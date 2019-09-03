Ulta Beauty: A Significant Breakdown

While most retail stocks got a lift last week from the out-performance of the Retail Sector (XRT) vs. the S&P-500 (SPY), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) was undoubtedly the exception. The stock reported earnings on Friday, and their growth metrics met expectations, but it was the knock to future guidance that had many analysts scrambling to reel in their price targets. Morgan Stanley analyst, Simeon Gutman slashed his forecast from $395.00 to $275.00, and Piper Jaffray downgraded Ulta Beauty to neutral, with a target price slash to $250.00 from $360.00. The company cut the mid-point of its annual earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) forecast from $12.93 to $11.96, an 8% drop. The same-store sales growth expectations also spooked analysts with estimates of 5.0% growth compared to 6.5% previously at the midpoint.

It's certainly possible that the company sandbagged results in hope to under-promise and over-deliver, but the technical damage has already been done. The stock recorded its most significant monthly decline since October 2008 and has sliced through its 10-year uptrend line like it wasn't even there. Worse, this drop occurred on the largest weekly volume since the stock began trading over 10 years ago. A bounce is certainly possible with the stock hovering near oversold readings, but I believe investors need to take advantage of sharp rallies to lighten up positions. As long as the stock remains below $300 per share, I would consider rallies as noise, and just oversold bounces within bear markets.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has long been a sanctuary with Estee Lauder (EL) in the beauty space, with other names like Coty (COTY) and Revlon (REV) putting up lifeless performances the past couple of years. Unfortunately for Ulta Beauty shareholders, their hideout in the beauty space has turned into a landmine overnight. Investors did not even get a chance to be saved by stops with Ulta's decline, as the stock opened down 25% from the previous day's close.

While the quarter didn't look terrible and likely has some individual investors puzzled, the market is busy looking 12-18 months ahead. Once an investor realizes this, the thrashing the stock took on Friday makes a lot more sense. Revenue growth rates are continuing to decelerate, EPS growth rates are decelerating significantly, and the company is still trading at a rich P/E ratio of 30 despite this. While the current valuation doesn't mean there's a ton of downside left, it certainly caps the upside unless the company's growth metrics change materially. Let's take a closer look at the growth metrics below:

Beginning with Ulta Beauty's annual EPS below, we can see that the company had been steadily growing annual earnings per share at a rate of 20% - 30% from 2013 through to 2018. FY-2019 earnings per share are expecting to see a new all-time high at $10.83 and a new high in growth rates at 32%, but it's what's on the horizon that is the issue.

While FY-2020 and FY-2021 annual EPS estimates are expected to both move to new highs at $12.23 and $13.52 respectively, the year-over-year growth rates are forecast to fall off a cliff. FY-2020 annual EPS growth is expected to come in at 13%, with FY-2021 estimates anticipated to decelerate even further to 10%. This is a material deceleration and is the last thing an investor in a growth stock like Ulta Beauty wants to see. While it is true that new all-time highs in earnings per share are always positive for stocks long-term, new highs at half the previous growth rate are the exception. In the below table, I have circled forward estimates for the next two years to show how material this slowdown is.

If this slowdown in earnings per share were on the back of robust sales growth, I would be more inclined to believe this is an anomaly. In these cases, sometimes it just leads to a tough few months ahead for the stock. Unfortunately, for Ulta Beauty investors, this is not the case at all. From a sales growth standpoint, the writing has been on the wall for potential weakness in Ulta Beauty since March. Revenue growth put in its second quarter in a row of low double-digit growth, and the two-quarter average revenue growth rate also slid to similar levels. This marked the fourth quarter in a row of revenue growth decelerating below the 20% level and suggested that the company's prior earnings growth rates may not be sustainable. This was not a reason to outright short the stock and it didn't guarantee the stock had to drop like this, but it was enough to keep me away.

One of my main red flags I watch out for when screening for stocks is companies that have seen three quarters in a row of decelerating revenue growth rates. This often suggests that sales growth rates have peaked for their cycle and that a new trend of lower growth is on the horizon. As we can see from the table I've built, the 16% figure in Q2 2018, 15.5% figure in Q3 2018, and 13% figure in Q4 2018, which from the March report displayed a new trend of deceleration.

The chart I've built on the left below shows the revenue growth rate in blue and the two-quarter average in white. While the revenue growth rate (blue) has been more choppy and made it harder to discern the trend, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate smooths things out and suggests softness from a sales standpoint. This softness is occurring despite the company pulling as many growth levers as possible with extending their loyalty program Ultamate Rewards, and the addition of Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics into their line-up earlier this year. The additional issue here is that Q3 2019 estimates are also projected to come in weak, with the company's first quarter of single-digit sales growth in well over two years. Q3 2019 revenue estimates currently sit at $1.70 billion, which will translate to 9% growth year-over-year. This will also drop the two-quarter revenue growth rate average to a new 2-year low, at 10.5%.

Even if the company were to beat revenue growth estimates and to come in at $1.73 billion, this would still only translate to 11% revenue growth and another quarter in a row of deceleration. For this reason, the company really can't get out of this deceleration funk on the sales side outside of a massive beat in Q3 of $1.75 billion or better. While analysts may be being conservative in their $1.70 billion estimates, I would be very surprised to see this significant a beat.

The reason for the slowdown is the weakness in the U.S. Cosmestics industry, which also hit L'Oreal in their most recent quarter and is now leaking into Ulta Beauty's top-line. As reported by NPD Group, sales of U.S. prestige beauty products were up a meager 1% year-over-year. Makeup sales which have been the weakest, declined 4% year-over-year in Q1 2019. Currently, Ulta Beauty's Investor day discussion of mid to high-teens earnings growth is at serious risk. As shown in the above charts I've built based on current forecasts, the FY-2020 and FY-2021 earnings estimates are looking for low teens growth at best. The Investor Day long-term plan called for 6-7% comp sales growth, and these figures are looking stale potentially with the company downgrading their comp sales guidance to 5%.

Based on the fact that the deceleration in earnings per share is being driven by a material deceleration in revenue growth rates, this is a material issue. The worst type of earnings slowdown is one where sales are the main factor, and the downgrade in same-store sales growth also confirms this. While H1 2019 has been a fantastic year, it's the forward guidance that is the big issue. With the market looking forward twelve months or longer and 2019 already in the rear-view mirror, the bleak-looking FY-2020 is what has analysts jumping to the sidelines. I believe the stock is now closer to fairly valued here at a P/E ratio of 30 unless the company manages to beat in a massive way across the board going forward.

While Ulta Beauty's forward-looking growth metrics leave a lot to be desired, the technical picture is also looking quite bleak here. Ulta Beauty dropped on the most substantial weekly volume since its IPO, which was coupled by the largest monthly decline since 2008. This suggests that Friday's selling was institutional selling pressure, and many funds are likely taking some chips off the table after what's been a massive run. The chart below shows this massive volume selling of 21 million shares last week alone, representing over 16% of the 130 million share float.

From a price standpoint and a long-term zoomed out view, the stock has broken clean below its long-term uptrend line, with the next critical support level coming in at $194.00. I would expect this level to be defended if we do show up there in the back half of the year, but this is still another 15% below current prices. Short-term, a bounce would not be surprising at all, but this uptrend line break is undoubtedly a significant adverse development. If the stock does see oversold bounces going forward, I would expect prior short-term support near $291.00 to become new strong resistance. This means that any rallies towards the $272.00 - $300.00 level are now opportunities for investors to lighten up or liquidation positions.

Zooming in a little on the weekly chart, we can get a closer look at just how much technical damage occurred with Friday's selling. One of the most commonly used lines is 'One day does not make a trend,' but in this case, one day just destroyed one. Clearly, the prior uptrend is under serious pressure, and a weekly close above $300.00 per share would be the only way to negate this. Based on the massive selling pressure at $240.00 - $260.00 per share on Friday, I believe institutions would be lined up the block to sell if the price does return to the $290.00 area. For this reason, I do not think the stock will be reclaiming this area any time soon.

While the fundamental view for Ulta Beauty is certainly much weaker than previously guided for, the technical picture is just as bad. 10-year uptrend line breaks are significant, and generally, this leads to a two-year consolidation at best, and a long-term top in the stock at worst. This means that investors are going to need to reel in their expectations for the stock if they were expecting it to be a market outperformer for the next 12-18 months. Given the current valuation at a P/E ratio of 30, the stock remains close to fairly valued given its growth, but there certainly isn't much upside in the case of a 15% or larger rally. A stock with materially decelerating growth across all metrics does not command a P/E ratio above 30. The other issue is that stocks rarely stop at fair valuation on the upside, nor the downside, and therefore, fair valuation is meaningless in terms of trying to find a bottom in the stock.

The next strong support for the stock comes in at $194.00, but I expect the $290.00 level to be a brick wall going forward. For investors that didn't get out on Friday's drop or bought into it, I believe the best course of action is taking profits into the $270.00 - $300.00 area if the opportunity arises. I see Ulta Beauty as an Avoid other than for short-term traders that may get a bounce out of it, and a sell into sharp rallies. The massive volume-selling Friday suggests that institutions are eager sellers at $250.00, and that will make them even more keen to sell at higher prices. Rather than fight this softness in the fundamental picture, it makes more sense to sell into strength if given the opportunity, and move to the sidelines.

