 21.02%, respectively.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s set of financial services and solutions:

Source: Company registration statement

Customers

The firm’s operational footprint spans the states of North Dakota, Minnesota, specifically, the Twin Cities MSA, and Arizona, more specifically, the Phoenix MSA.

In 2017, Alerus launched the ‘One Alerus’ initiative that ‘enables [the company] to bring all of [its] product and service offerings to clients in a cohesive and seamless manner,’ or the strategy of servicing clients through a combination of technology and skilled advisors, or "high-tech, high-touch" approach that management believes clients ‘demand and deserve.’

To date, Alerus has completed 12 fee income acquisitions and 11 bank acquisitions which management believes demonstrates their ability to successfully execute and integrate acquisitions.

Below is an overview of the company’s loan book:

Source: Company registration statement

Management expects to organically grow its business by levering its One Alarus initiative, current customer base, strategic acquisition, high-performing talent acquisition, enhanced brand awareness, and a continued infrastructure strengthening and building.

Financial Performance

ALRS’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased total interest income

Growing net interest income after provision for loan losses

Stable net interest margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $46,788,000 10.7% 2018 $87,702,000 16.0% 2017 $75,637,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $33,394,000 6.0% 2018 $66,614,000 3.5% 2017 $64,390,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 3.74% 2018 3.86% 2017 3.76% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $(12,406,000) 2018 $52,553,000 2017 $47,890,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $33.3 million in cash and $200.3 million in short-term borrowings and long-term debt. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $33.1 million.

IPO Details

ALRS intends to sell 3.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $23.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $74.75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $359.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.04%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to support our organic growth and for general corporate purposes, which may include, but is not limited to, the repayment or refinancing of debt, maintenance of our required regulatory capital levels and the funding of potential future acquisition opportunities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Raymond James, D.A. Davidson & Co., and Piper Jaffray.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Alerus’ IPO prospects and highlighted the bank’s acquisitive history.

Alerus has made 23 acquisitions in the last 33 years, and in January 2016, it closed on two of the largest deals in its history, so management isn’t shy about acquiring market share or bolt-on deals.

I suspect the IPO proceeds will be used, at least in part, for further acquisitions, whether in the banking or wealth management space.

Alerus’ financials indicate the bank is being prudently managed, with solid net interest margin and reasonable loan charge-offs percentages, although the most recent six-month period showed an uptick in charge-offs.

ALRS has a potentially intriguing combination of banking services and wealth management offerings that results in possibly smoother revenue streams over time.

Also, with interest rates so low, the bank’s loan profitability will likely be on the lower side, but it is here that the wealth management business can provide additional fee income to offset the low interest rate environment.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay a premium over another regional Midwest U.S. bank, Bank7.

While the comparison isn’t exact, the premium appears to be significant given ALRS’s 30.5% lower earnings per share, so the IPO appears richly priced.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 11, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.