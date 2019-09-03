Return Of The Beast Called Gold

It seems gold is breaking higher from a six-year-long consolidation, and is very bullish here.

Gold continues its strong performance, up nearly 9% over the last month.

Many (including myself) have been looking at the gold market as of late. As I mentioned in a recent Lead-Lag Report, gold continues its strong performance, up nearly 9% over the last month. The commodity has awakened and been quite the beast so far.

But that monthly performance doesn’t fully illustrate what’s happening on the gold market. For whatever the reason, it seems gold is breaking higher from a six-year-long consolidation.

Six years is a long time in financial markets, and gold’s consolidation took place in a period dominated by important, pivotal fundamental events. Brexit is one. Trump’s election is another.

Yet, despite the considerable uncertainty brought on by both events in 2016, gold did nothing. And then, 2019 came. The recent break higher deserves special attention for multiple reasons. First, the technical picture favors more upside in the curious yellow metal.

Price seems to be breaking higher from an inverted head and shoulders pattern that still has plenty of room to meet its measured move. On top of that, the measured move just confirms the pattern. By no means does it represent the minimum distance the price should travel.

Second, the fundamental picture worsens by the day. It’s hard to find a macro sweet spot anywhere in the world these days, with PMIs falling everywhere, settling comfortably below the expansion/contraction 50 level.

Major central banks around the globe are clearly keeping an ultra-easy monetary policy pushing yields ever lower and in many cases even more negative. Gold in many cases has a higher yield than a lot of fiat debt out there.

With the Fed already cutting and the ECB prepared to do more this month, one wonders if gold’s break higher isn’t just a casual break but THE break showing central bank's impotence.

A long-term perspective is always important

By merely observing pure price action, and adding other time frames to the technical picture, it seems that the end of the six-year-long consolidation is more than just a break higher.

It may be THE break higher bulls expected for so long. For gold bulls, it may be time to very seriously consider gold mining stocks (GDX) as a leveraged play and underinvested sector of the market to consider. The price ratio of miners relative to gold (GLD) itself looks quite promising, and could be set for its own serious breakout to come.

Now imagine what would happen if the dollar (UUP) actually started going down.

