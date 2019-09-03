This week, we are launching a new Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha that gives access to WMA allocation strategy portfolios and provides essential trading tools to aid readers in.

Introduction

After working with institutional clients for a dozen years, we decided to tailor our work in order to help passionate, individual investors who wish to manage their own money. While our investment models are highly sophisticated, our strategists are skilful writers such that all investors can understand and profit from our investment theses. Our mission is to share our knowledge and investment strategies so that our readers will learn and enjoy superior portfolio returns. We have helped our investors achieve annualized returns of +16.1% since 2011 vs. +6.3% for the MSCI All-World Equity Index. For this reason, we are launching WMA Trade Book & Monitors for Seeking Alpha readers.

A Tested Methodology

To be successful, investors need a good mix of contrarian and trend-following mentalities. Always being contrarian and attempting to pick a bottom, or guess when a stock is at a top, will lead to extreme frustration and a losing portfolio. At the same time, always joining the crowd and buying a stock as its price is soaring necessarily implies an underperforming portfolio.

Using a rigorous company-ranking methodology, weeding out the low-probability stocks, combined with a disciplined, model-based trading rules, WMA Trade Book offers the best mix between long-term, buy-and-hold investing and active trading.

Our Investment Process

Long-term capital appreciation is best attained through a selection of fundamentally-strong companies offering attractive growth prospects while not already trading at excessive valuations. Less sophisticated investors who “invest in the market” (an S&P 500 index fund) take on exposure to both “bad” companies and “good” companies. The index portfolio’s upside is limited by the poor companies, there's less protection on the downside through holding overvalued stocks, and, in any event, the portfolio can never, by definition, outperform the market.

The most successful investors have a clear vision of each company’s financial health, consensus earnings outlook, and valuation, all providing greater conviction to hold the company’s stock. Our WMA Fundamental Allocation Model synthesizes the key company data, including consensus estimate data purchased from Refinitiv, necessary for making informed company investment decisions. We monitor analyst EPS estimates for all companies on a daily basis, for example, and stand ready to arbitrage positions with weakening earnings outlooks in favor of companies with improving earnings outlooks.

From our WMA Fundamental Allocation Model, we build company Watch Lists composed of the highest rated companies in the Allocation Model. The Watch Lists are updated weekly to capture improving/deteriorating company fundamentals and ensure that we are always looking at the top-ranked companies.

The Watch Lists are separated into three thematic groups: Growth, Value and Yield. Each thematic category considers a different mix of our fundamental scores derived from the key data points.

Growth companies score high in EPS and sales growth rates, have strong, positive earnings revisions, yet trade at reasonable valuations according to our PEG ratio score.

Valuation companies offer attractive enterprise value-to-earnings scores, rank high in our P/E metric, and tend to trade cheaply relative to their five-year historical mean P/Es and P/BVs.

Yield companies offer exceptionally high dividend yields relative to sector peers. These companies must be profitable and have strong financial scores (healthy balance sheets). As yield stocks are the anchor of our portfolios, we screen out companies with the highest Risk Score (5) from this selection.

The final step of our investment process involves applying quantitative trading models to capture stock price inflection points. Technical analysis of stock price, while the final step in our process, is the most crucial in executing winning trades.

Four Research-Driven Strategy Portfolios

Our Watch List stocks become our primary source of idea generation for the WMA strategy portfolios. The anchor of our service is real-time access to our three allocation portfolios and our DGR Trading Portfolio, as well as educating our readers on what to look for in selecting equities. Our strategy portfolios include:

Dynamic Global Rotation Strategy, a macro investment portfolio rotating weightings actively between U.S. equity index ETFs, Developed market equity index ETFs, emerging market equity index ETFs, and bond indexes ETFs. Our algorithm has proved its worth since the portfolio launch in 2011 -- our DGR strategy is up +192.5% vs.+66.5% for the MSCI All-World through July 2019.

U.S. Top Picks Portfolio, a stock selection portfolio following recommendations from the WMA Fundamental Allocation Model. The portfolio mixes growth, value, and yield top scoring companies, while dynamically managing position weights to minimize risk and capture profit. Since the launch of the portfolio in January 2017, the net asset value (NAV) of U.S. Top Picks has stayed above that of the S&P 500, while maintaining a lower standard deviation (volatility).

Ex-U.S. Top Picks Portfolio, a stock selection portfolio, applying the same selection methodology as in U.S. Top Picks, but focusing only on non-U.S. companies. The Global Top Picks strategy has been run since January 2017. Our performance here displays our capability of selecting good companies even from an underperforming asset class.

WMA Global High Yield, a global, actively managed selection of high-quality dividend paying companies. We target an annual dividend yield in excess of 7%, selecting the best U.S. and global dividend-paying companies, without resorting to limited partnerships (LPs). Launched in January 2018, our Global High Yield portfolio has more than tripled the performance of the S&P High Dividend Index.

Added Features

In addition to delivering top trading ideas, with entry and exit alert provided by our models, we are keen on educating our readers on how to become better investors themselves. Our Weekly Commentaries and numerous daily posts interpret market events and explain why a particular asset is a good/bad investment at the current time. Along with full access to our Trade Book, we offer "exclusive access" to our investment tools and monitors:

WMA Fundamental Allocation Model , which scores each of the 5,000 companies for which we have data. Updated weekly.

, which scores each of the 5,000 companies for which we have data. Updated weekly. DGR Trading Model , giving price signals on nearly 300 tradable indexes. Updated Daily.

, giving price signals on nearly 300 tradable indexes. Updated Daily. Company Watch Lists and Trading Model , giving our top growth, value, and yield companies, along with numerous price indicators. Updated daily.

, giving our top growth, value, and yield companies, along with numerous price indicators. Updated daily. Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor .

. Insider Trading Monitor (updated weekly).

(updated weekly). Daily Chart Books , delivered to your email before U.S. markets opens. Enjoy your morning coffee while flipping through our daily Buy Alerts and EPS Revisions Changes chart books to inspire your trading day.

, delivered to your email before U.S. markets opens. Enjoy your morning coffee while flipping through our daily Buy Alerts and EPS Revisions Changes chart books to inspire your trading day. Daily Update, a brief report providing our take on market action/current events as well as concise, actionable trading ideas that we see in our above monitors, chart books, and trading models.

Subscribers will also get early access to our publications, including:

Weekly Pops and Drops , a short publication that recommends long or short trades on companies enjoying both a significant jump in our fundamental rankings as well as strong share price movement in the week.

, a short publication that recommends long or short trades on companies enjoying both a significant jump in our fundamental rankings as well as strong share price movement in the week. Weekly Commentary, an article published at the end of the week that gives our thoughts on the past week's market action and presents a thematic research piece.

Finally, we animate a chat room in which subscribers communicate with us and among themselves. This is a great place to learn and exchange real-time ideas. We will frequently use the chat room to update readers on news and important developments in regard to our trading suggestions and holdings.

Passive equity index investing has worked during the equity market melt-up. No investment style works perpetually and excess portfolio returns cannot be indefinitely achieved by following the crowd. Our proactive investment methodology will keep portfolios in the right stocks, avoiding painful portfolio draw-downs. See how we marry rigorous fundamental company analysis with vigilant price chart surveillance to stay in the winners, weed out the losers, and consistently beat the equity benchmark indexes.

Who Are We ?

Bill and Owen have been producing insightful market analysis and running winning portfolios. Together, they have a wealth of market knowledge, with a combined 65 years of market experience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.