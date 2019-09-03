GW Pharmaceuticals Facing Some Problems In Europe

Brexit may delay or even exclude drugs approved by the EMA from of the UK market.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) has had a very successful launch of "Epidiolex" in the USA. This, along with its promising pipeline, has been the main reason for the stock price gains it had enjoyed this year.

However, recent news that the U.K. NHS (National Health Service) would not currently approve Epidiolex (or "Epidyolex" as it is trademarked in Europe) represent a barrier to their monetisation plans for Europe.

The news means Epidiolex will not be available in the U.K. in the short to medium term even after EMA approval. Costing model problems may apply similarly in other European countries outside the U.K. Meanwhile, the company awaits final approval for Epidiolex from the EMA (European Medicines Agency).

An additional possible drawback for GW Pharma is that authorities in Europe may increasingly approve natural cannabis products in their raw form rather than in the form of approved drugs.

Not so NICE for GW Pharma

NICE (the National Institute for Health & Core Excellence) acts as the advisory body for the NHS when it comes to approving the use of drugs in the NHS. They have decided against allowing for free or subsidised usage of Epidiolex for the childhood epilepsies of LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome) and GS (Gastaut Syndrome) on cost grounds. In the U.K., it would have been used in conjunction with the already approved but not very effective clobazam.

As the committee succinctly put it:

"Based on the evidence presented to it, the committee could not recommend cannabidiol with clobazam as an effective use of NHS resources".

The committee also cited the fact that only 14 weeks efficacy had been confirmed for Epidiolex. Thus, U.K. medical opinion seems to be at variance with the opinion of the FDA.

This is undoubtedly a blow to GW Pharma. It seems to have come as somewhat of a surprise to the company. At the Q2 analyst call, chief operating officer Chris Tovey had stated:

"The U.K. launch is expected once NICE has completed the health economic assessments process that is already well advanced and for which we expect a conclusion soon after approval."

Put simply, NICE reckoned the known long-term (and they stressed long-term) benefits of Epidiolex did not warrant the high cost involved. They did not deny its benefits. Cynics might say this is a bargaining ploy by NICE. If GW Pharma come in with a lower price, they might approve it. In the USA, annual costs of the drug treatment come to about US$32,500.

As my article in July detailed, analysts have factored in varying revenue potential for Epidiolex in Europe. The number of sufferers of LGS and GS is similar in Europe to the USA. Based on a lower selling price, it was a reasonable calculation that Epidiolex's revenues in Europe could equate to 70% of those in the USA. The company has in fact reduced this potential in recent statements to one quarter to one third of U.S. revenues.

There are two ways to look at this. Firstly, one could say that NICE is being heartless in denying the best in the market product for children suffering from these very serious conditions. Alternatively, one could say that NICE is safeguarding the interests of the British consumer at a time of limited finds for ever more costly drugs.

Sativex in Europe

Unlike Epidiolex, GW Pharma's "Sativex" drug has been approved by the EMA for quite some time. It is used as a treatment for multiple sclerosis spasticity. Conversely, it is not approved in the USA. As I have written previously, the company has high hopes for its monetisation in the USA. This follows them taking over direct marketing of the product in the USA. They are discussing Phase 3 FDA approvals with the authorities. The Phase 3 trials in the USA are being based around positive data from three European Phase 3 trials. Spasticity from multiple sclerosis has had no new effective treatment for many years.

Sativex does, though, also have cost problems for Europe. It is approved in principle by the NHS. However, its cost of £500 (US$610) per month means it is seldom actually prescribed.

It is also being used elsewhere in the world. For instance, in Australia, it is the only cannabis based medicine allowed. Again, though, its use is restricted due to the cost. This is estimated at A$745 (US$500) for a 6 to 8 week supply.

The revenue figures for Sativex have continued to disappoint. A look at the Q2 Form 10-Q shows this. For the 6 months ending 30th June, Epidiolex sales in the USA totalled US$101.9 million (US$71.4 million came from the 3 months comprising Q2). A further US$2.0 million accrued from early access programmes outside the USA. Net sales of Sativex increased quite substantially, but still only amounted to US$6.6 million.

Further revenue for Sativex may, however, be accounted for later. This is because sales are made pursuant to licensing agreements with overseas commercial partners. This leads to regulatory and sales based milestone payments, and royalty payments as well. There is some reason to believe that Sativex sales have increased quite rapidly in 2019. For instance, the main European distributor Admiral has made some bullish forecasts. Such payments would subsequently come onto GW Pharma's bottom line.

Even so, Sativex's revenues will be well below initial hopes for the product. A salutary tale for investors can be told by the expectations of analysts. In 2010, Piper Jaffray had predicted that Sativex sales, specifically for MS spasticity, would reach £121 million (US$146 million) just in Europe and Canada.

Sativex already comes up against natural cannabis in Europe, and Epidiolex will have the same problem. For instance, in Germany, there are already 16,000 patients being prescribed cannabis, mainly for spasticity and chronic pain. The European Parliament is favouring easier access to cannabis for medical purposes. In France, there is a widespread clinical trial going on to assess the benefits of the medical usage of cannabis.

The graph below shows where medical cannabis is currently legal:

Europe features prominently on the map. The question needs to be asked how often the scientifically proven Epidiolex and Sativex will be preferred over natural products such as cannabis oil.

The costing difference is hard to know exactly. There is a consumer movement to promote cannabis oil and other cannabis derivatives over "expensive" products from drug companies such as GW Pharma. However, there are different types of natural cannabis products and apparently greatly different costs. A newspaper story this week recounted the experience of a child in the U.K suffering from DS. That stated that the cost of cannabis oil for this family was £4,000 (US$4,800) per month. That seems high. If true, though, then being treated on Epidiolex (if it were approved) would in fact be cheaper than cannabis oil.

Epidiolex and the EMA

The EMA (European Medicines Agency) is the approving authority in Europe, similar to the FDA in the USA. They approve drugs for use in the 28 EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechenstein.

Brexit has instilled great uncertainty on how it will work in relation to the U.K. market. It may involve pharmaceutical companies such as GW Pharma having to spend greatly increased resources by having two separate approval processes.

Last year, U.K. government authorities had stated that the U.K. approval would be taken over by the country's MHRA (Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority). They expressed confidence that the transition from EMA to MHRA would be smooth. There were, however, even then doubts about the new U.K. legislation that would be required. Additionally, EU clinical trials regulations from 2014 are not yet incorporated into U.K. law. The current speculation and chaos caused by the likelihood of a "no deal Brexit" does not bode well for a smooth transition for drug approvals.

The EMA has officially announced its "Business Continuity Plan". It hopes to continue to act as it has done before. It admits they are not sure of the situation after the end of 2019. The plan will probably be for the U.K. to have a similar status as that enjoyed by Norway, Iceland and Liechenstein.

With Brexit looming, last year the EMA moved its headquarters from London to Amsterdam. This is somewhat ironic for GW Pharma given the much more liberal attitude to cannabis in Amsterdam compared to London. Indeed, there have been numerous cases of parents of U.K. children suffering from epilepsy going to Europe to get cannabis oil. They have then not been allowed to import the drug back into the U.K. These beneficial effects of cannabis oil are at odds with the stance of NICE on Epidiolex.

Cannabis oil has also been reported to have dramatic effects on a variety of cancers, including breast and brain cancer, in the U.K. Medical opinion has tended toward the stance that there are apparently beneficial effects on various cancers. They have concluded, though, that the subject should be treated with some caution. In fact, in its treatment of various conditions, placebos often do almost as well as cannabis drugs being tested. That is a sign of the pyschosomatic benefits of medical marijuana in many instances.

There was one recent positive note for GW Pharma from Europe. In July, the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) of the EMA recommended the efficacy of using Epidiolex with clobazam. According to the company press release, this would normally clear the way for formal EMA approval within about two months.

This was taken up at the Q2 2109 analyst call. CEO Justin Gover stated:

"European approval is expected in early October and our commercial team is now readying for launch."

The company's launch was always intended to be initiated in the five biggest markets in Europe. It would start with the U.K, Germany and France. Italy and Spain are targeted to commence in early 2020. The prescription system in Europe is also different from that in the USA. In Europe, there are fewer but more specialised clinicians who would specify Epidiolex. The concentration is on about 1,600 clinicians across Western Europe.

In fact, the company had previously expected to launch in Europe in the first half of the year. It is not completely clear why the timeline has been extended so much. Most likely it is a result of the EMA move from London to Amsterdam. The agency has admitted this has caused it to be short-staffed and that delays in certain of its activities have occurred.

Stock Price & the Pipeline

Set against the hiccups in Europe, the pipeline for GW Pharma going forward looks promising. That, and the positive response to Epidiolex in revenue terms in the USA, are bullish factors for the company.

Its Q2 results showed soaring sales of Epidiolex well in excess of market expectations. Sales in Q2 more than doubled over Q1 as the product roll-out ramped up. The balance sheet is healthy. The company even managed to post a profit. The profit figures were a one-off and was due to a Rare Paediatric Priority Review Voucher. All the same, losses would have been much reduced even without that.

Much of the recent downturn in the stock price is probably due to a general pullback in the market for pharmaceutical stocks. It is not company specific and GW Pharma arguably has been hit more than its fundamentals warrant.

This year's stock performance is illustrated below:

Epidiolex for tuberous sclerosis complex is the most likely next revenue generator for the company. There is a very real possibility that meaningful revenues for this could eventuate in 2020. In Europe, the company is pursuing testing for Epidiolex solely for tuberous sclerosis complex. That is, not as an adjunctive therapy to clobazam as is the case for LGS and DS on the continent.

Epdiolex additionally shows promise for Rett Syndrome in tests carried out so far. The company's CBDV product is also being tested in connection with this condition. CBDV is variously being tested for autism spectrum disorder and NHIE (neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy). That is not to forget Sativex, which, despite its slow start, could still turn out to be a substantial revenue generator.

It must always be emphasised that it is a long road from testing to approval. It is estimated that only 15% of Phase 2 testing gets to approval. Only 50% of Phase 3 testing gets to approval. So revenues for the new drugs and for new uses for Epidiolex and Sativex are by no means certain.

Whatever approval is forthcoming from the FDA would probably allow these drugs to be marketed in Europe through subsequent EMA approval. However, of course, the same caveats caused by the different health systems in Europe and the USA apply.

Conclusion

The uncertainties for GW Pharma in Europe emphasise the very different health systems of the two continents.

In the USA, you can get any approved drug you want if you have the financial means. If you are poor, you have got a substantially lower access to health treatment. The Affordable Care Act has somewhat mitigated this but by no means entirely. In more socially aware Europe, it is considered that health care is a universal right and should be available for all regardless of wealth. However, governments do not have unlimited funds to purchase medicines.

As I detailed in a previous article, there is a lot of optimism for medical marijuana benefits. Endocannabinoids occur naturally in the human body. Their inter-action with phytocannabnioids in the cannabis plant appear to have health benefits in many areas. In particular, these are being seen in terms of the central nervous system, the immune system, cancer pain, and in beneficial antioxidant effects. 144 different cannabinoids have been isolated so far in the cannabis plant. New properties of such cannabinoids are constantly being discovered. It remains very much a work in progress. This heterogenous nature of the plant makes it difficult to be conclusive on its general efficacy for so many ailments. It may be a long time before general medical opinion swings one way or the other.

In Europe, the apparent benefits may be increasingly approved through use of cannabis oil or other natural CBD and THC elements. This would be outside of the drug approval process as represented by the EMA.

The very different system in Europe means that the already complex procedure of approving cannabis based products is even more complicated.

GW Pharma should have a bright future going forward based on the current growing Epidiolex income and the promising drug pipeline. The currently somewhat reduced stock price gives an opportunity to buy at these levels. It remains a future buy opportunity on the back of any stock price dips. The complexities of the situation in Europe do though introduce a note of caution in terms of revenue potential.

